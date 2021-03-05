Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
99 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
113 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
190 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
204 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
218 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
240 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
246 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
260 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
274 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
281 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role
Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

By:

The FIA has revealed what caused the huge fireball in Romain Grosjean’s Bahrain Formula 1 accident and outlined recommendations to improve safety measures after concluding its investigation.

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

Haas F1 driver Grosjean was involved in a huge accident on the opening lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix at the end of November that saw the chassis of his car tear in two, leaving the main monocoque lodged within a barrier.

A huge fire was sparked during the accident, but Grosjean was able to escape from the fire with no serious injuries, sustaining burns to his hands upon escaping the cockpit. The FIA confirmed it would be launching a full investigation into the accident, the report of which has now been published.

“The car suffered extensive damage during the impact including separation of the power train assembly from the survival cell,” the report reads. “The fuel tank inspection hatch on the left-hand side of the chassis was dislodged and the engine fuel supply connection was torn from the fuel tank ‘safety bladder’; both providing primary paths for the escape of fuel from the tank.

“The driver safety equipment including helmet, HANS and safety harness as well as the survival cell, seat, headrest and Halo frontal cockpit protection performed according to their specifications in protecting the driver’s survival space and managing the forces applied to the driver during the impact.

“The high voltage Energy Recovery System (ERS) battery was significantly damaged, with some parts of the ERS battery assembly remaining with the powertrain and others remaining attached to the survival cell.

“Fire was ignited during the final moments of the barrier impact, starting from the rear of the survival cell and progressing forwards towards the driver as the fire grew.”

Read Also:

Among the work the FIA said it would complete after reviewing the accident, along with 18 other major incidents across its championships this year, a lot centered on the safety fuel bladder specification in the wake of the fireball.

Relating to the car, this covered:

  • Design review of safety fuel bladder installations in all FIA single seater categories
  • Recommendations for safety fuel bladder installation best practice
  • Update of the FIA Standard for safety fuel bladders
  • Review of regulations for design of safety fuel bladder connections and inspection hatches
  • Fuel homologation to include compatibility of bladder material and specific fuel

The FIA also said it would undertake “the regulation of survival cell front geometry, plus additional load tests in that area” and a “review of steering column mounting requirements” after Grosjean’s left foot was stuck in the cockpit at first due to the damage it had sustained.

The report also stated there would be a “review of regulation and homologation requirements for headrest assembly” and “analysis of Power Unit mounting and mount failure modes.”

Grosjean was able to remain in the fire for 27 seconds thanks to the high standards of the FIA race suits, which had been updated for 2020. The report said there would be an “investigation into improvements to the gloves’ Heat Transfer Index (HTI)” given the burns to his hands.

The report also said there would be an ongoing research projects relating to extinguisher systems on open-wheel cars, as well as ensuring that visor mechanisms on helmets remained operational after being exposed to fire.

The FIA safety department said it was planning further research projects including:

  • Investigation of options for proximity warning systems and electronic visibility aids 
  • Research into retrofit and upgrade options to improve impact performance of existing guardrail barriers
  • Research into novel barrier systems, effective across a wider range of impact conditions
  • Research to assess current fire extinguishing media, firefighting equipment and personal protective equipment and assess new technologies

“Important learnings have been drawn from these investigations that will drive our continuous mission to improve safety in Formula 1 and global motorsport,” said FIA president Jean Todt.

“The enduring commitment of the FIA, particularly the Safety Department, on reducing risks associated with motor sport enabled Romain Grosjean to maintain consciousness and survive an accident of this magnitude. Safety is and will remain FIA’s top priority.”

shares
comments

Related video

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

Previous article

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Romain Grosjean
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

26min
2
Formula 1

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

8h
3
Formula 1

Williams reveals FW43B with heavily-revised F1 livery

4h
4
NASCAR XFINITY

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism

2h
5
Formula 1

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

1h
Latest news
FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report
Formula 1

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

26m
Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role
Formula 1

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

1h
Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"
Formula 1

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"

2h
Russell: No promises made by Mercedes over 2022 F1 seat
Formula 1

Russell: No promises made by Mercedes over 2022 F1 seat

2h
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return
Formula 1

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

2h
Latest videos
First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team 01:01
Formula 1
10h

First Look at the AMR21 on Track | Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A 04:10
Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021

Why Aston Martin's New Tech Is More Than A "Green Mercedes" Formula 1 Car

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021 12:02
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

The Areas of The W12 Mercedes Don't Want Us To See | F1 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin 01:09
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Sebastian Vettel explains why Aston Martin

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling 02:37
Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Aston Martin AMR21 Unveiling

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Russell: No promises made by Mercedes over 2022 F1 seat
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: No promises made by Mercedes over 2022 F1 seat

Williams reveals FW43B with heavily-revised F1 livery
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals FW43B with heavily-revised F1 livery

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy Prime
WEC / Opinion

How Ferrari's Hypercar project could bolster Leclerc's legacy

More from
Romain Grosjean
Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval
IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne would run third car for Grosjean on Gateway oval

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test
Video Inside
IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test

Why Grosjean is F1's most infuriating driver Prime
Formula 1 / Commentary

Why Grosjean is F1's most infuriating driver

More from
Haas F1 Team
Schumacher: No added pressure from father's legacy for F1 debut
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Schumacher: No added pressure from father's legacy for F1 debut

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
2h
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021 Prime

The tricky driver conundrums facing Mercedes in F1 2021

Ahead of the new Formula 1 season, reigning world champions Mercedes will take on challenges both old and new. This also can be said for its driver conundrum which could become key to sustaining its ongoing success...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front Prime

How Alpine's cure to 2021 F1 rules starts at the front

A new name, new faces and new colours pulls the rebranded Alpine Formula 1 team into a new era while carrying over core elements of its 2020 car. But under the surface there's more than meets the eye with the A521 which hints at how the team will tackle 2021...

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown? Prime

Can Mercedes' W12 retain the team's crown?

Replacing Formula 1's fastest car was never going to be an easy feat for Mercedes. Amid the technical rule tweaks to peg back the W12 and its 2021 rivals, the new Mercedes challenger will remain the target to beat

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021
The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era Prime

The pointed note that starts Ferrari's Leclerc vs Sainz era

Ferrari is starting its post-Sebastian Vettel age by welcoming Carlos Sainz in alongside Charles Leclerc. But while Sainz has a tough challenge to match his new teammate, Ferrari is also sending a message that previous intra-team spats must end

Formula 1
Mar 2, 2021

Trending Today

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

WADA looking into Haas F1 livery after Russian flag ban

Williams reveals FW43B with heavily-revised F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams reveals FW43B with heavily-revised F1 livery

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Johnson: Tire temps a big challenge in “monster” IndyCar

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"

2021 MotoGP pre-season Yamaha's toughest – Vinales
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

2021 MotoGP pre-season Yamaha's toughest – Vinales

Latest news

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals cause of Grosjean's Bahrain fireball in crash report

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg could take twin Aston Martin/Mercedes reserve role

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton on F1 contract talk distractions: "Not my first rodeo"

Russell: No promises made by Mercedes over 2022 F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell: No promises made by Mercedes over 2022 F1 seat

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.