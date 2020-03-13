Mexico WRC: Ogier takes command after first loop of stages
Six-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier put his stamp on Rally Mexico with an assured first loop of stages in the mountains outside Guanajuato on Friday morning.
Having admitted to being preoccupied by the threat of Coronavirus ahead of the event, Ogier delivered on his promise to banish such thoughts on the first full day and his Toyota Yaris holds a nine-second lead at the lunchtime service halt.
The day began with Hyundai's Thierry Neuville holding a 1.1s lead over Toyota's British ace Elfyn Evans.
As joint championship leaders, however, this gave them the unfavourable position of running first and second on the road and sweeping the roughest gravel aside for those behind them.
The first man to capitalise upon his better road position was defending world champion Ott Tanak, who charged from third to first on the famous 31km El Chocolate stage that started this morning's action.
However, Hyundai's Estonian driver then dropped nearly a minute on the next stage after running wide and damaging the rear of his car; allowing Ogier through to lead.
On the third stage of the morning it was the third Hyundai of Dani Sordo who set fastest time, less than a second in front of Tanak.
Unfortunately for the Spaniard, who started as a favourite for the event, he is clawing back more than five minutes lost after his radiator came loose on El Chocolate.
Ogier retained the overall lead and was able to add a little more to the cushion back to his nearest pursuer, M-Sport's Teemu Suninen.
Neuville and Evans asserted themselves to claim first and second-fastest times coming back out of the mountains to close the loop in the Parque Bicentenario, with Ogier in third.
Heading out for the second loop, the consistency of Ogier, Sunninen and M-Sport's other Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi, currently fourth, has served them well.
Some impressive damage limitation by Neuville in third and Evans in fifth keeps them within striking distance over the rest of the event, while Tanak and Sordo, in seventh and 15th respectively, have an extra mountain to climb over the next two days.
|Cla
|Driver/Codriver
|Car
|Total Time
|Gap
|1
| Sébastien Ogier
Julien Ingrassia
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|46'50.300
|2
| Teemu Suninen
Jarmo Lehtinen
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|47'00.000
|9.700
|3
| Thierry Neuville
Nicolas Gilsoul
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|47'00.600
|10.300
|4
| Esapekka Lappi
Janne Ferm
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|47'06.900
|16.600
|5
| Elfyn Evans
Scott Martin
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|47'09.400
|19.100
|6
| Kalle Rovanperä
Jonne Halttunen
|Toyota Yaris WRC
|47'21.700
|31.400
|7
| Ott Tanak
Martin Jarveoja
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|47'28.900
|38.600
|8
| Gus Greensmith
Elliott Edmondson
|Ford Fiesta WRC
|47'37.200
|46.900
|9
| Pontus Tidemand
Patrik Barth
|Škoda Fabia R5 Evo
|49'30.100
|2'39.800
|10
| Nikolay Gryazin
Yaroslav Fedorov
|Hyundai i20 R5
|49'53.500
|3'03.200
|11
|Marco Bulacia
Giovanni Bernacchini
|Citroën C3 R5
|50'01.500
|3'11.200
|12
|Emilio Fernández
Ruben Garcia
|Škoda Fabia R5 Evo
|51'21.100
|4'30.800
|13
| Dani Sordo
Carlos del Barrio
|Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC
|52'09.900
|5'19.600
|14
| Ricardo Trivino
Marc Marti
|Škoda Fabia R5
|52'35.200
|5'44.900
|15
|Ricardo Cordero
Marco Antonio Hernández
|Citroën DS3 R5
|53'49.000
|6'58.700
|16
| Ole Christian Veiby
Jonas Andersson
|Hyundai i20 R5
|54'19.800
|7'29.500
|17
|Barry McKenna
James Fulton
|Škoda Fabia R5
|56'06.000
|9'15.700
|18
|John Coyne
Stephen Joyce
|Ford Fiesta R5
|56'28.500
|9'38.200
|19
| Gianluca Linari
Nicola Arena
|Ford Fiesta R5
|57'16.800
|10'26.500
|20
| Kajetan Kajetanowicz
Maciek Szczepaniak
|Škoda Fabia R5 Evo
|57'30.000
|10'39.700
|21
|Martin Suriani
Zacarias Garcia
|Renault Clio RSR Rally 5
|58'47.700
|11'57.400
|22
|Francisco Name
Armando Zapata
|Renault Clio RSR Rally 5
|59'24.000
|12'33.700
|23
|Gustavo Uriostegui
David Hernández
|Renault Clio RSR Rally 5
|1:02'17.500
|15'27.200
|24
|Enrique Meza
Christian Jose
|Ford Fiesta MK7.5 R2
|1:03'11.400
|16'21.100
|25
|Miguel Granados
Adrian Carmona
|Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|1:03'45.800
|16'55.500
|26
|Gerardo Basanez
Mauricio Pimentel
|Renault Clio RSR Rally 5
|1:06'04.200
|19'13.900
|27
|Serge Brachet
Felipe Suberville
|Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X
|1:11'37.800
|24'47.500
|28
|Alejandro Zavaleta
Gabriel Marin
|Ford Fiesta MK7.5 R2
|1:15'26.900
|28'36.600
|View full results
