Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
FP2 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
23 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
First Practice in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Carlin announces driver line-up for 2020 F3 season

shares
comments
Carlin announces driver line-up for 2020 F3 season
By:
Feb 25, 2020, 8:37 AM

Enaam Ahmed will return to Europe this year to lead Carlin’s FIA Formula 3 championship assault.

Ahmed, 20, scored 13 wins in 24 races to secure the 2017 British F3 title with Carlin, and has spent the past two seasons in F3 machinery - following up a race-winning campaign with Hitech in the 2018 FIA European F3 championship by finishing third in last year's Japanese F3 championship for the B-Max Racing with Motopark squad.

Ahmed has previous experience of the new-for-2019 F3 car having contested the Macau GP with Campos Racing, finishing 22nd.

“I’m glad to be home," said Ahmed. "I can’t think of a team I trust more than Carlin. They are family, and quite simply if I’m going to win, it’s only going to be with Carlin.”

He will be joined in the lineup by reigning British F3 champion Clement Novalak, who tested for Carlin in the post-season Valencia tests last October, and American Cameron Das, who won a British F3 race for Carlin in 2017 before graduating with the team to EuroFormula Open in 2018.

The three category rookies replace outgoing trio Felipe Drugovich, Logan Sergeant and Teppei Natori, who could only muster 14 points between them last season as Carlin finished ninth in the teams standings.

Sergeant has landed a plumb F3 ride at Prema, while Drugovich has joined MP Motorsport in Formula 2.

Team boss Trevor Carlin said: “I’m extremely happy to have three drivers we know so well with us for the 2020 FIA F3 season. We know what each of them are capable of, we know how they work, how they like to set-up a car and all of these elements will help us as we head into the season.  

"We made some really big steps forward with the car towards the end of 2019 and in Macau and I’m looking forward to working with Clem, Enaam and Cam to build on this further in 2020."

2020 FIA F3 grid so far:

Team Drivers
Prema Racing

United States Logan Sargeant

Denmark Frederik Vesti

Australia Oscar Piastri
ART Grand Prix

Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar

France Theo Pourchaire

Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
Trident

Germany Lirim Zendeli

Canada Devlin DeFrancesco

United Kingdom Olli Caldwell
HWA

United Kingdom Jake Hughes

Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi

Australia Jack Doohan
Jenzer Motorsport

Australia Calan Williams

Italy Matteo Nannini

Italy Leonardo Pulcini
Hitech

United Kingdom Max Fewtrell

New Zealand Liam Lawson

Norway Dennis Hauger
Charouz

Germany David Schumacher

Brazil Igor Fraga

Finland Niko Kari
Carlin

United Kingdom Enaam Ahmed

France Clement Novalak 

United States Cameron Das 
Next article
Trident reveals full 2020 F3 line-up

Previous article

Trident reveals full 2020 F3 line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Drivers Enaam Ahmed
Teams Carlin
Author James Newbold

FIA F3 Next session

Bahrain

Bahrain

20 Mar - 22 Mar

Trending

1
Formula 1

Prost says "stupid" electric obsession leaves F1 in tough spot

52m
2
WEC

Kobayashi berates LMP1 handicaps after "joke" Austin race

14m
3
Supercars

Penske not interested in 'scrapping' current Mustang for 2021

4
Formula 1

Ferrari identifies cause of Vettel's engine failure

5
MotoGP

Rossi “worried” about 2020 Yamaha’s race pace

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Latest news

Carlin announces driver line-up for 2020 F3 season
F3

Carlin announces driver line-up for 2020 F3 season

Trident reveals full 2020 F3 line-up
F3

Trident reveals full 2020 F3 line-up

David Schumacher lands Charouz F3 seat for 2020
F3

David Schumacher lands Charouz F3 seat for 2020

Nannini's nephew steps up to FIA F3 with Jenzer
F3

Nannini's nephew steps up to FIA F3 with Jenzer

Red Bull Junior Team finalises 2020 roster
F3

Red Bull Junior Team finalises 2020 roster

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.