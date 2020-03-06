WEC
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps / Breaking news

Cassidy to make WEC debut for Eurasia LMP2 squad

Tickets
shares
comments
Cassidy to make WEC debut for Eurasia LMP2 squad
By:
Mar 6, 2020, 12:05 PM

Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy will make his FIA World Endurance Championship debut for the Eurasia LMP2 team in next month's penultimate round of the season at Spa.

The New Zealander will partner Danial Gaunt and Nobuya Yamanaka at the wheel of Eurasia's Ligier JS P217 for the six-hour race on April 25, having contested the majority of this winter's Asian Le Mans Series schedule for the team.

Cassidy is effectively standing in for fellow Kiwi racer Shane van Gisbergen, who will race in the Le Mans 24 Hours with Gaunt and Yamanaka but is unable to race at Spa due to a clash with the Hampton Downs Supercars race.

A clash between the SUPER GT race at Suzuka and the Le Mans test day on March 31 preventing Cassidy from being part of the team's line-up for the French classic, although he will be in attendance for the race weekend in an advisory role.

One-off entrant Eurasia will be fielding the only Ligier in an expanded Spa LMP2 field, as none of the WEC's regular squads are running the JS P217 this season.

“We have raced at Spa before, but this is the first time for us in a Ligier LMP2 car,” stated team principal Mark Goddard. “We’re really looking forward to joining the WEC grid and to the race in its own right but also to help us prepare for Le Mans.

"We have three drivers that we know well, so the aim is to learn as much as possible and to further hone the Ligier in readiness for the 24 Hours.”

Cassidy only scored one finish in three starts with Eurasia during an Asian Le Mans Series campaign beset with technical issues, finishing fourth at Buriram.

The 25-year-old's main programmes this season will be in SUPER GT and Super Formula with Toyota, although he made an appearance in last weekend's Formula E rookie test for Envision Virgin Racing, setting the fastest time.

Read Also:

Next article
Toyota drivers praise "cool" new Le Mans qualifying format

Previous article

Toyota drivers praise "cool" new Le Mans qualifying format
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps Tickets
Drivers Nick Cassidy
Teams Eurasia Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Sebring

Sebring

18 Mar - 20 Mar
FP1 Starts in
12 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Wed 18 Mar
Wed 18 Mar
12:55
12:55
FP2
Wed 18 Mar
Wed 18 Mar
16:45
16:45
FP3
Thu 19 Mar
Thu 19 Mar
10:35
10:35
Q1
Thu 19 Mar
Thu 19 Mar
18:25
18:25
Q2
Thu 19 Mar
Thu 19 Mar
18:55
18:55
Race
Fri 20 Mar
Fri 20 Mar
12:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Williams "unrecognisable" compared to 12 months ago

2
Formula 1

Racing Point: 'Pink Mercedes' route impossible until now

25m
3
Formula 1

The changes aimed at keeping McLaren ahead of the midfield

2h
4
Formula 1

FIA “not fully satisfied” that Ferrari power unit was legal

5
Other open wheel

McRae makes impressive circuit racing debut

Latest videos

WEC: 1000 miles of Sebring returns to Motorsport.tv 00:57
WEC

WEC: 1000 miles of Sebring returns to Motorsport.tv

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - LMP2 class winner Paul di Resta 00:35
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - LMP2 class winner Paul di Resta

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - race winner Gustavo Menezes 00:27
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - race winner Gustavo Menezes

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Race Highlights 03:07
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Race Highlights

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Hour 3 highlights 03:09
WEC

FIA WEC: 6 Hours of COTA - Hour 3 highlights

Latest news

Cassidy to make WEC debut for Eurasia LMP2 squad
WEC

Cassidy to make WEC debut for Eurasia LMP2 squad

Toyota drivers praise "cool" new Le Mans qualifying format
LM24

Toyota drivers praise "cool" new Le Mans qualifying format

ByKolles missing Le Mans entry "very surprising"
LM24

ByKolles missing Le Mans entry "very surprising"

Le Mans releases 62-car 2020 entry list
LM24

Le Mans releases 62-car 2020 entry list

Toyota abandons special Le Mans record run plans
LM24

Toyota abandons special Le Mans record run plans

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
18 Mar - 20 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr - 25 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.