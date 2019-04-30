Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Argentina / Breaking news

Citroen boss still "trusts" Lappi after Argentina crash

shares
comments
Citroen boss still "trusts" Lappi after Argentina crash
By:
1h ago

Citroen insists it still 'trusts' its struggling WRC driver Esapekka Lappi after his Rally Argentina crash and he has its full backing.

The 2017 Rally Finland winner's tough start to life alongside Sebastien Ogier at Citroen continued last weekend with a Friday crash that has forced his team to fly a new chassis from its Paris base to Santiago in time for next week's Rally Chile.

Bar a second place in Sweden, Lappi has struggled to find his feet with the C3 WRC.

He spent much of Mexico in March talking about a nightmare lack of grip, managed only one top-four time in Corsica and then rolled out of Argentina on the Friday afternoon.

Citroen team principal Pierre Budar acknowledged that "of course it's disappointing" but made clear Lappi would be given time and help.

"We have to support him, we know he has the pace, we know he has the speed. You don't finish second in Sweden by accident," said Budar. “Maybe he is short of experience still, but we still trust him and we need him to be back and fully confident in himself.

"We are working for him to be better and better. I am quite sure he can learn a lot from Seb, he is young and a good guy and this is a good opportunity for him and one we have to play to the maximum."

Teams had been anxious to avoid sustaining heavy damage to cars in Argentina because it effectively runs back to back with the WRC's first visit to Chile.

"It's not optimal, but we had no choice if we want to compete in Chile – this is what we have to do," said Budar of flying a new chassis out.

"We always planned to have the third car ready [at the factory in Versailles] and now we'll bring it, the car will be flown out and we receive it directly to Chile."

Esapekka Lappi, Citroën World Rally Team

Esapekka Lappi, Citroën World Rally Team

Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images

Next article
Argentina WRC: Neuville wins, Meeke denied podium

Previous article

Argentina WRC: Neuville wins, Meeke denied podium
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Argentina
Drivers Esapekka Lappi
Teams Citroën World Rally Team
Author David Evans
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

The next F1 records that Mercedes can target
Formula 1 / Special feature

The next F1 records that Mercedes can target

16m ago
Ricciardo "gutted" his "silly mistake" spoiled Renault recovery Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo "gutted" his "silly mistake" spoiled Renault recovery

Ranking F1's most and least improved teams in 2019 Article
Formula 1

Ranking F1's most and least improved teams in 2019

Latest videos
WRC: Rally Argentina SS17-18 01:43
WRC

WRC: Rally Argentina SS17-18

Apr 29, 2019
WRC: Rally Argentina SS16 01:50
WRC

WRC: Rally Argentina SS16

Apr 29, 2019

News in depth
Citroen boss still "trusts" Lappi after Argentina crash
WRC

Citroen boss still "trusts" Lappi after Argentina crash

Argentina WRC: Neuville wins, Meeke denied podium
WRC

Argentina WRC: Neuville wins, Meeke denied podium

Meeke penalised for deviating from Argentina route
WRC

Meeke penalised for deviating from Argentina route

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.