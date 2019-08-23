Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
00 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
10 Hours
:
26 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 3 in
15 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

Cassidy to make prototype debut in Asian Le Mans Series

shares
comments
Cassidy to make prototype debut in Asian Le Mans Series
By:
Aug 23, 2019, 7:29 AM

Super Formula championship leader Nick Cassidy will make his prototype debut in this winter's Asian Le Mans Series.

The 2017 SUPER GT Series champion will race a Ligier JS P217 for the Philippine-based Eurasia Motorsport squad in the four-round series, which runs from November through to February next year.

Red Bull-backed Cassidy will share the car with fellow New Zealander Daniel Gaunt, a sometime Indy Lights and Australian Supercars driver, and European Le Mans Series LMP3 regular Nobuya Yamanaka. 

Eurasia boss Mark Goddard said that the signing of Cassidy was a "real coup for the team" and that Yamanaka, who is backing the programme, had "really shown his intent to succeed by adding Nick and Dan to the car". 

The Eurasia deal represents a further widening of Cassidy's sportscar experience as he completes his fourth full season in SUPER GT with the TOM'S Lexus team. 

He has joined the Taiwanese HubAuto Corsa Ferrari squad for a programme of events in the Intercontinental GT Challenge this season. 

Cassidy drove its Ferrari 488 GT3 in last month's Spa 24 Hours and is racing for the team again this weekend alongside Nick Foster and ex-Formula 1 driver Heikki Kovalainen in the Suzuka 10 Hours IGTC round. 

Eurasia, which was represented on the Le Mans 24 Hours grid in 2016-18, is also planning to run further LMP2 and P3 Ligiers in the 2019/20 Asian series.

#44 Eurasia Motorsport Ligier JSP217 Gibson: Andrea Bertolini, Nic Jönsson, Tracy Krohn

#44 Eurasia Motorsport Ligier JSP217 Gibson: Andrea Bertolini, Nic Jönsson, Tracy Krohn

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

Next article
Di Resta, Hanson seal Asian Le Mans title at Sepang

Previous article

Di Resta, Hanson seal Asian Le Mans title at Sepang
Load comments

About this article

Series Asian Le Mans
Drivers Nick Cassidy
Teams Eurasia Motorsport
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 claims “exceptional” results as 2021 windtunnel video emerges

2
Formula 1

Ferrari surprised by how much Leclerc has improved in 2019

29m
3
Formula 1

Revealed: Our vision for 2021’s F1 racers

Latest videos

Defending Victory - Malaysia “The final chapter” 08:04
Asian Le Mans

Defending Victory - Malaysia “The final chapter”

Defending Victory - Malaysia “Back in the game” 06:18
Asian Le Mans

Defending Victory - Malaysia “Back in the game”

Defending Victory - Malaysia 06:30
Asian Le Mans

Defending Victory - Malaysia "The final battle begins"

Defending Victory - Buriram “Turning Tides” 07:39
Asian Le Mans

Defending Victory - Buriram “Turning Tides”

Defending Victory - Buriram “Trouble in Thailand” 05:40
Asian Le Mans

Defending Victory - Buriram “Trouble in Thailand”

Latest news

Cassidy to make prototype debut in Asian Le Mans Series
AsLM

Cassidy to make prototype debut in Asian Le Mans Series

Di Resta, Hanson seal Asian Le Mans title at Sepang
AsLM

Di Resta, Hanson seal Asian Le Mans title at Sepang

Defending Victory, episode three: Battling adversity in Thailand
AsLM

Defending Victory, episode three: Battling adversity in Thailand

Asian Le Mans Series to race in Australia
AsLM

Asian Le Mans Series to race in Australia

Di Resta scores first Asian Le Mans win at Buriram
AsLM

Di Resta scores first Asian Le Mans win at Buriram

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.