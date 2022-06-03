Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / WRC Sardinia: Neuville claims early lead after super special stage win Next / WRC Sardinia: Early leader Evans retires after water leak
WRC / Rally Italy News

WRC drivers frustrated by “dangerous” hanging dust in Sardinia

World Rally Championship drivers have issued widespread criticism of the “dangerous” Rally Sardinia stage conditions caused by hanging dust.

Tom Howard
By:
WRC drivers frustrated by “dangerous” hanging dust in Sardinia
Listen to this article

Crews faced significantly reduced visibility on Friday’s opening stage (Stage 2) of the Italian gravel rally caused by a combination of reduced starting intervals and lingering dust.

Rally1 entries were split by three minute intervals, a minute less compared to Rally Portugal last month, due to a packed itinerary in Sardinia.

Championship leader Kalle Rovanpera was the only driver unaffected, being first on the road, but behind his rivals were forced to back off in places to avoid accidents due to the dust.

Overnight leader Thierry Neuville was the first to confront the conditions he described as “really dangerous”, while revealing the issue of dust was raised with the FIA and rally organisers before the rally began.

“There is no visibility at all, we lost up to 10-15 seconds in the dust, we had to slow down completely,” said Neuville.

“It was known before and we mentioned it to the FIA and to the organisers before the rally.

“In the recce we had dust with three or four minute gaps, but nobody wants to listen so obviously live tv and itinerary, everything is too tight and every year it is a shame.

“At the end for the day it is really dangerous for the drivers.”

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Takamoto Katsuta, Aaron Johnston, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG Toyota GR Yaris Rally1

Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

Neuville’s view was shared by his rivals with Takamoto Katsuta agreeing the conditions were dangerous.

“The problem is we can’t see anything because of the dust,” said Katsuta. “I don’t know why it is three minutes like this and not four minutes in Portugal. It is not really nice to be honest, it is quite dangerous to be honest.”

M-Sport’s Crag Breen admitted he had to stop at intervals to ensure he reached the stage end without incident.

“I can’t see I stopped every five or six hundred metres, maybe the guys that did the stage last year have gone better but I can’t see,” said Breen.

“I was putting the car off the road in places because there was a wall of dust in front of me, there was absolutely nothing I can do.”

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans set the fastest time in the stage but was unsure how he managed to achieve the time due to the poor visibility.

“I don’t know [how I did that] I couldn’t see a lot, It was really bad, every year the same,” said Evans.

While Hyundai’s Ott Tanak added: "The visibility is difficult. This stage is a killer for this and it's very challenging at the moment.”

Despite the conditions, the stage win for Evans moved the Welshman into a 4.7s lead over Tanak, while M-Sport’s Pierre-Louis Loubet shot to third a further three tenths back, as Thursday’s leader Neuville slipped back to eighth.

Crews will tackle a further seven stages today.

shares
comments

Related video

WRC Sardinia: Neuville claims early lead after super special stage win
Previous article

WRC Sardinia: Neuville claims early lead after super special stage win
Next article

WRC Sardinia: Early leader Evans retires after water leak

WRC Sardinia: Early leader Evans retires after water leak
Tom Howard More from
Tom Howard
Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career Rally Kenya
WRC

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally Rally Kenya
WRC

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Rally Italy Prime
WRC

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

Latest news

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career
WRC WRC

Rovanpera: Safari Rally win the "hardest" of my WRC career

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally
WRC WRC

Wahome makes history as first female WRC3 winner at Safari Rally

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera wins as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4
Video Inside
WRC WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera wins as Toyota scores 1-2-3-4

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera closes in on victory
WRC WRC

WRC Safari Rally: Rovanpera closes in on victory

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph Prime

How Tanak turned the tables to deliver Hyundai a timely WRC triumph

The 2019 champion has been a bit-part player recently, but Ott Tanak ended a 15-month drought in fine style with a dominant win in Sardinia. On a weekend when championship leader Kalle Rovanpera struggled with cleaning the road, his Hyundai rival has made his belated arrival into the title race and given cause for those predicting a walkover from the Toyota star to pause

WRC
Jun 6, 2022
The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera Prime

The former WRC star playing the unsung hero role for Rovanpera

Kalle Rovanpera’s 2022 World Rally Championship displays have been spectacular, with the Toyota driver benefitting from a secret weapon in his crew to win two of the opening three rallies. But while the former challenger to Sebastien Loeb won’t take credit for his fellow Finn's performances, a key bond has been formed which could prove key to Rovanpera’s title charge

WRC
Apr 29, 2022
How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals Prime

How Rovanpera's Croatia turnaround sent a message to his WRC rivals

After a dominating Rally Croatia, a wrong tyre choice on the final day looked to have undone all Kalle Rovanpera's hard work and left him with a mountain to climb heading into the power stage. That he emerged the winner all the same has surely quelled any lingering doubts that the Finn is the man to beat in the 2022 WRC

WRC
Apr 25, 2022
How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021 Prime

How M-Sport's faith in Loubet led to a WRC reprieve after a dismal 2021

It's fair to say 2021 was a year to forget for Pierre-Louis Loubet. A maiden full World Rally Championship season offered hope but soon turned into a nightmare that ended in hospital, after being hit by a car in a road traffic accident. Now handed a lifeline by M-Sport, the Frenchman is desperate to rebuild his career

WRC
Apr 20, 2022
Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect Prime

Why WRC mechanics deserve more respect

The drivers get the glare of attention, but it’s the mechanics who are key to the operation of any World Rally Championship car. Motorsport.com donned a set of overalls and joined M-Sport on a Belgian national rally event to get an inside look into the life of a rally mechanic.

WRC
Apr 17, 2022
The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer Prime

The African McRae aiming to become a WRC pioneer

Taking his first step into the Junior World Rally Championship category, McRae Kimathi - named after 1995 world champion Colin - found himself in the unfamiliar climes of Sweden's snow and ice. Having impressed, Kimathi hopes to blaze a trail to the top level of WRC and help other African drivers to step onto the ladder

WRC
Mar 8, 2022
How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight Prime

How Rovanpera grabbed the Rally Sweden spotlight

After a blockbuster opening act to the new era of the World Rally Championship with the battle of the Sebastiens at Monte Carlo, Rally Sweden would be the first chance to assess the next superstar of rallying. While teething issues with the new hybrid power thwarted some of the cast, Kalle Rovanpera’s display gave him headline billing

WRC
Feb 28, 2022
The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation Prime

The "painful" journey behind the WRC's generational tech innovation

As the company selected to provide the hybrid kits for the 2022 World Rally Championship, the pressure was on Compact Dynamics at the Monte Carlo season opener. Needing to treat all three manufacturers equally, it wasn't a straightforward process, but its first big test was a resounding success that bodes well for the future.

WRC
Feb 25, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.