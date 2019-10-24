Top events
World Superbike / Losail / Practice report

Qatar WSBK: Davies sets pace in Thursday practice

Qatar WSBK: Davies sets pace in Thursday practice
By:
Oct 24, 2019, 6:58 PM

Ducati rider Chaz Davies set the pace in World Superbike Thursday practice for the Qatar finale, despite crashing in the opening session.

Davies had hit the deck at Turn 4 in the early minutes of first practice, and was only eighth-quickest at the chequered flag, nine tenths down on pace-setter Jonathan Rea.

However, he wound up setting the fastest time of the day in the closing minutes of the second session, his 1m57.449s leaving him just over a quarter of a second clear of Rea.

Davies' teammate Alvaro Bautista, who was first to surpass champion Rea's FP1 benchmark in FP2, ultimately wound up 0.318s down on Davies in third place.

The series' leading independent rider Toprak Razgatlioglu made it a Kawasaki 1-2 with Rea in FP1, and was fourth at the end of the day, heading Yamaha's Michael van der Mark and BMW's Tom Sykes.

Their respective works squadmates Alex Lowes and Markus Reiterberger followed in seventh and eighth, while GRT Yamaha's Sandro Cortese and Ten Kate Yamaha's Loris Baz made up the combined classification top 10.

Baz was the only rider who did not improve upon his daytime FP1 effort in FP2 under the lights.

Leon Haslam, in his farewell outing as a Kawasaki works rider, ended the day in 12th, over a second down on teammate Rea, while the retiring Marco Melandri (GRT Yamaha) was 14th.

iXS Yamaha wildcard Dominic Schmitter, making his second appearance of the season after Misano, propped up the order.

FP1 results

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 17 01'58.010  
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 17 01'58.140 00.130
3 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 17 01'58.402 00.392
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 15 01'58.493 00.483
5 11 Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha 16 01'58.516 00.506
6 76 France Loris Baz Yamaha 17 01'58.566 00.556
7 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 17 01'58.817 00.807
8 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 15 01'58.892 00.882
9 33 Italy Marco Melandri Yamaha 17 01'59.279 01.269
10 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 16 01'59.448 01.438
11 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW 18 01'59.556 01.546
12 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 13 01'59.751 01.741
13 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 16 01'59.775 01.765
14 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty Ducati 14 01'59.826 01.816
15 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 16 01'59.936 01.926
16 2 United Kingdom Leon Camier Honda 16 01'59.965 01.955
17 81 Spain Jordi Torres Kawasaki 15 01'59.982 01.972
18 52 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Honda 18 02'00.456 02.446
19 23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda 15 02'01.032 03.022
20 9 Switzerland Dominic Schmitter Yamaha 12 02'04.067 06.057
View full results

FP2 results

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 32 01'57.449  
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 34 01'57.722 00.273
3 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 35 01'57.767 00.318
4 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 32 01'58.028 00.579
5 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 33 01'58.157 00.708
6 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 30 01'58.255 00.806
7 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 32 01'58.303 00.854
8 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW 36 01'58.459 01.010
9 11 Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha 34 01'58.503 01.054
10 76 France Loris Baz Yamaha 37 01'58.566 01.117
11 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty Ducati 32 01'58.692 01.243
12 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 29 01'58.769 01.320
13 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 31 01'58.925 01.476
14 33 Italy Marco Melandri Yamaha 29 01'58.982 01.533
15 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 29 01'59.032 01.583
16 81 Spain Jordi Torres Kawasaki 35 01'59.087 01.638
17 2 United Kingdom Leon Camier Honda 33 01'59.119 01.670
18 52 Italy Alessandro Del Bianco Honda 25 02'00.165 02.716
19 23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda 32 02'00.459 03.010
20 9 Switzerland Dominic Schmitter Yamaha 26 02'02.075 04.626
View full results
About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Losail
Drivers Alvaro Bautista , Chaz Davies , Jonathan Rea
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
