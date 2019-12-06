Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Technical director Chester leaves Renault F1 team

shares
comments
Technical director Chester leaves Renault F1 team
By:
Dec 6, 2019, 1:51 PM

Renault Formula 1 chassis chief Nick Chester is leaving the team as part of the major restructuring of its technical department.

Chester has been part of the Enstone team since the start of the century, joining the then-Benetton outfit as a race engineer and going on to hold multiple roles as it morphed into the Renault works team, then Lotus and then Renault again.

Until now, Chester had been a key part of Renault's technical leadership, which is headed by executive director Marcin Budkowski, but has now begun a period of gardening leave ahead of his formal departure.

His role was thrown in doubt last month when Dirk de Beer was hired as head of aerodynamics, as Renault sought to address the shortcomings that have led to its slump in form this season.

After finishing fourth in the constructors' championship last year, Renault targeted cutting the gap to F1's leading teams Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull, but instead slipped to fifth and was beaten by its engine customer McLaren.

Renault's managing director Cyril Abiteboul paid tribute to Chester's "commitment, technical insight and enthusiasm" since the works team's revival in 2016 and the role he played in moving up the F1 grid since that.

"We would like to sincerely thank Nick for everything and wish him every success in the next stage of his career," said Abiteboul.

Read Also:

Chester added: "I have enjoyed 19 years in a team with great spirit and have worked with an incredibly loyal and talented group of people. I am looking forward to a new challenge and wish everybody in the team all the best for the future."

Chester joins Peter Machin, formerly head of aero, in leaving Renault because of its reshuffle.

Renault had already announced that leading F1 engineer Pat Fry will join in 2020 once he is free of his contractual obligations with McLaren, whose fortunes Fry has helped transform.

When de Beer was hired, Vince Todd was named interim deputy head of aero with a full-time appointment from a rival team due to be made next year.

James Rogers, Renault's principal aerodynamicist in charge of future car projects, was promoted chief aerodynamicist at the same time as de Beer's appointment was announced.

Next article
Ricciardo: Renault message not "massaging their shoulders"

Previous article

Ricciardo: Renault message not "massaging their shoulders"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes to pay highest ever F1 entry fee in 2020

2
MotoGP

Zarco reveals Avintia Ducati deal is signed

3
Formula 1

Technical director Chester leaves Renault F1 team

1h
4
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Renault message not "massaging their shoulders"

2h
5
NASCAR Cup

Darrell Waltrip, Chase Elliott honored at Cup Series Awards

Latest videos

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Latest news

Technical director Chester leaves Renault F1 team
F1

Technical director Chester leaves Renault F1 team

Ricciardo: Renault message not "massaging their shoulders"
F1

Ricciardo: Renault message not "massaging their shoulders"

Hamilton to Ferrari: Why, how, and is it likely?
F1

Hamilton to Ferrari: Why, how, and is it likely?

Red Bull: First season with Honda "beyond expectations"
F1

Red Bull: First season with Honda "beyond expectations"

The starring F1 rookie who doubted he could make it
F1

The starring F1 rookie who doubted he could make it

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.