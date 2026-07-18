F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli fastest as Lewis Hamilton crashes at session's end
The seven-time world champion left his Ferrari mechanics with a big rebuild ahead of qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
Kimi Antonelli concluded the final Formula 1 practice session at the Belgian Grand Prix on top, as Lewis Hamilton crashed at the end of the session on the exit of Turn 13.
Antonelli had set a 1m45.990s with his opening soft-tyre run of the session, laying down the gauntlet for his challengers at the end of the first 30 minutes of the session - but it proved too difficult to beat.
Hamilton attempted to get closer to Antonelli's effort with his final soft-tyre lap of the session, but produced a near carbon-copy of Pierre Gasly's accident in FP2; the Ferrari driver carried too much speed through the second part of Les Fagnes and drew wide into the gravel, clipping the wall with his rear-right tyre to rip his wheel out of alignment.
It gives Ferrari a considerable amount of work to do ahead of qualifying to repair the damage, depending on the impact the collision had on his gearbox.
After sparse running across the opening 10 minutes of the session given the limited quantity of tyres available, the Spa-Francorchamps circuit soon became a touch more lively. With his first run on the soft tyres, Hamilton was first to break below the 1m47s mark with his 1m46.789s lap - his second run on the same set of soft tyres.
Max Verstappen and George Russell were not able to beat this on their first efforts on the soft tyre, but Antonelli could; the Italian rifled across the line with this 1m45.990s to sit a mammoth eight tenths clear of Hamilton. Verstappen, meanwhile, had found time with his second lap - but fell just half a tenth shy of Hamilton's effort.
Lewis Hamilton ended the session in the wall
Photo by: Marc Fleury
On a second set of tyres, Verstappen uncovered much of the time back over Antonelli and soaked up a slipstream from Valtteri Bottas' Cadillac in the final sector - but still fell 0.148s shy at the line of the Italian's benchmark. This was subsequently beaten by Lando Norris by 0.009s, a late first effort on softs having spent most of the session producing a long run on the medium compound.
Antonelli did not improve on his second effort with new softs; he aborted the first run after going wide at La Source, traced to his inability to get the final gear in early enough to benefit from a final burst of engine braking. On the follow-up, he was over a quarter of a second down on his best - but this was deleted for track limits in any case.
Thus, Norris and Verstappen slotted into second and third on the timing boards. Russell had got up to fourth with his second set of tyres, and then backed off on a second run after encountering Sergio Perez through Raidillon. Charles Leclerc endured a similar fate on a new set of softs, this time finding a slow Pierre Gasly at Turn 9, but moved up to sixth - one position below Hamilton - on the follow-up effort.
Oscar Piastri once again trailed Norris and was seventh overall, half a second down on his team-mate. Both Audis found their way into the top 10, Nico Hulkenberg eighth from Gabriel Bortoleto, while Isack Hadjar was 10th overall.
Hadjar overcame a stop and a stall in the pit lane, but his Red Bull was recovered by his mechanics and he was able to continue with the session. The Frenchman reported struggles with an inability to get heat into his tyres, particularly at the front axle. He ended the session just 0.08s clear of Arvid Lindblad, who was ahead of Liam Lawson.
F1 Belgian GP: FP3 Results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Tyres
|km/h
|1
|A. Antonelli Mercedes
|12
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|13
|
1'45.990
|S
|237.894
|2
|L. Norris McLaren
|1
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|21
|
+0.139
1'46.129
|0.139
|S
|237.582
|3
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|3
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|14
|
+0.148
1'46.138
|0.009
|S
|237.562
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|12
|
+0.367
1'46.357
|0.219
|S
|237.073
|5
|L. Hamilton Ferrari
|44
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|17
|
+0.392
1'46.382
|0.025
|S
|237.017
|6
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|17
|
+0.760
1'46.750
|0.368
|S
|236.200
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|20
|
+0.795
1'46.785
|0.035
|S
|236.123
|8
|N. Hulkenberg Audi
|27
|Audi
|Audi
|20
|
+0.934
1'46.924
|0.139
|S
|235.816
|9
|G. Bortoleto Audi
|5
|Audi
|Audi
|18
|
+1.059
1'47.049
|0.125
|S
|235.540
|10
|I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
|6
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|19
|
+1.106
1'47.096
|0.047
|M
|235.437
|11
|A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
|41
|RB
|Red Bull
|23
|
+1.186
1'47.176
|0.080
|S
|235.261
|12
|L. Lawson Racing Bulls
|30
|RB
|Red Bull
|23
|
+1.700
1'47.690
|0.514
|S
|234.138
|13
|F. Colapinto Alpine
|43
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|20
|
+1.914
1'47.904
|0.214
|S
|233.674
|14
|O. Bearman Haas F1 Team
|87
|Haas
|Ferrari
|23
|
+1.930
1'47.920
|0.016
|S
|233.639
|15
|P. Gasly Alpine
|10
|Alpine
|Mercedes
|21
|
+1.959
1'47.949
|0.029
|S
|233.576
|16
|A. Albon Williams
|23
|Williams
|Mercedes
|19
|
+2.000
1'47.990
|0.041
|S
|233.488
|17
|V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team
|77
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|22
|
+2.654
1'48.644
|0.654
|S
|232.082
|18
|C. Sainz Williams
|55
|Williams
|Mercedes
|20
|
+2.702
1'48.692
|0.048
|S
|231.980
|19
|E. Ocon Haas F1 Team
|31
|Haas
|Ferrari
|22
|
+2.740
1'48.730
|0.038
|S
|231.899
|20
|S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team
|11
|Cadillac
|Ferrari
|21
|
+3.000
1'48.990
|0.260
|S
|231.345
|21
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|17
|
+4.165
1'50.155
|1.165
|S
|228.899
|22
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Honda
|15
|
+4.641
1'50.631
|0.476
|S
|227.914
|View full results
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli fastest as Lewis Hamilton crashes at session's end
Why Cadillac abandoned its split F1 livery
Red Bull faces F1 driver headache after academy talent surge, says James Hinchcliffe
LIVE: F1 Belgian Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli leads as Lewis Hamilton ends FP3 in wall
How Franco Colapinto has survived and thrived in the hothouse intensity of F1
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Belgian GP
“A shock to the system” – Why teams fear the worst with F1’s 2026 cars at Spa
Why F1's future engine rules offer new opportunities but also new pitfalls
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments