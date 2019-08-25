Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Race in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Endurance / Suzuka 10 Hours / Race report

Suzuka 10 Hours: WRT Audi overhauls BMW for commanding win

shares
comments
Suzuka 10 Hours: WRT Audi overhauls BMW for commanding win
By:
Aug 25, 2019, 11:16 AM

WRT delivered Audi’s first Intercontinental GT Challenge victory of 2019 following a dominant showing in the second-ever running of Suzuka 10 Hours.

The #25 crew comprising Kelvin van der Linde, Dries Vanthoor and Frederic Vervisch took the chequered flag some 40 seconds clear of the #999 GruppeM Mercedes, which won last year’s event but was left to play second fiddle to the lead Audi this time.

Porsche made it three different manufacturers on the podium, Absolute Racing’s #912 911 GT3 R finishing 43s down on the leader in third.

It was BMW that reigned in the early stages of the race, the pole-sitting #42 Schnitzer M6 GT3 leading the sister #34 car run by the Walkenhorst team in a one-two for the Bavarian marque.

However, BMW’s challenge steadily unravelled, with the #34 Walkenhorst car the first to fall out of contention.

Christian Krognes was running on the tail of the sister BMW when the #5 GTNET Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 and the #88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 came to blows at the Spoon Curve.

While Augusto Farfus was able to safely navigate his way through the carnage, Krognes was unlucky to collect the Nissan, which rolled backwards and into the path of Krognes’ BMW. The damage to the #34 car eventually proved terminal.

Not long after the incident, the Schnitzer BMW was undercut for the lead by the WRT Audi, but the real damage to the German team was done when it copped a drive-through penalty for not respecting the minimum pitstop time.

The penalty, handed at the start of the fifth hour, dropped it to fifth, giving Audi a clear path to its first IGTC victory since last year’s California 8 Hours.

The WRT crew was able to stretch a 40-second advantage after passing the BMW, and was again able to rebuild the lead after the field was neutralised in the sixth hour when Nick Cassidy lost the rear of his HubAuto Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 and shunted heavily at 130R.

#27 HubAuto Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3: Heikki Kovalainen, Nick Cassidy, Nick Foster

#27 HubAuto Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3: Heikki Kovalainen, Nick Cassidy, Nick Foster

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Audi was on course for a 1-2 finish, but the #125 Absolute Racing R8 LMS of Markus Winkelhock, Christopher Mies and Christopher Haase suffered a refuelling issue in the final round of pitstops, dropping to seventh.

That elevated the GruppeM Mercedes of Rafaelle Marciello, Maximilian Buhk and Maro Engel up to second, ahead of Absolute’s Porsche entry driven by Dennis Olsen, Matt Campbell and Dirk Werner.

The GruppeM Mercedes and Absolute Porsche enjoyed a long battle for what turned out to be second place, and the order between the two was settled only in the eighth hour.

The #77 CraftBamboo Mercedes of Maximilian Gotz, Luca Stolz and Yelmer Buurman finished fourth, with the #42 Schnitzer BMW of Farfus, Nick Yelloly and Martin Tomczyk eventually crossing the line in fifth.

Nissan finished as the top non-German manufacturer thanks to the #35 KCMG GT-R crew of Tsugio Matsuda, Katsumasa Chiyo and Joshua Burdon, which passed the #107 Bentley Continental GT3 late in the race for sixth.

Goodsmile Racing was the highest-classified SUPER GT entry, Kamui Kobayashi, Nobuteru Taniguchi and Tatsuya Kataoka finishing 10th in the #00 Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Two-time Formula 1 champion Mika Hakkinen, making his first competitive appearance since 2013, finished 22nd in the Planex Smacam McLaren 720s GT3 he shared with Hiroaki Ishiura and Katsuaki Kubota.

#11 Planex Smacam Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Mika Hakkinen, Katsuaki Kubota, Hiroaki Ishiura

#11 Planex Smacam Racing McLaren 720S GT3: Mika Hakkinen, Katsuaki Kubota, Hiroaki Ishiura

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
Bathurst 12 Hour pitstop changes scrapped for 2020

Previous article

Bathurst 12 Hour pitstop changes scrapped for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Endurance
Event Suzuka 10 Hours
Sub-event Race
Drivers Frederic Vervisch , Kelvin van der Linde , Dries Vanthoor
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
MotoGP

Live: Follow the Silverstone MotoGP race as it happens

26m
2
IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Sato edges Carpenter in wild, weird race

3
NASCAR Truck

Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

Latest videos

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights 05:29
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Race Highlights

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident 00:45
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Rast and Piana incident

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return 03:05
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: #122 Opel Manta return

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash 00:27
Endurance

24 Hours Nurburgring: Maxi Gotz crash

24 Hours Nürburgring: Joshua Burdon, Roberto Falcon crash 01:04
Endurance

24 Hours Nürburgring: Joshua Burdon, Roberto Falcon crash

Latest news

Suzuka 10 Hours: WRT Audi overhauls BMW for commanding win
Endu

Suzuka 10 Hours: WRT Audi overhauls BMW for commanding win

Bathurst 12 Hour pitstop changes scrapped for 2020
Endu

Bathurst 12 Hour pitstop changes scrapped for 2020

New ownership for Bathurst 6 Hour
Endu

New ownership for Bathurst 6 Hour

Kovalainen joins HubAuto Ferrari for Suzuka 10 Hours
Endu

Kovalainen joins HubAuto Ferrari for Suzuka 10 Hours

Goh withdraws from Suzuka 10h over BoP concerns
Endu

Goh withdraws from Suzuka 10h over BoP concerns

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.