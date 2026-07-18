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Race report
NASCAR Truck North Wilkesboro

Chandler Smith crushes NASCAR Truck field with record North Wilkesboro win

Smith beat Front Row Motorsports team-mate Layne Riggs by 8.479 seconds for the largest winning margin in NASCAR Truck Series short-track history; SVG finished third

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Chandler Smith wins, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Chandler Smith wins, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Chandler Smith now has back-to-back wins at North Wilkesboro, but Saturday's victory was pure dominance. He won by 8.479 seconds over Front Row Motorsports teammate Layne Riggs -- the biggest margin if victory in any short track race in NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series history.

"Just all the glory goes to God," said Smith. "FaithFest, 250 (name of race), how fitting? God's good in the mountains, but man, he's good in the valleys too. We've been to the valleys the past few weekends.  We've had good speed, but not good finishes. So I just want to give all the glory and praise to the one that comes from the source of this. If it wasn't for God, I wouldn't have this great group of men and women behind me at Front Row Motorsports ... Everybody from the top down that supported this program. I'm slapped, it was hot."

The driver who finished third was none other than Shane van Gisbergen, matching his career-best oval finish in any division of NASCAR. Christian Eckes finished fourth and Landen Lewis fifth.

Gio Ruggiero, Chase Elliott, Stewart Friesen, Corey Heim, and Ty Majeski filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Stages 1 and 2

Almost immediately, it was three-wide for the lead with Hocevar ultimately prevailing.

The first caution was for Donovan Strauss, spinning in his Truck debut. As the stage progressed, Riggs passed Hocevar for the lead as they battled lapped traffic.

Riggs went on to win Stage 1, followed by Hocevar, C. Smith, Bell, Elliott, Heim, Honeycutt, Eckes, Ruggerio, and Enfinger.

Garcia, who pitted earlier in Stage 1, stayed out during the stage break and held the lead for a bit before being passed by Hocevar. During the stage break, Bell also got sent to the rear of the field for speeding on pit road.

The next caution was for a spin by Luke Baldwin.

Five trucks stayed out, led by Majeski and Perez. Hocevar restarted right behind those who stayed out, but lost several spots in a chaotic restart. He made contact with Riggs, and later cut a tire, losing two laps under green.

Enfinger also smacked the wall after contact in the middle of the pack.

Majeski went on to win Stage 2, followed by C. Smith, Rhodes, Eckes, Friesen, Hemric, Perez, Ruggerio, Heim, and Elliott.

Stage 3

As those who stayed out for stage points came down pit road, it was some new faces at the front. 

Smith dominated the, pulling away by several seconds over Ruggiero. Riggs eventually got to second, but was over five seconds behind Smith.

While Riggs vanished up the road, the spectacle was all around Van Gisbergen as he came from outside the top ten, steadily marching forward on the long run with impressive pace in just his fourth-ever Truck race.

There was an incident near the end involving Nicholson, but it wasn't enough to trigger a caution, with Smith taking the win. Only ten trucks were left on the lead lap the end of the race.

Several drivers needed assistance after the race due to the extreme heat on Saturday, with Frankie Muniz even climbing into an ambulance. 

Riggs now leads Honeycutt by 59 points in the regular season standings, while Friesen and Ankrum are tied for the final spot inside the Chase after North Wilkesboro.

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1
C. Smith Front Row Motorsports
 38 Ford 250

1:42'19.620

   4    
2
L. Riggs Front Row Motorsports
 34 Ford 250

+8.479

1:42'28.099

 8.479 5    
3 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 250

+10.591

1:42'30.211

 2.112 5    
4 United States C. Eckes McAnally Hilgemann Racing 91 Chevrolet 250

+12.269

1:42'31.889

 1.678 5    
5
L. Lewis Niece Motorsports
 45 Chevrolet 250

+13.886

1:42'33.506

 1.617 5    
6
G. Ruggiero TRICON Garage
 17 Toyota 250

+14.757

1:42'34.377

 0.871 5    
7 United States C. Elliott Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 250

+15.041

1:42'34.661

 0.284 5    
8 United States S. Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing 52 Toyota 250

+17.766

1:42'37.386

 2.725 5    
9
C. Heim TRICON Garage
 5 Toyota 250

+18.067

1:42'37.687

 0.301 5    
10 United States T. Majeski ThorSport Racing 88 Ford 250

+18.267

1:42'37.887

 0.200 5    
11
K. Honeycutt TRICON Garage
 11 Toyota 249

+1 Lap

1:42'19.667

 1 Lap 7    
12
T. Reif Niece Motorsports
 42 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

1:42'19.734

 0.067 5    
13
J. Garcia ThorSport Racing
 98 Ford 249

+1 Lap

1:42'19.992

 0.258 5    
14 United States B. Rhodes ThorSport Racing 99 Ford 249

+1 Lap

1:42'21.150

 1.158 5    
15 United States C. Bell Halmar Friesen Racing 62 Toyota 249

+1 Lap

1:42'21.741

 0.591 5    
16
D. Sutton Rackley W.A.R.
 26 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

1:42'22.233

 0.492 5    
17
N. Leitz TRICON Garage
 1 Toyota 249

+1 Lap

1:42'26.036

 3.803 5    
18 United States T. Gray TRICON Garage 15 Toyota 249

+1 Lap

1:42'28.795

 2.759 6    
19 United States T. Ankrum McAnally Hilgemann Racing 18 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

1:42'30.542

 1.747 5    
20 United States D. Hemric McAnally Hilgemann Racing 19 Chevrolet 249

+1 Lap

1:42'31.263

 0.721 5    
21
B. Queen Kaulig Racing
12 RAM 249

+1 Lap

1:42'33.042

 1.779 5    
22
C. Butcher ThorSport Racing
 13 Ford 249

+1 Lap

1:42'36.398

 3.356 5    
23
A. Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports
 44 Chevrolet 248

+2 Laps

1:42'24.426

 1 Lap 5    
24 United States R. Newman Kaulig Racing 25 RAM 248

+2 Laps

1:42'24.885

 0.459 4    
25 United States G. Enfinger CR7 Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 248

+2 Laps

1:42'25.433

 0.548 6    
26 United States J. Haley Kaulig Racing 16 RAM 248

+2 Laps

1:42'25.509

 0.076 5    
27 United States C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 248

+2 Laps

1:42'36.099

 10.590 7    
28
M. Tyrrell Kaulig Racing
14 RAM 248

+2 Laps

1:42'37.090

 0.991 5    
29 United States C. Lajoie Kaulig Racing 10 RAM 247

+3 Laps

1:42'21.181

 1 Lap 5    
30 United States K. Wright McAnally Hilgemann Racing 81 Chevrolet 247

+3 Laps

1:42'28.445

 7.264 5    
31
C. Green Reaume Brothers Racing
 22 Ford 246

+4 Laps

1:42'35.455

 1 Lap 5    
32
F. Muniz Reaume Brothers Racing
 33 Ford 246

+4 Laps

1:42'39.035

 3.580 5    
33
L. Baldwin Reaume Brothers Racing
 2 Ford 245

+5 Laps

1:42'32.542

 1 Lap 8    
34
N. Nicholson Freedom Racing Enterprises
 76 Chevrolet 242

+8 Laps

1:41'17.760

 3 Laps 5    
35
K. Kleyn Rackley W.A.R.
 27 Chevrolet 203

+47 Laps

1:27'38.880

 39 Laps 5    
36
D. Strauss Niece Motorsports
 4 Chevrolet 134

+116 Laps

59'03.259

 69 Laps 6    
View full results

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