Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Camier secures World Superbike stay with Barni Ducati

Camier secures World Superbike stay with Barni Ducati
By:
Oct 22, 2019, 8:39 AM

Leon Camier has secured a deal to remain on the World Superbike grid in 2020, teaming up with Ducati privateer outfit Barni.

A near-constant presence on the WSBK grid since the 2010 campaign, Camier was poised to lose his current works ride with Honda in the aftermath of an injury-disrupted 2019 season - with the Japanese manufacturer having already confirmed Alvaro Bautista and expected to name Takumi Takahashi as his teammate.

This left Camier's WSBK future uncertain and saw him linked to a British Superbike return, only for Barni to offer the 33-year-old the option to stay part of the world championship in a privateer capacity.

"I can't wait to face this new challenge next season," Camier said. "All my skills in riding and development will be at the team's disposal to achieve strong results together.

"Barni Racing Team has a very close relationship with Ducati, is made up of very competent and passionate people, and the results it's obtained in the past are there for all to see. I think we will work very well together.

"Having said that, my focus now is to finish the season in the best possible way in Qatar [this weekend] with my current team."

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Barni Racing Team

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Barni Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Camier's arrival means Barni will have a third different rider in three years representing its single WSBK entry.

The team had parted ways with Xavi Fores ahead of the current season in favour of Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who now himself makes way for Camier.

Camier will ride the team's Ducati Panigale V4 R for the first time during post-season testing at Aragon on November 13-14.

2020 WSBK line-up so far:

Team Riders
Kawasaki

 Jonathan Rea

 Alex Lowes
Ducati

 Chaz Davies

 Scott Redding
Crescent Yamaha

 Toprak Razgatlioglu

Netherlands Michael van der Mark
GRT Yamaha

 Federico Caricasulo

 Garrett Gerloff
Honda

 Alvaro Bautista

Japan Takumi Takahashi
BMW

 Tom Sykes

 Eugene Laverty
Pedercini Kawasaki

 Jordi Torres

 Lorenzo Savadori
Barni Ducati

 Leon Camier
About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Leon Camier
Teams Honda World Superbike Team , Barni Racing Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

