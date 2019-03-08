Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Mexico / Breaking news

"Dangerous" WRC jump criticised after stage cancellation

shares
comments
By:
Co-author: Alasdair Lindsay
53m ago

WRC crews were left fuming about a ‘dangerous’ jump in Thursday evening's opening stage of Rally Mexico, which had to be cancelled.

A jump was added near the end of the 1.14km-Guanajuato street stage, the severity of which threw the rear of the cars into the air.

Organisers called a halt to the stage with three cars still to run, meaning Ott Tanak (Toyota), Sebastien Ogier (Citroen) and Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) did not start.

The trio were given notional times equivalent to that set by Toyota's Kris Meeke, the last car through the stage, 0.6 seconds slower than the benchmark established by Citroen driver Esapekka Lappi.

One driver told Motorsport.com: “This is crazy. When does this stop? Why do we need these stupid, dangerous jumps?

"This is a great stage, one of the best for the atmosphere and the fans – it’s fantastic. Why do we need to make it more exciting? We don’t.”

The same jump will be used on the Leon street stage later in the event, but at a considerably lower speed.

The driver continued: “All the time it’s about jumps now. We see this big jump in Finland last year [the Laukaa arena jump] and now the organisers here in Mexico make the same thing in El Brinco.

"What’s going on? When does the FIA say this is enough? This is stupid and this is dangerous.

“Take a look at some of the footage of some of the cars, we take off, we fly and when we land it’s so close and anything can happen.”

Behind rally leader Lappi, Hyundai’s Andreas Mikkelsen sits second with a time only 0.1s slower, followed by Meeke, M-Sport's Elfyn Evans and the three drivers awarded notional times.

Behind them, Teemu Suninen (M-Ford) is tied with Hyundai's Dani Sordo, who is making his first WRC appearance this year in place of Sebastien Loeb.

A furious Jari-Matti Latvala (Toyota) ended up 10th fastest, aggrieved at a mix-up in his pace-notes.

Latvala and co-driver Miikka Antilla had marked the stage finish where the penultimate set of yellow marker boards were located, rather than the flying finish location a few metres further down the road.

SS1 results:

Pos. No. Driver/Co-driver Car Class Total Time Gap
1 4 Finland Esapekka Lappi 
Finland Janne Ferm 		 Citroen RC1 1'00.6  
2 89 Norway Andreas Mikkelsen 
Norway Anders Jæger 		 Hyundai RC1 1'00.7 0.1
3 11 Belgium Thierry Neuville 
Belgium Nicolas Gilsoul 		 Hyundai RC1 1'01.2 0.6
4 33 United Kingdom Elfyn Evans 
United Kingdom Scott Martin 		 Ford  RC1 1'01.2 0.6
5 8 Estonia Ott Tanak 
Estonia Martin Jarveoja 		 Toyota RC1 1'01.2 0.6
6 5 United Kingdom Kris Meeke 
United Kingdom Sebastian Marshall 		 Toyota RC1 1'01.2 0.6
7 1 France Sébastien Ogier 
France Julien Ingrassia 		 Citroen  RC1 1'01.2 0.6
8 6 Spain Dani Sordo 
Spain Carlos del Barrio 		 Hyundai RC1 1'02.1 1.5
9 3 Finland Teemu Suninen 
Finland Marko Salminen 		 Ford RC1 1'02.1 1.5
10 10 Finland Jari-Matti Latvala 
Finland Miikka Anttila 		 Toyota RC1 1'02.3 1.7
Next article
Hyundai explains decision to bench Mikkelsen

Previous article

Hyundai explains decision to bench Mikkelsen
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Mexico
Drivers Esapekka Lappi
Teams Citroën World Rally Team
Author David Evans

Red zone: trending stories

F1 set to introduce point for fastest lap in 2019
Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 set to introduce point for fastest lap in 2019

1h ago
FIA approves push for standard parts in F1 Article
Formula 1

FIA approves push for standard parts in F1

Raikkonen: Alfa Romeo position Article
Formula 1

Raikkonen: Alfa Romeo position "a big mystery"

Latest videos
WRC: Rally Sweden - Stages 16-18 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden - Stages 16-18

Feb 17, 2019
WRC: Rally Sweden - Stages 12-15 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden - Stages 12-15

Feb 17, 2019

News in depth
WRC

"Dangerous" WRC jump criticised after stage cancellation

Hyundai explains decision to bench Mikkelsen
WRC

Hyundai explains decision to bench Mikkelsen

Ogier encouraged by Citroen's loose-surface speed
WRC

Ogier encouraged by Citroen's loose-surface speed

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.