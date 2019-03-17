Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

Visor tear-off forced Raikkonen into early pitstop

shares
comments
Visor tear-off forced Raikkonen into early pitstop
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
40m ago

Kimi Raikkonen says a visor tear-off stuck in his Alfa Romeo Formula 1 car's brake duck forced a compromising early pitstop in the 2019 season opening Australian Grand Prix.

Raikkonen ran ninth in the first stint, escaping a first corner brush of wheels with Lando Norris to slot in behind the two Haas and Nico Hulkenberg's Renault in the 'class B' battle.

The Alfa was the first car to make an ordinary pitstop in the race, on the 12th of the 58 laps, but Raikkonen said it was a compromised strategy.

"I think we had a small brake cooling [problem]," he explained. "One of the tear-offs fell in so we had to stop earlier than we wanted.

"The car had a lot of speed in my view, but it is still difficult to overtake here.

"It is easier to get closer but the last push is still tricky in this circuit."

Although the early stop was unscheduled, Raikkonen did not lose any places to the cars he had been battling with.

He ended up finishing close behind Hulkenberg in eighth place, holding off Lance Stroll's Racing Point, Daniil Kvyat's Toro Rosso and out-of-position Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly in a late five-car battle.

Asked if the race was everything he had hoped for on his first outing with Alfa Romeo, Raikkonen replied: "Not all, but I think we will take it.

"I'm happy how the car felt but generally if we would have tidied up a few things we could have got more.

"But for the first weekend with the team, I will take it. No major f*** ups – so we take it and try to make the car faster for the next one."

Raikkonen's teammate Antonio Giovinazzi finished 15th.

Giovinazzi ran an extremely long first stint and held up a number of top 10 contenders who had stopped early as he lost pace on worn tyres, before rejoining well adrift of the main midfield pack when he eventually stopped.

Next article
Grosjean: F1 cars now "easy to follow" but not overtake

Previous article

Grosjean: F1 cars now "easy to follow" but not overtake

Next article

Ricciardo: "Massive gutter" caused front wing drama

Ricciardo: "Massive gutter" caused front wing drama
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Drivers Kimi Raikkonen Shop Now
Author Matt Beer
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Australian GP: Bottas takes dominant win as Ferrari struggles Australian GP
Formula 1 / Race report

Australian GP: Bottas takes dominant win as Ferrari struggles

1h ago
Visor tear-off forced Raikkonen into early pitstop Article
Formula 1

Visor tear-off forced Raikkonen into early pitstop

Mercedes discovers floor damage on Hamilton's car Article
Formula 1

Mercedes discovers floor damage on Hamilton's car

Latest videos
Qualifying shocked everyone - even Mercedes! 13:24
Formula 1

Qualifying shocked everyone - even Mercedes!

17h ago
Starting Grid for Australian GP 00:57
Formula 1

Starting Grid for Australian GP

Mar 16, 2019

News in depth
Honda allowed Verstappen to
Formula 1

Honda allowed Verstappen to "have a go" on straights

Mercedes discovers floor damage on Hamilton's car
Formula 1

Mercedes discovers floor damage on Hamilton's car

Ricciardo:
Formula 1

Ricciardo: "Massive gutter" caused front wing drama

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.