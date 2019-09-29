Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Race in
02 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Challenging Mercedes in 2021 not realistic - McLaren

shares
comments
Challenging Mercedes in 2021 not realistic - McLaren
By:
Sep 29, 2019, 8:35 AM

McLaren believes it can eventually fight Mercedes with the same engine in Formula 1 but it is "definitely not" a realistic target for 2021.

The former works partnership will be reunited as a standard customer relationship after McLaren's Renault deal ends next season.

McLaren's initial move away from Mercedes in 2015, to Honda, was sparked by a belief it could not challenge the German manufacturer's works team as a customer.

However, current McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown said: "I'm very confident that Mercedes supplies [every team equally].

"You can look at the telemetry, it's clear that's what in Mercedes Grand Prix cars is the same in the Williams and Racing Point cars.

"If we do a very good job with our team, execute, our drivers do a good job then I think we can. But I think you're going to have to be on your A game."

Read Also:

McLaren's new deal with Mercedes was driven by team principal Andreas Seidl after he joined the team in May.

Seidl is spearheading McLaren's revival after a fallow period in which it has not won a race since 2012 or scored a podium since 2014, its last season as a Mercedes customer.

Though its struggles with an unreliable and underpowered Honda engine from 2015 to 2017 played a significant part in that slump, McLaren's subsequent switch to Renault highlighted major deficiencies within the team last year.

After significant work behind the scenes McLaren has bounced back in 2019 and currently leads the midfield fight, but its chassis is still some way behind the likes of Mercedes, which has won every drivers' and constructors' title available since 2014.

Seidl agreed with Brown that "if we get everything right on our side, if we keep working hard, we can hopefully challenge them at some point".

However, asked by Motorsport.com if F1's 2021 overhaul and McLaren's upward trajectory means the target will be to challenge Mercedes from the first year as a customer, Seidl said: "No, definitely not. We need to be realistic.

"The next target is to make the next step next year, hopefully we can jump in terms of performance or lap time somewhere between where we are now and the top teams.

"From 2021 onwards the new regulations are kicking in but we need to be realistic. The three top teams are not just there because of having more money.

"They simply do a better job also and they will keep doing a better job. It's important to take the next step as a team, to do a better job.

"And of course it's important at some point that we all have the same resources.

"It's important to have the budget cap from 2021 onwards but I think it will take time before this is washing out, and we actually get to the same level playing field at some point."

Next article
Albon set to start Russian GP from the pitlane

Previous article

Albon set to start Russian GP from the pitlane
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now , McLaren Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Race Starts in
02 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
09:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
13:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
10:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
13:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
12:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries 07:10
Formula 1
3h

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test 03:08
Formula 1

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test

Latest news

Challenging Mercedes in 2021 not realistic - McLaren
F1

Challenging Mercedes in 2021 not realistic - McLaren

Albon set to start Russian GP from the pitlane
F1

Albon set to start Russian GP from the pitlane

Sainz: All midfield drivers frustrated by F1 not airing battles
F1

Sainz: All midfield drivers frustrated by F1 not airing battles

F1 bosses address drivers over reverse-grid concerns
F1

F1 bosses address drivers over reverse-grid concerns

Albon blames gust of wind for qualifying spin
F1

Albon blames gust of wind for qualifying spin

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.