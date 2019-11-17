Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP / Breaking news

Hamilton accepts full responsibility for Albon collision

shares
comments
Hamilton accepts full responsibility for Albon collision
By:
Co-author: Scott Mitchell
Nov 17, 2019, 8:43 PM

Lewis Hamilton said he accepts full responsibility for the Brazilian Grand Prix collision with Alex Albon that led to him being penalised by the Formula 1 stewards.

Hamilton knocked Albon's Red Bull into a spin at the tight Bico de Pato corner on the infield while trying to reclaim second with one lap to go following a late pitstop for fresh tyres during a safety car period.

Though Hamilton crossed the line in third and took part in the podium ceremony, he was already under investigation and was given a five-second time penalty soon afterwards - dropping him to seventh in the results.

Read Also:

He had expressed remorse for the incident in immediate post-race interviews and underlined after the penalty that he had no qualms about accepting blame for the tangle.

"I've got a penalty. I totally accept the blame as I was coming from behind," said Hamilton. "You don't hardly ever see me do that, collisions with anyone.

"In hindsight, I could have waited to come across the line, but hindsight is always a great thing."

The clash cost rookie Albon what would have been his first F1 podium. He finished 14th.

"We'll live to fight another day and that won't be the last time that he's in position for a podium and he'll have many more great races," said Hamilton of Albon.

"So I hope, as hard as it is a pill to swallow, that he can learn from the experience also."

Albon admitted he was "upset" to lose a potential second place but understood why Hamilton tried the move.

"Of course he didn't mean to do it. I'm not angry at Lewis," he added.

He suggested that Hamilton had been in a hurry to overtake him because he still felt he had an opportunity to catch leader Max Verstappen, which Hamilton confirmed.

"It's always a big question of when is the right time to try it," said Hamilton. "We only had a lap and a half to go. An opportunity came up, I was quicker through Turn 9 [Pinheirinho].

"And I was in shooting distance, so I gave it a shot. Ultimately, in my mind, I'm trying to catch Max. It's highly unlikely, but that was the goal."

Next article
Vettel, Leclerc called to stewards over accident

Previous article

Vettel, Leclerc called to stewards over accident

Next article

Gasly: "Insane" podium "the best day of my life"

Gasly: "Insane" podium "the best day of my life"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Brazilian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Matt Beer

Race hub

Brazilian GP

Brazilian GP

14 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Festival Senna Tribute
Fri 8 Nov
Sat 9 Nov
22:00
01:00
FP1
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
09:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
13:00
16:00
FP3
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
10:00
13:00
QU
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
13:00
16:00
Post-race
Sat 16 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
22:00
01:00
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
12:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Steve Phelps: NASCAR wants to put the 'stock' back in 'stock car'

2h
2
Formula 1

Sainz's Brazilian Grand Prix podium confirmed

30m
3
Formula 1

Hamilton loses podium after penalty for Albon clash

2h
4
Formula 1

Brazilian GP: Verstappen wins from Gasly after crazy finish

3h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes: Offering late stop to Hamilton was "plain dumb"

32m

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’ 05:36
Formula 1

When Hakkinen told Senna he needed ‘bigger balls’

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test 10:01
Formula 1

Driving an F1 car for the first time: Tom Gamble's McLaren test

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009 06:13
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso: Renault F1 Roadshow 2009

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019 01:20
Formula 1

Virtual lap of Interlagos in F1 2019

Latest news

Sainz's Brazilian Grand Prix podium confirmed
F1

Sainz's Brazilian Grand Prix podium confirmed

Mercedes: Offering late stop to Hamilton was "plain dumb"
F1

Mercedes: Offering late stop to Hamilton was "plain dumb"

Ferrari drivers escape punishment for clash
F1

Ferrari drivers escape punishment for clash

Gasly: "Insane" podium "the best day of my life"
F1

Gasly: "Insane" podium "the best day of my life"

Hamilton accepts full responsibility for Albon collision
F1

Hamilton accepts full responsibility for Albon collision

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.