Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
Duel 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
20 Feb
-
23 Feb
Practice 1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Trident reveals full 2020 F3 line-up

shares
comments
Trident reveals full 2020 F3 line-up
By:
Feb 12, 2020, 1:33 PM

Trident has completed its Formula 3 line-up for the 2020 season by signing British racer Olli Caldwell.

Caldwell steps up to the Formula 1-supporting series after finishing fifth in the Formula Regional European Championship last year, scoring one victory and eight podium finishes.

The 17-year-old appeared for Trident at the post-season rookie test in Valencia in October, before representing the squad in the Macau Grand Prix.

He will be joined at the Italian outfit by former Charouz driver Lirim Zendeli and Devlin DeFrancesco, the latter having been retained by the team for another season.

“I am very happy to be joining Trident this year in FIA F3,” Caldwell said. “The team has the capability to win races and I’m looking forward to pushing the car to the limit and collecting trophies for them.”

Trident finished fourth out of 10 teams in F3 last season, with former Pedro Piquet scoring the team’s only victory at Spa in a year dominated by Prema.

Team Principal Maurizio Salvadori said: “Olli Caldwell is one of the most promising and appreciated prospects in British motorsport. We had the chance to evaluate his skills and qualities last year in post-season testing at Valencia and in the Macau Grand Prix.

“Despite being a rookie, Caldwell impressed our technical staff on both occasions. I am sure that all the right ingredients are in place for him to do extremely well with Team Trident, which will give its 100 per cent to support him in such a competitive series like the FIA Formula 3 Championship.”

Team Manager Giacomo Ricci added: “By announcing Olli Caldwell, we are finally completing our FIA Formula 3 Championship line-up for 2020. This is a very challenging series in which he will join Devlin Defrancesco and Lirim Zendeli, who both are at their second season.

“Caldwell impressed the team's staff for his technical and sportsmanship skills. He is extremely promising and professional. I am sure that we got all the best foundations for a positive and exciting season.”

Earlier this week, Jenzer announced Federico Malvestiti as its third driver for the 2020 season. Malvestiti. He will partner Matteo Nannini, nephew of grand prix winner Alessandro, and Calan Williams.

2020 FIA F3 grid so far:

Team Drivers
Prema Racing

United States Logan Sargeant

Denmark Frederik Vesti

Australia Oscar Piastri
ART Grand Prix

Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar

France Theo Pourchaire

Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
Trident

Germany Lirim Zendeli

Canada Devlin DeFrancesco

United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
HWA

United Kingdom Jake Hughes

Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi

Australia Jack Doohan
Jenzer Motorsport

Australia Calan Williams

Italy Matteo Nannini

Italy Federico Malvestiti
Hitech

United Kingdom Max Fewtrell

New Zealand Liam Lawson

Norway Dennis Hauger
Charouz

Germany David Schumacher

Brazil Igor Fraga

Finland Niko Kari

Related video

Next article
David Schumacher lands Charouz F3 seat for 2020

Previous article

David Schumacher lands Charouz F3 seat for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Drivers Olli Caldwell
Teams Trident
Author Rachit Thukral

FIA F3 Next session

Bahrain

Bahrain

20 Mar - 22 Mar

Trending

1
Formula 1

Tech insight: What's behind new Red Bull nose

59m
2
Formula 1

Red Bull shows off its 2020 F1 car

3
Formula 1

Tech analysis: What’s new on the Ferrari SF1000

4
Formula 1

Ferrari rules out switching to Mercedes-style front wing

3h
5
WEC

Glickenhaus releases fresh images of Le Mans hypercar

48m

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Latest news

Trident reveals full 2020 F3 line-up
F3

Trident reveals full 2020 F3 line-up

David Schumacher lands Charouz F3 seat for 2020
F3

David Schumacher lands Charouz F3 seat for 2020

Nannini's nephew steps up to FIA F3 with Jenzer
F3

Nannini's nephew steps up to FIA F3 with Jenzer

Red Bull Junior Team finalises 2020 roster
F3

Red Bull Junior Team finalises 2020 roster

Lundgaard gets F2 move as Renault reveals 2020 junior roster
F2

Lundgaard gets F2 move as Renault reveals 2020 junior roster

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.