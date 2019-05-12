Slovakia WTCR: Vervisch wins Race 1 from ninth

Vervisch benefited from a rapid getaway and emerged from a hectic opening lap in second place, chasing the fast-starting Alfa Romeo Giulietta of Ma Qing Hua.

The Belgian kept the pressure on and swept by after a mistake under braking cost Ma the lead on lap four.

Vervisch was untroubled for the remainder of the race on his way to sealing Audi’s first win of the year by 2.8s, while Ma took his first podium in second.

Spots of rain threatened before the race just as it did in Friday qualifying, but it was not enough for drivers to opt for wet tyres as the first 11-lap race got underway.

Ma inherited the lead while polesitter Nicky Catsburg slid wide in the slippery conditions in his efforts to sweep around the outside of the Alfa heading through Turn 1.

After surrendering the lead, Ma came under attack from Norbert Michelisz in the best of the BRC Racing Hyundais, but the Chinese driver held on for second despite an attempted lunge around the outside from Michelisz in the closing laps of the race.

Jean-Karl Vernay (WRT Audi) finished a lonely fourth, having survived a tag in the rear under braking heading into the tight third corner during the opening lap fall-out in tricky conditions.

A hectic tussle for fifth place eventually went the way of Augusto Farfus (BRC Hyundai), who charged through the pack methodically from a lowly 19th place on the grid.

Another Hyundai finished sixth as reigning champion Gabriele Tarquini fought his way from 13th, disposing of Catsburg, who fell back to seventh having also clipped a tyre stack.

Tom Coronel (Comtoyou Cupra) was eighth ahead of Mikel Azcona (PWR Cupra), while Luca Engstler’s Hyundai was 10th ahead of the best of the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co cars of Yvan Muller.

Points leader Nestor Girolami failed to finish, after the Munnich Motorsport Honda driver made contact with the second Comtoyou Audi of Niels Langeveld during a frenetic first lap.

Report by Dan Mason

Race results: