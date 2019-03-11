Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Mexico / Breaking news

Meeke apologises to Citroen for “bad comments” over WRC red flag

shares
comments
Meeke apologises to Citroen for “bad comments” over WRC red flag
By:
26m ago

Toyota World Rally Championship driver Kris Meeke has issued a public apology to Citroen for allegations that it had influenced a stage stoppage on Rally Mexico.

Meeke briefly took the lead of the event on Saturday when Citroen's Sebastien Ogier slowed with a puncture.

But Ogier's time loss was minimised because the stage was red flagged due to his team-mate Esapekka Lappi's car being judged to be in an unsafe position after a spin that left it beached.

Ogier was awarded a nominal time that kept him in second place, and he retook the lead when Meeke sustained a puncture of his own and incurred suspension damage on the next stage.

The stage was red-flagged despite two cars having successfully made it past Lappi's Citroen before the stoppage, and Lappi himself having pressed the green button in his car – signifying that he was OK – rather than the red button to request a red flag.

That prompted Meeke to angrily question Citroen's tactics, before rally organisers made clear that the stoppage had been their decision and had not been influenced at all by Ogier's team.

“I sincerely want to apologise from the bottom of my heart to everyone in the Citroen team,” said Meeke in a video issued on his social media channels following the rally finish. “I made some bad comments, I shouldn't have said the words 'dirty tactics'.

“In the heat of the moment, when it's like that, with so many things that were coincidences, it was hard to imagine what had happened. But I sincerely apologise.”

 

Meeke eventually finished fifth on the event, while Ogier stayed ahead to the finish and is now up to second in the WRC standings behind Ott Tanak.

Next article
Mexico WRC: Ogier wins, Tanak beats Evans to second

Previous article

Mexico WRC: Ogier wins, Tanak beats Evans to second
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Mexico
Drivers Kris Meeke
Teams Citroën World Rally Team
Author Matt Beer

Red zone: trending stories

Ducati under investigation over winglet complaint Qatar GP
MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati under investigation over winglet complaint

7h ago
Ducati protest rejected, Dovizioso keeps Qatar win Article
MotoGP

Ducati protest rejected, Dovizioso keeps Qatar win

Dirty air impact reduced by five times in F1 2021 concept Article
Formula 1

Dirty air impact reduced by five times in F1 2021 concept

Latest videos
WRC: Rally Mexico - SS16-20 01:52
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico - SS16-20

5h ago
WRC: Rally Mexico - SS13-15 01:53
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico - SS13-15

5h ago

News in depth
Meeke apologises to Citroen for “bad comments” over WRC red flag
WRC

Meeke apologises to Citroen for “bad comments” over WRC red flag

Mexico WRC: Ogier wins, Tanak beats Evans to second
WRC

Mexico WRC: Ogier wins, Tanak beats Evans to second

Mexico WRC: Ogier edges ahead, Tanak closes on Evans
WRC

Mexico WRC: Ogier edges ahead, Tanak closes on Evans

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.