Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Race in
22 Hours
:
32 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
117 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
131 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Results

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

shares
comments
2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid
By:
Jul 18, 2020, 2:08 PM

Lewis Hamilton will start the Hungarian Grand Prix from pole position, the third race of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, at the Hungaroring.

Despite threatening skies, the track remained dry throughout – with just spots of rain falling every now and then.

In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton immediately set a new track record of 1m13.613s, three tenths ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, and then improved on his second run to 1m13.447s. Bottas also went quicker on his final run, but was a tenth off Hamilton's best time.

Lance Stroll was best of the rest for Racing Point, 0.764s down on pole. Teammate Sergio Perez had his first run deleted for track limits, but his second run was good enough for fourth, a tenth and a bit behind Stroll.

Sebastian Vettel pipped Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc by 0.04s to lockout the third row of the grid, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen only seventh, ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz. Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri made it through to Q3, but didn’t run due to a power unit problem.

Read Also:

In Qualifying 2, Hamilton topped the times with a lap of 1m14.261s using the medium tyre, 0.269s ahead of Bottas, with Verstappen seventh tenths down despite using the softs. Like Mercedes, the Racing Points also committed to the mediums, and were seventh and ninth fastest.

Knocked out at this point were Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), the highly impressive George Russell (Williams), Alex Albon (who blamed Red Bull for sending him out in traffic at the end of the session), Esteban Ocon (Renault) and Nicholas Latifi (Williams).

In Qualifying 1, Perez was fastest on 1m14.681s on a track that ramped up massively in terms of grip in the closing moments, lapping two tenths quicker than Stroll with Hamilton only in third.

Knocked out were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri), Romain Grosjean (Haas) and the Alfa Romeos of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen.

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'13.447   214.734
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 1'13.554 0.107 214.422
3 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 1'14.377 0.930 212.049
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 1'14.545 1.098 211.571
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 1'14.774 1.327 210.923
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'14.817 1.370 210.802
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1'14.849 1.402 210.712
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 1'14.966 1.519 210.383
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 1'15.027 1.580 210.212
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda      
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 1'15.661 2.214 208.450
12 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 1'15.698 2.251 208.348
13 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 1'15.715 2.268 208.302
14 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 1'15.742 2.295 208.227
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'16.544 3.097 206.046
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'16.152 2.705 207.106
17 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 1'16.204 2.757 206.965
18 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 1'16.407 2.960 206.415
19 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'16.506 3.059 206.148
20 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'16.614 3.167 205.857
View full results

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'13.447   214.734
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'13.554 0.107 214.422
3 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'14.377 0.930 212.049
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'14.545 1.098 211.571
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'14.774 1.327 210.923
6 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'14.817 1.370 210.802
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 6 1'14.849 1.402 210.712
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 5 1'14.966 1.519 210.383
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 5 1'15.027 1.580 210.212
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 0      
View full results

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 16 1'14.261   212.380
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 14 1'14.530 0.269 211.614
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 15 1'14.976 0.715 210.355
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 14 1'15.006 0.745 210.271
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 15 1'15.085 0.824 210.049
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 14 1'15.131 0.870 209.921
7 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 16 1'15.176 0.915 209.795
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 16 1'15.267 1.006 209.542
9 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 16 1'15.394 1.133 209.189
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 14 1'15.508 1.247 208.873
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 14 1'15.661 1.400 208.450
12 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 14 1'15.698 1.437 208.348
13 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 16 1'15.715 1.454 208.302
14 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 14 1'15.742 1.481 208.227
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 14 1'16.544 2.283 206.046
View full results

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap km/h
1 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point Mercedes 8 1'14.681   211.186
2 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point Mercedes 8 1'14.895 0.214 210.582
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 10 1'14.907 0.226 210.549
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren Renault 10 1'15.281 0.600 209.503
5 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Renault 9 1'15.444 0.763 209.050
6 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Ferrari 9 1'15.455 0.774 209.019
7 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Mercedes 8 1'15.474 0.793 208.967
8 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 9 1'15.495 0.814 208.909
9 United Kingdom George Russell Williams Mercedes 9 1'15.585 0.904 208.660
10 France Esteban Ocon Renault Renault 8 1'15.719 1.038 208.291
11 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Honda 10 1'15.722 1.041 208.282
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 9 1'15.767 1.086 208.159
13 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 8 1'15.793 1.112 208.087
14 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault Renault 8 1'15.848 1.167 207.936
15 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 9 1'16.105 1.424 207.234
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 9 1'16.152 1.471 207.106
17 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri Honda 9 1'16.204 1.523 206.965
18 France Romain Grosjean Haas Ferrari 8 1'16.407 1.726 206.415
19 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 12 1'16.506 1.825 206.148
20 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 12 1'16.614 1.933 205.857
View full results

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying as it happened

 

Next article
Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals

Previous article

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals

Trending Today

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals
Formula 1 / Formula 1
32m

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1
29m

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

Hungarian GP qualifying as it happened
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Hungarian GP qualifying as it happened

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case
Formula 1 / Formula 1

FIA: No evidence of Mercedes guilt in Racing Point case

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades

Formula 1 teams still suspicious of engine tricks
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Formula 1 teams still suspicious of engine tricks

Red Bull broke F1 curfew to conduct set-up work
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Red Bull broke F1 curfew to conduct set-up work

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020
MotoGP / MotoGP
1h

Jerez MotoGP: Quartararo claims first pole of 2020

Latest news

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid
Formula 1 / Formula 1
29m

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals
Formula 1 / Formula 1
32m

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades

Formula 1 teams still suspicious of engine tricks
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Formula 1 teams still suspicious of engine tricks

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Sub-event QU
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals

32m
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

29m
3
Formula 1

Hungarian GP qualifying as it happened

4
Formula 1

Formula 1 teams still suspicious of engine tricks

3h
5
Formula 1

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades

2h

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets 01:10
Formula 1

Max Verstappen Fan Village - Motorsport Tickets

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos 03:50
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Styrian GP best photos

Latest news

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid
Formula 1

2020 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying results & starting grid

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Hamilton on pole as Mercedes crushes rivals

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades
Formula 1

Rivals upset Racing Point, AlphaTauri get 'free' 2021 upgrades

Formula 1 teams still suspicious of engine tricks
Formula 1

Formula 1 teams still suspicious of engine tricks

Hungarian GP: Bottas heads Hamilton, Perez in final practice
Formula 1

Hungarian GP: Bottas heads Hamilton, Perez in final practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.