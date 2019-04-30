Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Argentina / Breaking news

Hyundai admits Neuville is "making the difference"

shares
comments
Hyundai admits Neuville is "making the difference"
By:
1h ago

WRC points leader Thierry Neuville is "making the difference" for Hyundai while its car awaits upgrades, says team boss Andrea Adamo.

Hyundai now leads the WRC manufacturers' championship by 37 points over Toyota after its one-two in Argentina last weekend, where Neuville followed up his Corsica win with a second straight triumph, backed up by teammate Andreas Mikkelsen in second.

Adamo acknowledged that Hyundai was achieving those results without having the pacesetting car.

“We are still catching up from Monte Carlo,” he said. “I keep saying there are no miracles coming, but those guys [Neuville and Nicolas Gilsoul, co-driver], they made the difference.

"They filled the gap for us and we have to say thank you to them.”

Neuville pointed out that although Ott Tanak had retired in Argentina while in the lead battle, the Toyota had still been behind his Hyundai when it stopped.

“We knew the car worked better here than somewhere like Mexico,” Neuville said. “And it really did work well. OK, Tanak was coming, but we held him off and we were still leading when he stopped.

"I’m happy. This is a good performance, it’s good points for the championship and I can feel the car is coming now.”

Adamo said it would be Rally Finland in the summer before Hyundai was able to bring the upgrades it wanted to its i20 WRC.

"We have improved and we are working all together," he said. "But as you know, due to the homologation session that the FIA is ruling, we cannot make changes every week with all the ideas that we have to make the car better.

"We have a limited number of test days, we have homologation sessions… so, we have to move step by step.

"We know that, until July, when hopefully we can homologate new components in the car, we have to do the best out of what we have and what has been homologated in March. We have to take the best out of it and use it 100 percent.

"And also be always available [finishing]: this is something that I stress very much to my people, because as we have seen even [in Argentina], reliability is something that allowed us to be in this situation at the end of the rally."

Mikkelsen's second place was also a particularly important result, as it marked his first podium since Rally Sweden 2017 over 14 months earlier and came after he had been dropped from the Hyundai line-up for the preceding round in Corsica.

"It feels like a win, I’ve got to be honest," said Mikkelsen. "I am very, very happy with this.”

Thierry Neuville, Nicolas Gilsoul, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC celebrate their victory

Thierry Neuville, Nicolas Gilsoul, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC celebrate their victory

Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images

Next article
Citroen boss still "trusts" Lappi after Argentina crash

Previous article

Citroen boss still "trusts" Lappi after Argentina crash
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Argentina
Drivers Andreas Mikkelsen , Thierry Neuville
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author David Evans
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Zandvoort in line to replace Barcelona on 2020 F1 schedule
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Zandvoort in line to replace Barcelona on 2020 F1 schedule

4h ago
Ferrari's tyre woes "nothing to do" with upgrade - Binotto Article
Formula 1

Ferrari's tyre woes "nothing to do" with upgrade - Binotto

Paris mayoral contender pledges to cancel FE race Article
Formula E

Paris mayoral contender pledges to cancel FE race

Latest videos
WRC: Rally Argentina SS17-18 01:43
WRC

WRC: Rally Argentina SS17-18

Apr 29, 2019
WRC: Rally Argentina SS16 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Argentina SS16

Apr 29, 2019

News in depth
Hyundai admits Neuville is "making the difference"
WRC

Hyundai admits Neuville is "making the difference"

Citroen boss still "trusts" Lappi after Argentina crash
WRC

Citroen boss still "trusts" Lappi after Argentina crash

Argentina WRC: Neuville wins, Meeke denied podium
WRC

Argentina WRC: Neuville wins, Meeke denied podium

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.