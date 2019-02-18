Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Testing report

Bautista tops first day of Phillip Island WSBK test

shares
comments
Bautista tops first day of Phillip Island WSBK test
By:
1h ago

Ex-MotoGP rider Alvaro Bautista topped the first day of World Superbike's final pre-season test at Phillip Island by four tenths of a second.

Ducati man Bautista set the pace in the opening two-hour session with a best lap of 1m30.743s aboard the all-new V4 R, becoming the only rider to breach the 1m31s barrier all day.

That was enough to head his nearest rival, Yamaha's Alex Lowes, by 0.403s, while reigning champion Jonathan Rea was a further 0.043s behind in third aboard the best of the Kawasakis.

Rea was one of a number of riders to suffer a crash on Monday, falling at Turn 10 in the opening session.

Bautista made it a clean sweep in the second session of the day, in which only a handful of riders were able to improve on their earlier times.

These included new BMW recruit Tom Sykes and Rea's new Kawasaki teammate Leon Haslam, who were second and third respectively behind Bautista - elevating themselves to fourth and fifth overall.

Rounding out the top eight were a trio of Yamaha riders, with Ducati convert Marco Melandri leading Michael van der Mark and Sandro Cortese, while Markus Reiterberger (BMW) and Toprak Razgatioglu (Puccetti Kawasaki) completed the combined top 10.

The reborn factory Honda team, which had sat out the previous group tests in Europe in favour of its own private test programme in Asia, joined the WSBK field for the first time at Phillip Island.

Leon Camier led the Japanese marque's charge in 11th, while Ryuichi Kiyonari - who returns to WSBK after a decade-long absence - was 16th fastest on the second works Fireblade.

Bautista's Ducati teammate Chaz Davies again struggled to get to grips with the new V4 R, coming 15th of the 19 riders present in the opening session and only improving to 13th in the latter session.

Ducati satellite riders Eugene Laverty (GoEleven) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Barni) were also found towards the bottom of the timesheets in 15th and 17th places respectively.

Testing times:

Pos.   No. Rider Bike Session 1  Session 2
19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 1'30.743 1'31.149
22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 1'31.146 1'31.798
1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea  Kawasaki 1'31.189 1'31.551
66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 1'31.740 1'31.300
91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 1'31.886 1'31.399
33 Italy Marco Melandri  Yamaha 1'31.445 1'31.858
60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark  Yamaha 1'31.458 1'32.086
11 Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha 1'31.639 1'31.808
28 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW 1'31.992 1'32.669
10  54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu  Kawasaki 1'32.425 1'32.050
11  2 United Kingdom Leon Camier Honda 1'32.459 1'32.885
12  81 Spain Jordi Torres Kawasaki 1'32.679 1'32.670
13  7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 1'33.204 1'32.706
14  36 Argentina Leandro Mercado  Kawasaki 1'32.789 1'33.231
15  50 Ireland Eugene Laverty  Ducati

1'33.353

1'32.797
16  23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda 1'33.171 1'32.962
17  21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 1'33.843 1'33.402
18  52 Italy Alessandro Delbianco Honda 1'33.965 1'33.949
19  17 Australia Troy Herfoss  Honda 1'34.961 1'35.475
Next article
Honda unveils bike for factory World Superbike return

Previous article

Honda unveils bike for factory World Superbike return
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Alvaro Bautista
Teams Ducati Aruba.IT
Author Jamie Klein

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

3h ago
Gallery: The best images from Day 1 of F1 testing Article
Formula 1

Gallery: The best images from Day 1 of F1 testing

McDowell: Article
NASCAR Cup

McDowell: "My team doesn’t pay me to push Joey Logano to a win"

News in depth
Bautista tops first day of Phillip Island WSBK test
World Superbike

Bautista tops first day of Phillip Island WSBK test

Honda unveils bike for factory World Superbike return
World Superbike

Honda unveils bike for factory World Superbike return

Kawasaki unveils 2019 World Superbike challenger
World Superbike

Kawasaki unveils 2019 World Superbike challenger

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.