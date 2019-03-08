Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Mexico / Leg report

Mexico WRC: Mikkelsen leads, puncture for Neuville

shares
comments
Mexico WRC: Mikkelsen leads, puncture for Neuville
By:
18m ago

Hyundai's Andreas Mikkelsen has taken an early lead on Rally Mexico, while his World Rally Championship teammate Thierry Neuville suffered a puncture and sits only ninth.

Stage wins on both El Chocolate, the longest stage of the rally, and the short Leon city stage have handed Mikkelsen a 1.6s advantage over second-placed Sebastien Ogier, who had set the pace on the Ortega test.

Ogier had coped with a high position in the running order and the subsequent lack of grip favourably in comparison to his title rivals Neuville and championship leader Ott Tanak, as both are languishing at the lower end of the points.

Neuville encountered trouble barely three miles into El Chocolate, hitting a stone which the Belgian suggested had been dragged into his path by Tanak, who had started ahead of him.

Hyundai’s main contender for the drivers’ championship sustained a puncture to his rear left wheel, with Neuville dropping 44.1s to teammate Mikkelsen.

Teemu Suninen crashed out on the same stage, sustaining heavy impact to his Ford Fiesta WRC’s front right corner after an impact and becoming stuck nose-first on the edge of a small drop at the side of the road.

WRC returnee Dani Sordo, who sat out the Monte Carlo Rally and Rally Sweden in his Hyundai seat-sharing arrangement with Sebastien Loeb, benefitted from running last on the road and having the rest of the field ahead of him to clean the loose gravel surface.

He remains in touch with the leading pair of Mikkelsen and Ogier, only 2.7s off the lead.

M-Sport’s sole remaining driver Elfyn Evans moved up to fourth on Ortega, demoting lead Toyota driver Kris Meeke to fifth place. The pair are separated by 1.5s after the morning loop of Friday stages.

Meeke’s teammate Jari-Matti Latvala is sixth, 7.5s behind Meeke and engaged in a battle with former teammate Esapekka Lappi.

Citroen’s second driver was overnight leader after winning Thursday evening’s Guanajuato superspecial but immediately dropped back and is currently 3.4s off Latvala.

Rally Sweden winner Tanak struggled for traction, bearing the brunt of sweeping loose gravel away as first car on the road.

He was only prevented from being last of the WRC runners by Neuville’s puncture, though the gap between the pair held relatively steady after El Chocolate and now stands at 21.7s.

Slider
List

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, M-Sport Ford, Ford Fiesta WRC 2019

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, M-Sport Ford, Ford Fiesta WRC 2019
1/5

Photo by: M-Sport

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, M-Sport Ford, Ford Fiesta WRC 2019

Elfyn Evans, Scott Martin, M-Sport Ford, Ford Fiesta WRC 2019
2/5

Photo by: M-Sport

Dani Sordo, Carlos Del Barrio, Hyundai Motorsport

Dani Sordo, Carlos Del Barrio, Hyundai Motorsport
3/5

Photo by: Hyundai Motorsport

Sébastien Ogier, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team

Sébastien Ogier, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
4/5

Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images

Jari-Matti Latvala, Toyota Gazoo Racing, Toyota Yaris WRC 2019

Jari-Matti Latvala, Toyota Gazoo Racing, Toyota Yaris WRC 2019
5/5

Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images

Next article
"Dangerous" WRC jump criticised after stage cancellation

Previous article

"Dangerous" WRC jump criticised after stage cancellation
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Mexico
Drivers Andreas Mikkelsen , Sébastien Ogier
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Alasdair Lindsay

Red zone: trending stories

MotoGP warned of "no finishers" as Qatar keeps start time Qatar GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP warned of "no finishers" as Qatar keeps start time

30m ago
Qatar MotoGP: Marquez tops FP2, Lorenzo and Rossi facing Q1 Article
MotoGP

Qatar MotoGP: Marquez tops FP2, Lorenzo and Rossi facing Q1

Honda packaging in Toro Rosso's car its Article
Formula 1

Honda packaging in Toro Rosso's car its "most complex" yet

Latest videos
WRC: Rally Mexico Shakedown 01:44
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico Shakedown

3h ago
WRC: Rally Sweden - Stages 16-18 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden - Stages 16-18

Feb 17, 2019

News in depth
Mexico WRC: Mikkelsen leads, puncture for Neuville
WRC

Mexico WRC: Mikkelsen leads, puncture for Neuville

WRC

"Dangerous" WRC jump criticised after stage cancellation

Hyundai explains decision to bench Mikkelsen
WRC

Hyundai explains decision to bench Mikkelsen

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.