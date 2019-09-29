Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Race in
02 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Albon set to start Russian GP from the pitlane

shares
comments
Albon set to start Russian GP from the pitlane
By:
Sep 29, 2019, 8:16 AM

Alex Albon is set to start the Russian Grand Prix from the pitlane after his Red Bull Formula 1 team changed to a different-specification floor following his qualifying crash.

Albon crashed backwards into the wall at Turn 13 early in the first part of qualifying at Sochi, which brought out the red flags.

He had been due to line up 18th on the grid even with his own five-place grid penalty applied for taking a new Spec 4 Honda engine this weekend.

Read Also:

However, the FIA revealed on Sunday morning that Red Bull has replaced the floor on Albon's car to one of a different specification.

As that has occurred under parc ferme conditions, the matter has been referred to the stewards, and the normal punishment for the offence is for the car to start from the pitlane.

Red Bull and Honda have taken the opportunity to make further changes.

Albon has a new gearbox, which was expected after his rearward shunt, as well as a new turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-H in his engine.

Speaking when he thought he would start from the back of the grid, Albon said: "It's a good track in terms of fighting and you can overtake - it's not a track like Singapore, for instance.

"So, we'll see, I think of course the strategy, we can now choose our tyre and everything like that, so we'll have a look at that and we'll see where we can be.

"I missed out on a bit of long running in FP2 with my floor damage, so we did get a bit in during FP3.

"It looked pretty good as well, so I'm not too worried. I've just got to make it work."

Next article
Sainz: All midfield drivers frustrated by F1 not airing battles

Previous article

Sainz: All midfield drivers frustrated by F1 not airing battles

Next article

Challenging Mercedes in 2021 not realistic - McLaren

Challenging Mercedes in 2021 not realistic - McLaren
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Alex Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Race Starts in
02 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
09:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
13:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
10:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
13:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
12:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries 07:10
Formula 1
3h

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test 03:08
Formula 1

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test

Latest news

Challenging Mercedes in 2021 not realistic - McLaren
F1

Challenging Mercedes in 2021 not realistic - McLaren

Albon set to start Russian GP from the pitlane
F1

Albon set to start Russian GP from the pitlane

Sainz: All midfield drivers frustrated by F1 not airing battles
F1

Sainz: All midfield drivers frustrated by F1 not airing battles

F1 bosses address drivers over reverse-grid concerns
F1

F1 bosses address drivers over reverse-grid concerns

Albon blames gust of wind for qualifying spin
F1

Albon blames gust of wind for qualifying spin

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.