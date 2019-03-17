Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Australian GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo: "Massive gutter" caused front wing drama

shares
comments
Ricciardo:
By:
22m ago

Daniel Ricciardo has explained his curious trip onto the grass that led to his front wing being torn off by a gutter on the run to the first corner at Albert Park.

Ricciardo's Renault bounced awkwardly over a gutter on the run to Turn 1 after he dropped his right-hand wheels onto the grass in reaction to a slow-starting Sergio Perez.

The impact tore the front wing off his car, immediately dashing any hopes of a decent result on home soil for the Aussie.

Having not expected to come across a gutter capable of causing significant damage, Ricciardo chalked the incident up as bad luck.

"I feel that was pretty unlucky," he said. "I just put two wheels in [the grass] and the next thing there's a massive gutter there, or gutter ditch, which I don't feel is on many other places."

Despite replays indicating there could have been enough room next to Perez to avoid running off-track, Ricciardo defended his decision to use the grass.

"Sergio's start wasn't great. I had a bit of a run," he said.

"He made a little flinch, but when it happens that quick, you see him move, so I moved, then he straightened up, and the next thing I'm on the grass.

"But you never know how much he's going to move. Because he was still in front at the time, you just follow his initial reaction.

"That second one just put my wheel in the grass. When I hit the grass, I wasn't actually too concerned. I thought I'd just drive through it and I thought I had enough momentum to stay alongside him.

"But obviously that ditch was there, and that was it."

Ricciardo carried on after pitting for a new front wing, but still wound up on the DNFs list after being called into the garage by his team.

He says he's still not sure why the car was retired, but that his initial concern that the team was "playing it safe" has made way for worries there could be ongoing problems.

"I still don't know, to be honest," he said.

"I do believe we have a problem, I don't think it was playing safe. I thought it was, but apparently we had some issues, so I hope it's not greater than that."

Next article
Visor tear-off forced Raikkonen into early pitstop

Previous article

Visor tear-off forced Raikkonen into early pitstop

Next article

Mercedes discovers floor damage on Hamilton's car

Mercedes discovers floor damage on Hamilton's car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Andrew van Leeuwen
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Australian GP: Bottas takes dominant win as Ferrari struggles Australian GP
Formula 1 / Race report

Australian GP: Bottas takes dominant win as Ferrari struggles

1h ago
Visor tear-off forced Raikkonen into early pitstop Article
Formula 1

Visor tear-off forced Raikkonen into early pitstop

Mercedes discovers floor damage on Hamilton's car Article
Formula 1

Mercedes discovers floor damage on Hamilton's car

Latest videos
Qualifying shocked everyone - even Mercedes! 13:24
Formula 1

Qualifying shocked everyone - even Mercedes!

17h ago
Starting Grid for Australian GP 00:57
Formula 1

Starting Grid for Australian GP

Mar 16, 2019

Shop Our Store
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo

Shop Now

News in depth
Honda allowed Verstappen to
Formula 1

Honda allowed Verstappen to "have a go" on straights

Mercedes discovers floor damage on Hamilton's car
Formula 1

Mercedes discovers floor damage on Hamilton's car

Ricciardo:
Formula 1

Ricciardo: "Massive gutter" caused front wing drama

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.