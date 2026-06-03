Le Mans' BoP secrecy: 'We spend far too much time talking about it'

At the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in the WEC, Hypercar is synonymous with Balance of Performance. The system is at the very core of the category that succeeded LMP1 and helped convince numerous manufacturers to commit, whether through the LMH or LMDh technical platforms. However, the topic of BoP has grown considerably in recent years, prompting regulators to try to reduce the amount of attention it receives.

As a result, regulations have already prohibited competitors for several seasons from "commenting on or attempting to influence" the BoP. In 2026, a further step was taken when the FIA and the ACO decided to stop publishing the Balance of Performance figures ahead of each event.

Despite the controversy that this decision generated, the governing bodies have firmly maintained their position, convinced that it was time to ease tensions and reduce the focus placed on a subject that is, in reality, far more complex than a simple table of figures changing from one race to the next.

Speaking to Motorsport.com about the now closely guarded secrecy surrounding the BoP, ACO president Pierre Fillon sought to clarify and defend the decision.

"It is a sensitive subject, and one on which we spend far too much time," he said. "You know, this BoP is almost certainly one of the reasons for the success and attractiveness of the category to manufacturers, because it is a way of controlling costs.

"For the boards of directors funding all these programmes, knowing that with a given budget they will be able to complete the season, contest the championship and have a chance of winning without constantly having to go back and ask for additional funding makes this BoP extremely important."

BoP accounts for less than 30% of the result

BoP won’t be an issue at Le Mans... Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Fillon also stressed the purpose of the system, which every manufacturer accepts when entering the category with full knowledge of how it works, while also putting its influence on race results into perspective.

"Our objective is to balance the cars so that everyone has the same chance of winning," he explained. "But in the outcome of a race, the BoP probably accounts for only 20% or 30%: strategy, driving, tyre choices, pit-stop execution, attention to detail, making sure nothing is overlooked in the pursuit of victory... all of that remains more important.

"So, I think we spend far too much time talking about this Balance of Performance, which is sometimes used as an excuse when you haven't won, even though that is not the reality. The reality is that it is still a race, and to win a race it helps to have a solid foundation with the car, but there is everything else around it as well."