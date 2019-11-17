Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Ferrari drivers escape punishment for clash

shares
comments
Ferrari drivers escape punishment for clash
By:
Nov 17, 2019, 9:11 PM

The Brazilian Grand Prix stewards have ruled that neither Charles Leclerc nor Sebastian Vettel was "predominantly to blame" for the collision between the Ferrari Formula 1 teammates.

Vettel was repassing Leclerc for fourth during their late-race battle at Interlagos when they made contact on the straight approaching the Descida do Lago.

Both retired as a result of damage from the incident, and they were summoned to the stewards shortly after the race.

After discussing the collision with the two drivers and a team representative, the stewards decided no penalty was necessary.

"The stewards determined that both drivers had the opportunity avoid or mitigate the incident and therefore that neither driver is predominantly at fault," read the official verdict. "Therefore the stewards take no further action."

With both drivers having retired from the race, penalty points on their licences would have been the most likely option had the ruling been that a punishing was required.

Hulkenberg penalised for safety car breach

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg did receive a penalty for overtaking the Haas of Kevin Magnussen for 16th before the startline during the first safety car restart.

Five seconds were added to Hulkenberg's race time, dropping him from 11th to 15th, and he also had one penalty point added to his licence.

The stewards noted that the positions were swiftly reversed because Magnussen repassed Hulkenberg at the first corner, but "determined that this was a regular pass and that car #27 [Hulkenberg] did not give way in a deliberate manner" so did not count this as handing the place back in atonement.

Next article
Gasly: "Insane" podium "the best day of my life"

Previous article

Gasly: "Insane" podium "the best day of my life"

Next article

Mercedes: Offering late stop to Hamilton was "plain dumb"

Mercedes: Offering late stop to Hamilton was "plain dumb"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now , Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Matt Beer

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
22:00
01:00
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
09:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
13:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
10:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
13:00
16:00
Post-race
Sat 16 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
22:00
01:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
12:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Steve Phelps: NASCAR wants to put the 'stock' back in 'stock car'

2h
2
Formula 1

Sainz's Brazilian Grand Prix podium confirmed

33m
3
Formula 1

Vettel, Leclerc called to stewards over accident

1h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes: Offering late stop to Hamilton was "plain dumb"

36m
5
Formula 1

Hamilton loses podium after penalty for Albon clash

2h

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’ 05:36
Formula 1

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test 10:01
Formula 1

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009 06:13
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019 01:20
Formula 1

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019

Latest news

Sainz's Brazilian Grand Prix podium confirmed
F1

Sainz's Brazilian Grand Prix podium confirmed

Mercedes: Offering late stop to Hamilton was "plain dumb"
F1

Mercedes: Offering late stop to Hamilton was "plain dumb"

Ferrari drivers escape punishment for clash
F1

Ferrari drivers escape punishment for clash

Gasly: "Insane" podium "the best day of my life"
F1

Gasly: "Insane" podium "the best day of my life"

Hamilton accepts full responsibility for Albon collision
F1

Hamilton accepts full responsibility for Albon collision

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.