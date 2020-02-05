David Schumacher lands Charouz F3 seat for 2020

Schumacher will be joined in the team’s line-up by F1 Esports driver and former Brazilian F3 class champion Igor Fraga, and FIA F3 regular Niko Kari.

Having raced in the Formula Regional European series last year, finishing fourth, Schumacher contested the FIA F3 season finale at Sochi and then the Macau Grand Prix with the Charouz team – rebranded from the Sauber Junior Team – which he now joins for 2020.

“I feel really happy and grateful to make the step up to FIA Formula 3 full-time with Charouz,” said the 18-year-old, nephew to Michael Schumacher and cousin to F2 racer Mick.

“I drove two events at the end of last year and that was good preparation for the season ahead. I got to learn more about the car, and that’s valuable as we don’t have many practice opportunities during race weekends.

“I think we can make a step forward this season and I will try and finish as high as possible.”

Fraga is leading this year’s Toyota Racing Series, which finishes later this month, having finished third in Formula Regional European last year with the DR Formula team.

The Brazilian said: “I’m really looking forward to joining the Formula 3 field with Charouz. It is a competitive series and a very professional environment - running at the same events as F1 is kind of crazy to think about. I just can't wait to start my season.

“This year is about the process of learning. Of course, the goal is always to win a race, but I am not underestimating the challenge ahead either. I will give my best and push to achieve my goals.”

Ex-Red Bull junior Kari won the SMP F4 championship in 2015 and has raced in European F3 and GP3 (now merged into FIA F3) ever since. His best finish in the GP3 standings is 10th, and last year he took 15th with Trident.

“I’m really looking forward to this year,” said Kari. “It will be a nice challenge to go and fight for podiums and why not for the championship as well?

“It’s going to be an interesting journey with Charouz and I’m sure we can work well together. I want to improve myself as a racing driver and Charouz is a very professional team.

“I’m hoping this can be the start of a long-term relationship and that we can make a good season out of it.”

