Aston Martin unveils special colour-shifting Monaco GP livery

The Monaco Grand Prix weekend has always been the most glamorous event on the Formula 1 calendar. It is no coincidence that teams often choose the streets of the principality to showcase special liveries, and this year Aston Martin will roll out a bespoke look for the event.

In recent days, McLaren unveiled the livery it will use to celebrate its 1000th Formula 1 Grand Prix. This morning, Aston Martin revealed a new colour scheme created in collaboration with Maaden, one of the Silverstone team's sponsors.

The AMR26 cars will temporarily abandon Aston Martin's traditional green in favour of the "From Rock to Racetrack" campaign. The livery is said to trace the journey of metals and minerals from extraction to high-performance engineering. The aim is to demonstrate how materials extracted by Maaden are transformed into the fundamental components that contribute to powering modern society.

Aston Martin F1

The livery features an iridescent, colour-shifting finish, created using a special coating material being used by Aston Martin for the first time. The result is a design that visibly changes colour as the car travels around Monaco's iconic street circuit, symbolising the transformation of raw materials into advanced technology.

The same design will also appear on the race suits of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, as well as on the helmets and overalls of the team's mechanics.

"This weekend, we are proud to celebrate our principal partner Maaden through this unique livery takeover at the Monaco Grand Prix," said Aston Martin’s managing director, commercial, Jefferson Slack.

Aston Martin F1

"More than a livery alone, the whole campaign highlights the important role Maaden plays in shaping and transforming materials into components we all use – including in the world of Formula 1.

"We look forward to seeing the striking Maaden design on the streets of Monaco this weekend."

Aston Martin has faced a tough start to its 2026 campaign, its first with an Adrian Newey-designed racer. However, the team’s new works partnership with Honda has gotten off to a rocky start, with engine vibrations and reliability issues hampering its progress this year.