Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Yogibo starts own team for GT World Challenge Asia assault
GT News

Valentino Rossi to be joined by Muller, Vervisch in WRT GTWCE squad

Valentino Rossi’s teammates in his first full season of car racing with the WRT Audi squad in the GT World Challenge Europe will be Nico Muller and Frederic Vervisch.

Valentino Rossi to be joined by Muller, Vervisch in WRT GTWCE squad
Gary Watkins
By:
Listen to this article

The seven-time MotoGP champion will be joined aboard an Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II by 2019 Nurburgring 24 Hours winner Vervisch in all 10 Endurance and Sprint Cup rounds of the series.

Multiple DTM race winner Muller, also winner at the Nurburging enduro in 2015, will come in alongside them in the Pro class entry for the five-race endurance leg of the championship, which includes the Spa 24 Hours in July.

The teammates for Rossi are both Audi factory drivers, as the team promised when it announced his assault on the GTWCE last month.

The Audi Rossi will drive this year will be formally unveiled on Monday afternoon at the official GTWCE test at Paul Ricard and he will then drive the car that will carry his traditional 46 race number on the second day of the test on Tuesday.

It will be the latest outing in an intensive test programme for Rossi as he gears up for his move onto four wheels full-time after retiring from MotoGP at the end of last season.

WRT has announced its full roster of drivers for a five-car GTWCE assault as it defends the overall crown won last year by Dries Vanthoor and Charles Weerts, as well as four other titles.

Team boss Vincent Vosse said: “We are very happy to announce such a great driver line-up for the 2022 GTWCE season. Putting it together has required time and effort, but I am fully satisfied with the outcome and I would like to thank all partners for their support.

Valentino Rossi, Team WRT, Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo

Valentino Rossi, Team WRT, Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo

Photo by: Audi Sport

“It will be a season of challenges, as to retain five titles and field five cars is certainly demanding, but we are very excited to take up challenges of this kind.

“I am happy to welcome to the WRT family some new faces but also pleased to retain long-standing friends.”

WRT’s line-up includes a further one Pro class entry in the Endurance Cup and two in the Sprint Cup.

Vanthoor and Weerts will defend their overall crown and Sprint Cup title together and will be joined by fellow factory driver Kelvin van der Linde for the long races.

Christopher Mies will drive the third Pro car in the Sprints together with Porsche Carrera Cup France graduate Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer.

WRT will enter two Audis in the Silver Cup class in the enduros and one in the new Gold Cup pro-am class.

The three Pro cars in the Sprints will be joined by two Silver Cup entries.

Full WRT GTWCE line-up

Endurance Cup

Car #30 Benjamin Goethe (DE) – Thomas Neubauer (FR) – Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer
(FR) - Silver Cup
Car #31 Diego Menchaca (MX) – Lewis Proctor (GB) – Finlay Hutchison (GB) Silver Cup
Car #32 Kelvin van der Linde (ZA) – Dries Vanthoor (BE) – Charles Weerts (BE) Pro
Car #33 Ryuichiro Tomita (JP) – Arnold Robin (FR) – Maxime Robin (FR) Gold Cup
Car #46 Nico Muller (CH) – Frederic Vervisch (BE) – Valentino Rossi (IT) Pro

Sprint Cup

Car #30 Benjamin Goethe (DE) – Thomas Neubauer (FR) Silver Cup
Car #31 Finlay Hutchison (GB) – TBC Silver Cup
Car #32 Dries Vanthoor (BE) – Charles Weerts (BE) Pro
Car #33 Christopher Mies (DE) – Jean-Baptiste Simmenauer (FR) Pro
Car #46 Frederic Vervisch (BE) – Valentino Rossi (IT) Pro

shares
comments
Yogibo starts own team for GT World Challenge Asia assault
Previous article

Yogibo starts own team for GT World Challenge Asia assault
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime
WEC

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Le Mans 24 Hours entry list announcement delayed 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours entry list announcement delayed

Tincknell returns to WEC in Proton Porsche alongside Priaulx Jr
WEC

Tincknell returns to WEC in Proton Porsche alongside Priaulx Jr

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in rookie GT3 season
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

MotoGP legend Rossi aiming for podiums in rookie GT3 season

The secrecy surrounding Rossi's career-defining Yamaha MotoGP move
MotoGP

The secrecy surrounding Rossi's career-defining Yamaha MotoGP move

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate Prime
MotoGP

The Rossi-less future MotoGP must now navigate

Latest news

Valentino Rossi to be joined by Muller, Vervisch in WRT GTWCE squad
GT GT

Valentino Rossi to be joined by Muller, Vervisch in WRT GTWCE squad

Yogibo starts own team for GT World Challenge Asia assault
GT GT

Yogibo starts own team for GT World Challenge Asia assault

Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022
GT GT

Lucas Auer re-signed by Mercedes in GT3 roster for 2022

Pittard becomes Aston Martin factory GT driver
GT GT

Pittard becomes Aston Martin factory GT driver

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.