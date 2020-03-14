Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
55 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
60 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
27 Mar
-
29 Mar
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Mexico / Leg report

Mexico WRC: Ogier stretches lead, Hyundai hits trouble

shares
comments
Mexico WRC: Ogier stretches lead, Hyundai hits trouble
By:
, WRC writer
Mar 14, 2020, 5:26 AM

Six-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier ended the first full day of Rally Mexico at the top of the leaderboard after a supremely assured performance in the mountains outside Guanajuato.

Having taken the lead on the second stage of the morning loop, Ogier quietly got on with the job of building a cushion while rest of the front-runners struggled.

The Frenchman’s Toyota teammate, joint championship leader Elfyn Evans, was hobbled by running first on the road and being forced to sweep the stages for everyone else behind him.

In the third Toyota Yaris WRC, Kalle Rovanpera’s performance was tempered by a puncture, although he won the final stage of the day on the streets of Leon.

It was a day to forget for Hyundai. Reigning champion Ott Tanak was hampered by a 45-second deficit that resulted from going off the road in the morning, while Thierry Neuville’s engine expired in the late afternoon - ending a swashbuckling attempt to defy his poor road position.

The third Hyundai of Dani Sordo meanwhile went out with terminal engine problems on the second pass through El Chocolate.

All of which leaves the M-Sport Ford Fiesta of Teemu Suninen in second place at the overnight halt and despite the chaos it is a position earned on merit.

Four top-three stage times and consistent top-five pace throughout the first eleven stages have allowed the Finn to keep Ogier in his sights amid the excitement.

The biggest drama of the afternoon befell Suninen’s fellow countryman Esapekka Lappi in the sister M-Sport car. After completing his second pass through El Chocolate, the rear of Lappi’s car was wreathed in flames which neither his co-driver Janne Ferm or the attendant marshals could extinguish.

Lappi tried to drive the car away but was soon forced to bail out, leaving his Fiesta to burn to the ground. The following stage was cancelled due to the absence of fire services who were preoccupied with the Fiesta’s destruction.

The day ended with crowd-pleasing spectator stages that did little to change the order: Ogier leads Suninen and has more than half a minute in hand over Evans, Tanak and Rovanpera, with nine of the 12 remaining stages scheduled to follow on Saturday.

Related video

Next article
Mexico WRC: Ogier takes command after first loop of stages

Previous article

Mexico WRC: Ogier takes command after first loop of stages
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Mexico
Drivers Sébastien Ogier , Thierry Neuville
Author Nick Garton

WRC Next session

Rally Mexico

Rally Mexico

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Day 3 Starts in
09 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
23 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

How F1 can slot lost races back into the calendar

2
Formula 1

Only three F1 teams were willing to run in Melbourne

3
Formula 1

Podcast: What really happened behind the scenes in Melbourne

4
IndyCar

IndyCar, IMS “absolutely focused” on the Indy 500

5
Formula 1

The big questions F1 faces after the cancellation chaos

Latest videos

WRC: Rally Mexico SS1-4 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico SS1-4

WRC: Rally Mexico Shakedown 01:47
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico Shakedown

WRC: Rally Japan trailer 02:05
WRC

WRC: Rally Japan trailer

WRC: Rally Sweden SS10 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden SS10

WRC: Rally Sweden SS9 01:48
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden SS9

Latest news

Mexico WRC: Ogier stretches lead, Hyundai hits trouble
WRC

Mexico WRC: Ogier stretches lead, Hyundai hits trouble

Mexico WRC: Ogier takes command after first loop of stages
WRC

Mexico WRC: Ogier takes command after first loop of stages

Rally Argentina postponed due to coronavirus pandemic
WRC

Rally Argentina postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Mexico WRC: Neuville snatches early lead on Thursday
WRC

Mexico WRC: Neuville snatches early lead on Thursday

FIA sets up Crisis Cell to manage coronavirus response
Misc

FIA sets up Crisis Cell to manage coronavirus response

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
30 Apr - 3 May
Tickets
7 May - 10 May
Tickets
21 May - 24 May
Tickets
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.