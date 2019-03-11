Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Mexico / Breaking news

Rally Mexico admits 2019 event was "below par"

shares
comments
Rally Mexico admits 2019 event was
By:
1h ago

The boss of Mexico's World Rally Championship round has promised to take the event "back to basics" for 2020 after this year's "below par" event.

The Leon-based rally, now in its 15th year in the championship, had become a standard-bearer in terms of layout and spectator education.

But this year it was heavily criticised, starting with the controversy over a broken jump on the opening street stage.

There was then confusion over the handling of the red flag for Esapekka Lappi's crash on Saturday morning, and Andreas Mikkelsen encountered a gate closed across the second running of the Guanajuatito stage.

Rally director Patrick Suberville promised action would be taken.

"We have been below par this year, but, believe me, we are working already on getting this event back to its usual high standards," he said.

"Sometimes, as the event grows, you can become a little bit distracted and maybe that's happened – but next year we will go back to basics."

He said the spectators responsible for closing the gate across the stage had been quickly apprehended.

"We found the two people who did it," said Suberville. "As soon as we saw what had happened, we knew this was a very remote place that not many people went to, so we directed the helicopter to that place and we caught them.

"They were foreign spectators and you know what they said? They said: 'It was just a joke…'

"These are some of the idiots we have to deal with."

M-Sport managing director Malcolm Wilson said the teams usually had very few reasons to criticise Rally Mexico, so the 2019 problems had been a surprise.

"I've been to this rally every year since it started and I'm quite happy to say I've been a big supporter – I think it's the perfect template for a WRC round," Wilson told Motorsport.com.

"There are a lot of good things about the character of this rally, but this year it hasn't been up to its usual high standard – a long way from what it's been historically.

"There's been something, in my book, on every day of the event."

 
Next article
Meeke apologises for “bad comments” about Citroen

Previous article

Meeke apologises for “bad comments” about Citroen
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Mexico
Author David Evans

Red zone: trending stories

Formula 1 has to "deliver" to keep Red Bull - Horner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 has to "deliver" to keep Red Bull - Horner

4h ago
Rosenqvist completes sensational IndyCar debut with Article
IndyCar

Rosenqvist completes sensational IndyCar debut with "one arm"

Ducati under investigation over winglet complaint Article
MotoGP

Ducati under investigation over winglet complaint

Latest videos
Tension at Safari Rally Kenya 2000 02:03
WRC

Tension at Safari Rally Kenya 2000

4h ago
WRC: Rally Mexico - SS21 01:53
WRC

WRC: Rally Mexico - SS21

6h ago

News in depth
Rally Mexico admits 2019 event was
WRC

Rally Mexico admits 2019 event was "below par"

Meeke apologises for “bad comments” about Citroen
WRC

Meeke apologises for “bad comments” about Citroen

Mexico WRC: Ogier wins, Tanak beats Evans to second
WRC

Mexico WRC: Ogier wins, Tanak beats Evans to second

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.