Lando Norris earns emotional praise from MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has revealed his immense pride in Lando Norris following the British driver's Formula 1 championship victory.

The motorcycle champion reflected on the F1 driver's journey during a joint appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Norris, who has openly idolised the Italian since his childhood, secured his maiden championship at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after a tough campaign that included a tense intra-team rivalry with Oscar Piastri and a late-season battle with four-time champion Max Verstappen.

"I'm really, really proud of Lando," Rossi explained during an interview with Sky Sports F1. "Sometimes, I write to him that I'm proud because knowing that he followed me when he was a child, and looking at where he arrived and then won the championship in Formula 1, for me, it's great."

Rossi added that seeing Norris's supporters clad in neon yellow brings back fond memories of his own famous crowds. "When I see the yellow grandstand, it is a great pleasure," he said. "It is like a little bit of it is also mine.

Valentino Rossi, Lando Norris Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

"This link between Formula 1 drivers and MotoGP riders is great because all the MotoGP riders are great fans of Formula 1, and we always enjoy it when we speak, because for us, it's similar, but it's two different worlds; we always enjoy it."

Asked specifically about Norris's championship-winning season, Rossi added with a smile, "I never want to fight with Verstappen."

After admitting that he would likely have come to blows with the Red Bull driver if he had been up against him, Rossi applauded Norris for his approach.

"Yeah, I don't know if it's the right way, but it's a normal way for me. He kept his patience, and how he matured in that moment made the difference, and I think that at the end, he demonstrated what he could do, and he won the championship, so very happy."