World Superbike: Bautista completes another treble at Misano

After his win in the first race on Saturday, Bautista took his 13th and 14th victories of the season out of a possible 15 in the Superpole race and the second full-distance race of the weekend.

It means the Spanish rider now has a mammoth 86 point lead in the standings approaching the halfway point of the campaign ahead of Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu.

It was Razgatlioglu who proved Bautista's biggest threat on Sunday, finishing second in both races, and only narrowly losing out on victory in the Superpole race that was cut short by a red flag following a crash involving Honda's Iker Lecuona and Barni Ducati's Danilo Petrucci.

Razgatlioglu was locked in battle for second in the final race of the weekend with Bautista's works Ducati team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, with the pair making contact and putting Rinaldi in the gravel and out of the race.

That opened the door for Motocorsa Ducati rider Axel Bassani to complete the podium in third, followed by Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea and Xavi Vierge, representing Honda alone as Lecuona was sidelined following his earlier crash.

Petrucci was fit to ride in the final race and finished seventh behind Yamaha man Andrea Locatelli.

