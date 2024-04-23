All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Haas F1 boss says Magnussen's Chinese GP penalty not "justifiable"

Haas Formula 1 team principal Ayao Komatsu believes the penalty imposed on Kevin Magnussen in the Chinese Grand Prix was not "justifiable".

Pablo Elizalde Oleg Karpov
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Magnussen was handed a 10-second time penalty for hitting RB rival Yuki Tsunoda during the restart of the race following the first safety car period.
As they exited Turn 6, Magnussen appeared to suffer a snap of oversteer and hit the right rear tyre of Tsunoda's car, sending the Japanese driver into a spin.
The damage caused to Tsunoda's car forced him to retire from the race straight away while Magnussen managed to keep going.
Read Also:
The Dane was found "predominantly to blame" for the accident by the stewards, who hit him with a 10-second time penalty.
Komatsu believes the penalty was too harsh, as he reckons it was just a racing incident.
"I do not think that's justifiable. I think it's just a racing incident," the Japanese team boss said.
"He didn't run Tsunoda off the track. He dived inside of Turn 6, he hit the apex, Tsunoda was wide, he still left the room, Tsunoda came back progressively.
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, makes a pit stop

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24, makes a pit stop

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"He doesn't go off the track, so maybe the definition 'came back' might be wrong. But it's not like Kevin is wholly to blame. For me, minimum 50/50.
"If anything, I think more Tsunoda's [fault]. Honestly, he didn't turn into Tsunoda or anything. He's dived inside, hit the apex, had a snap, but [it] didn't change the car direction. He didn't then run Tsunoda off the track.
"He has still room left. So why is that a penalty?"
Komatsu said that while the penalty was not appealable, the team would demand an explanation from race direction as he did not agree with the decision.
Magnussen, who finished the race in 16th place after his penalty, felt there was nothing he could have done differently to avoid the incident.
"I don't know. It seemed to me like he was going very wide. And then he made it stick anyway. And I was kind of locked in my rotation. I couldn't really do anything more. But they deemed it was a penalty for me. So it is what it is.
He added: "I think it feels like I did what I could to. When we had contact there was the car width [on the outside].
"So I think we just misread each other a little bit, I guess. I need to review it. But to me, it might as well have been a racing incident."

Watch: F1 2024 Chinese Grand Prix Review – Verstappen dominates

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article China F1 upgrades in full, from tweaked headrests to new floors
Next article Ferrari announces Miami F1 livery change to mark US anniversary

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Pablo Elizalde
More from
Pablo Elizalde
Full report: Flashback to Schumacher’s 100th F1 podium

Full report: Flashback to Schumacher’s 100th F1 podium

Formula 1
Full report: Flashback to Schumacher’s 100th F1 podium
Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season

Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season

MotoGP
Martin: Marquez can fight for MotoGP victories from start of season
2021 IndyCar champion Palou joins McLaren as F1 reserve driver

2021 IndyCar champion Palou joins McLaren as F1 reserve driver

Formula 1
2021 IndyCar champion Palou joins McLaren as F1 reserve driver
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP results: Max Verstappen wins for Red Bull
2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole

Formula 1
Chinese GP
2024 F1 Chinese GP qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Latest news

2024 NASCAR All-Star Race format includes different tire compounds

2024 NASCAR All-Star Race format includes different tire compounds

NAS NASCAR Cup
Talladega
2024 NASCAR All-Star Race format includes different tire compounds
Brake issues hinder Rosenqvist’s chances for victory in Long Beach

Brake issues hinder Rosenqvist’s chances for victory in Long Beach

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach
Brake issues hinder Rosenqvist’s chances for victory in Long Beach
Power “didn't have any defense” against Dixon due to tire strategy

Power “didn't have any defense” against Dixon due to tire strategy

Indy IndyCar
Long Beach
Power “didn't have any defense” against Dixon due to tire strategy
Ayrton Senna's personal Honda NSX on sale for £500,000

Ayrton Senna's personal Honda NSX on sale for £500,000

Auto Automotive
Ayrton Senna's personal Honda NSX on sale for £500,000

Prime

Discover prime content
Did F1's new sprint format work?

Did F1's new sprint format work?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Did F1's new sprint format work?
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Chinese Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Verstappen's China F1 win was a sideshow to the real battle
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How the pursuit of marginal F1 gains caused Sauber's pitstop stumbles
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global