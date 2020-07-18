Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
21 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole

shares
comments
Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 3:14 PM

Valtteri Bottas felt some frustration after losing out to Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in Hungary qualifying, initially believing that his final lap gave him a shot at pole position.

Mercedes dominated Saturday’s Formula 1 qualifying session at the Hungaroring as Hamilton led a front row lock-out for the team, edging out Bottas in the final moments of Q3.

Bottas finished over eight-tenths clear of Racing Point’s Lance Stroll in third place, but his lap was not enough to deny Hamilton pole, who went 0.107 seconds quicker.

Bottas explained after qualifying that he thought his final lap could be good enough for pole after recovering from some struggles earlier in the session.

Asked if he felt a little bit of frustration losing pole by such a small margin, Bottas replied: “Yeah, for sure.

“I saw in practice that it was going to be a close battle between us at least in qualifying, and Free Practice 3 didn’t feel too bad.

“In the beginning of the qualifying, until the very end of Q3, I was struggling a bit in the first sector mainly, Turn 1 braking wasn’t so comfortable there, so I was losing a bit of time.

“[At] Turn 2 [I] also struggled a bit with the snappiness of the rear end of the car, but I think when the track improved, the car was starting to come together.

“At the end, I have to say the lap was pretty good actually. I thought I might have a chance really with that lap, but Lewis was just a tenth quicker.

“He did ultimately a better job today in qualifying, that’s why he is on pole.”

Read Also:

Bottas will head into Sunday’s race looking to defend his six-point lead in the F1 drivers’ championship over Hamilton, but has not finished on the podium in Hungary since 2017.

Mercedes appears to hold a clear advantage over the rest of the field this weekend, with Bottas speaking about his confidence in the long-run pace of the W11 car despite losing Friday’s second practice session to rain.

“It’s pretty strong from the small amount of data that we managed to gather in practice one,” Bottas said.

“Of course we missed a lot of the running in practice two, so some question marks there, but overall the package we have should be good in the race as well.”

Related video

Next article
Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

Previous article

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

Next article

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

Trending Today

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car
Formula 1 / Formula 1
45m

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals

Rins taken to hospital after nasty Jerez qualifying crash
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Rins taken to hospital after nasty Jerez qualifying crash

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020
Video Inside
MotoGP / MotoGP
3h

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
57m

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

Latest news

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car
Formula 1 / Formula 1
45m

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole
Formula 1 / Formula 1
53m

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel
Formula 1 / Formula 1
57m

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

1h
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

1h
3
Formula 1

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades

4
Formula 1

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

45m
5
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals

2h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos

Latest news

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car
Formula 1

Verstappen says "something is not working" in Red Bull's car

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole
Formula 1

Bottas 'frustrated' after believing he had shot at pole

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel
Formula 1

Ferrari "much closer" to the cars around us - Vettel

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying
Formula 1

Perez felt "dizzy" during Hungarian GP qualifying

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell
Formula 1

Albon "made to look like an idiot" in Hungary, says Russell

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.