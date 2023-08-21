Subscribe
Previous / Quartararo compares MotoGP champion Bagnaia to F1 dominator Verstappen Next / Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Marc Marquez admits first Sunday MotoGP 2023 finish “looks like a joke”

Marc Marquez admits finally finishing a grand prix in the 2023 MotoGP season “looks like a joke”, after ending the Austrian GP in the points in 12th.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Co-author:
Germán Garcia Casanova
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

The eight-time world champion had not seen the chequered flag on a Sunday in MotoGP prior to Austria since the 2022 Malaysian GP, marking a near-year stint of 301 days without a grand prix finish.

At all of the grands prix Marquez started in 2023 prior to Austria he had crashed out, with all of his points up to last weekend coming in the sprint contests.

But a gamble on the soft rear tyre in the hot Austrian GP on Sunday allowed Marquez to take the chequered flag in 12th on his troubled Honda, marking his first main race finish 10 rounds into the campaign.

“It looks like a joke, but it’s true,” Marquez said when asked about his first Sunday MotoGP finish of the year. “It’s the first time I finished a race on Sunday [this year] and first points of the season on a Sunday.

“Basically, it’s easy to understand. You just approach the race in another mentality, as I did at Silverstone.

“Ok, [not finishing at] Silverstone was more of a race incident, not riding over the limit.

“Today I go out, we chose the soft because the feeling was quite good, and in the end, as expected the tyre dropped quite a lot. But it was acceptable.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Prior to the summer break, Marquez had been fighting in strong positions in several grands prix – most notably France and Italy – before crashing out.

But since the resumption of hostilities at the British GP, he has altered his approach to focus purely on collecting data for Honda rather than on results.

He noted after the Red Bull Ring round that the concentration required is the same, as otherwise “it’s difficult to understand” what is happening with the bike.

However, he concedes this approach is “difficult”.

“I’m concentrated in the same way [as if I was pushing for results], because it’s important to try things because if you try new set-ups and different things on the bike and you are not fully concentrated, then it’s difficult to understand,” he explained.

“But especially today for example I had another motivation, which was to try to manage that soft rear tyre because I saw that the feeling was good.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team bike

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team bike

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“And in the end, as we expected, the tyre dropped quite a lot. When I saw that I was ready to attack, I overtook them [the riders ahead] and I go.

“But it’s difficult to approach the races like this, but we tried many things during this weekend.

“Every run was a different bike. This morning was a massive change, but we understood that was not the direction.

“Then for the race, it was a small change but big from the sprint race, which was a bit better, opposite to the warm-up.

“So, step by step we are trying to analyse because, with this year's aero, the bike is a bit different.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Quartararo compares MotoGP champion Bagnaia to F1 dominator Verstappen

Binder "wasn't looking great" to finish MotoGP Austrian GP pre-race
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

MotoGP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

Stewards chose "easy option" for Austria MotoGP sprint crash penalty – Martin

Stewards chose "easy option" for Austria MotoGP sprint crash penalty – Martin

MotoGP

Stewards chose "easy option" for Austria MotoGP sprint crash penalty – Martin Stewards chose "easy option" for Austria MotoGP sprint crash penalty – Martin

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Marc Marquez More from
Marc Marquez
Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024

Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024 Marquez would “welcome” Zarco joining Honda with LCR MotoGP team in 2024

Marquez in "no rush" to decide MotoGP future as crucial test looms

Marquez in "no rush" to decide MotoGP future as crucial test looms

MotoGP
Austrian GP

Marquez in "no rush" to decide MotoGP future as crucial test looms Marquez in "no rush" to decide MotoGP future as crucial test looms

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Team HRC More from
Team HRC
Honda announces works 2023 Suzuka 8h line-up, adds Vierge

Honda announces works 2023 Suzuka 8h line-up, adds Vierge

FIM Endurance

Honda announces works 2023 Suzuka 8h line-up, adds Vierge Honda announces works 2023 Suzuka 8h line-up, adds Vierge

Nagashima replaces injured Lecuona for WSBK finale

Nagashima replaces injured Lecuona for WSBK finale

World Superbike
Phillip Island

Nagashima replaces injured Lecuona for WSBK finale Nagashima replaces injured Lecuona for WSBK finale

Honda test rider Nagashima gets Motegi MotoGP wildcard

Honda test rider Nagashima gets Motegi MotoGP wildcard

MotoGP
Japanese GP

Honda test rider Nagashima gets Motegi MotoGP wildcard Honda test rider Nagashima gets Motegi MotoGP wildcard

Latest news

Rockenfeller hopes for more after career-best NASCAR Cup finish

Rockenfeller hopes for more after career-best NASCAR Cup finish

NAS NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen

Rockenfeller hopes for more after career-best NASCAR Cup finish Rockenfeller hopes for more after career-best NASCAR Cup finish

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

F1 Formula 1

Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role Despite "visceral unpleasantness", Allison still loves F1 tech chief role

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

MGP MotoGP

Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP Pressure concerns led Espargaro to start with "flat tyre" in MotoGP Austrian GP

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season United Autosports signs Keating, Quinn for 2024 IMSA LMP2 season

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe