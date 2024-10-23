Hyundai yet to make 2025 WRC third driver call as Fourmaux rumours swirl

Hyundai is “not quite there yet” with its decision regarding who will pilot its third World Rally Championship entry next year, although Motorsport.com understands Adrien Fourmaux is the favourite.

The Korean marque has already confirmed that it has retained the services of Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak, but its plans for its third entry are yet to be announced.

Hyundai has been evaluating its options for its third car, having chosen to split the entry across Esapekka Lappi, Dani Sordo and Andreas Mikkelsen this year.

Lappi, who tasted victory in Sweden, has tackled gravel rallies, with Sordo called upon for rough gravel events, while Mikkelsen has largely been employed as an asphalt specialist.

The prospect of employing the services of a driver to pilot the car on a full-time basis appears to be an option Hyundai is seriously investigating.

When asked about the team's plans for its third car at last weekend's Central European Rally, Hyundai team principal Cyril Abiteboul told Motorsport.com: “We are always closer to something. There are discussions and those will turn into options and that will turn into a decision. We are not quite there yet.

“You can always think about a lot of things but right now we are playing for three [cars next year], but we are keeping our eyes open on opportunities.”

Speculation continues to point to Fourmaux leaving M-Sport-Ford to take up the seat at Hyundai on a full-time basis.

Adrien Fourmaux, M-Sport Ford World Rally Team Photo by: M-Sport

The Frenchman was previously linked with Hyundai last year and has been a revelation on his return to Rally1 this season with M-Sport, scoring four podium finishes. Last weekend a front differential problem cost him a chance to increase his podium tally.

Prior to last weekend’s Central European Rally, M-Sport team principal Richard Millener said his driver line-up plans were “up in the air” and that nothing had been signed with anyone for 2025.

Fourmaux remained coy when asked if he knew where his future lies next year, stating: “We know it will be in a Rally1 [car].

“There are for sure some distractions but as a driver you need to learn to live with it,” he added, referring to the speculation linking him to Hyundai.

Rally Sweden winner Lappi has previously indicated that he would be interested in a continuation of his part-time role, while Sordo has been linked to more of a management position within the team for next year.

Mikkelsen, who will pilot the third car in the Japan season finale next month, was unable to provide clarity on his plans for next year.

When asked ahead of last weekend’s rally if he was confident he would remain driving a Rally1 car next year he said: ”No, but we will see.

“I haven’t thought too much about [what I will do next year], I haven’t talked to anybody, to be honest my focus is on here.”

Andreas Mikkelsen, Hyundai World Rally Team Photo by: McKlein / Motorsport Images

The three-time WRC rally winner delivered impressive speed last week, running as high as third before a crash on Friday ended his podium hopes.

“I come from this rally with a good feeling, to be honest. We struggled so much in Monte Carlo and Croatia to find some kind of feeling with the car, and obviously it is very different compared to a Rally2 car,” he added.

“From the first stage I felt really comfortable with the car and it is the first time I really felt at one with it, which you really need when you are fighting with these guys that are so fast and in the cars all the time.

“In that way I feel a bit lighter because I really didn’t get the rallies I wanted this year, I got all tarmac, and when I’m struggling to get the feeling, it was nice to come this weekend and get a different vibe and feeling. I’m looking forward to Japan.”