World Superbike: Bautista completes another treble at Misano

Alvaro Bautista completed yet another treble World Superbike victory on Sunday at Misano, the home round for his Ducati team.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati

After his win in the first race on Saturday, Bautista took his 13th and 14th victories of the season out of a possible 15 in the Superpole race and the second full-distance race of the weekend.

It means the Spanish rider now has a mammoth 86 point lead in the standings approaching the halfway point of the campaign ahead of Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu.

It was Razgatlioglu who proved Bautista's biggest threat on Sunday, finishing second in both races, and only narrowly losing out on victory in the Superpole race that was cut short by a red flag following a crash involving Honda's Iker Lecuona and Barni Ducati's Danilo Petrucci.

Razgatlioglu was locked in battle for second in the final race of the weekend with Bautista's works Ducati team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, with the pair making contact and putting Rinaldi in the gravel and out of the race.

That opened the door for Motocorsa Ducati rider Axel Bassani to complete the podium in third, followed by Kawasaki's Jonathan Rea and Xavi Vierge, representing Honda alone as Lecuona was sidelined following his earlier crash.

Petrucci was fit to ride in the final race and finished seventh behind Yamaha man Andrea Locatelli.

World Superbike Misano - Superpole race results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 7  
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 7 0.101
3 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 7 0.738
4 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 7 2.239
5 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 7 2.490
6 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 7 3.955
7 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 6  
8 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 6  
9 31 United States Garrett Gerloff BMW 6  
10 5 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati 6  
11 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 6  
12 34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha 6  
13 76 France Loris Baz BMW 6  
14 28 Bradley Ray Yamaha 6  
15 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 6  
16 53 Spain Tito Rabat Kawasaki 6  
17 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 6  
18 70 Italy Luca Vitali Kawasaki 6  
19 88 Ryo Mizuno Honda 6  
20 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 6  
21 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter Yamaha 6  
  7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda 6  
  9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 6  
  16 Italy Gabriele Ruiu BMW 0  
  87 Australia Remy Gardner Yamaha 0  
View full results

World Superbike Misano - Race 2 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Gap
1 1 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 21  
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha 21 9.756
3 47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati 21 19.237
4 65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 21 21.042
5 97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda 21 23.137
6 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha 21 24.470
7 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 21 24.717
8 31 United States Garrett Gerloff BMW 21 25.932
9 5 Germany Philipp Oettli Ducati 21 25.765
10 87 Australia Remy Gardner Yamaha 21 28.031
11 77 Switzerland Dominique Aegerter Yamaha 21 28.858
12 76 France Loris Baz BMW 21 37.191
13 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes BMW 21 39.129
14 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding BMW 21 51.050
15 35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda 21  
16 32 Spain Isaac Viñales Kawasaki 21  
  28 Bradley Ray Yamaha 0  
  21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 0  
  34 Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri Yamaha 0  
  70 Italy Luca Vitali Kawasaki 0  
  22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki 0  
  88 Ryo Mizuno Honda 0  
  53 Spain Tito Rabat Kawasaki 0  
View full results
