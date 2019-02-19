Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally France / Breaking news

Hyundai drops Mikkelsen from Corsica WRC line-up

shares
comments
Hyundai drops Mikkelsen from Corsica WRC line-up
By:
56m ago

Hyundai has dropped Andreas Mikkelsen in favour of Dani Sordo for next month’s Corsica WRC round.

Mikkelsen was originally slated to contest all 14 rounds of this year’s WRC season for Hyundai alongside Thierry Neuville, with Sebastien Loeb and Sordo sharing a third i20 Coupe WRC.

However, the signing of nine-time champion Loeb has complicated the split of events, as he and Sordo both favour events like Corsica and Germany, events where they have their strongest record.

Sordo sharing with Hayden Paddon last season was more straightforward, with the Kiwi’s preference for gravel rallies.

Hyundai’s statement on Tuesday confirmed both Loeb and Sordo will drive in Corsica, with Mikkelsen stepping aside.

The statement read: “In a change to its original plans for the season, the team will call on its tarmac specialist crews in a bid to strengthen its chances in the tight, twisty and technical rally.

“The decision to adjust driver line-up is intended to help the team fight consistently at each round with multiple opportunities to score podium results.”

Having struggled to get the best of out the Hyundai last season, Mikkelsen crashed while fighting for a podium on the season-opener and finished a strong fourth in Sweden on Sunday.

Mikkelsen, a former podium finisher in Corsica, will still be in action at the third round of this year’s WRC, where he joins Neuville and Sordo in Mexico.

Andreas Mikkelsen, Anders Jäger, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Andreas Mikkelsen, Anders Jäger, Hyundai Motorsport Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images

Next article
Gronholm calls time on WRC career after Sweden outing

Previous article

Gronholm calls time on WRC career after Sweden outing
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally France
Drivers Andreas Mikkelsen
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author David Evans

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

3h ago
Ferrari making Article
Formula 1

Ferrari making "statement" with Vettel/Leclerc claim - Wolff

Red Bull not alarmed by Ferrari/Alfa's radical front wings Article
Formula 1

Red Bull not alarmed by Ferrari/Alfa's radical front wings

Latest videos
WRC: Rally Sweden - Stages 16-18 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden - Stages 16-18

Feb 17, 2019
WRC: Rally Sweden - Stages 12-15 01:49
WRC

WRC: Rally Sweden - Stages 12-15

Feb 17, 2019

News in depth
Hyundai drops Mikkelsen from Corsica WRC line-up
WRC

Hyundai drops Mikkelsen from Corsica WRC line-up

Gronholm calls time on WRC career after Sweden outing
WRC

Gronholm calls time on WRC career after Sweden outing

Sweden WRC: Tanak seals victory with Power Stage win
WRC

Sweden WRC: Tanak seals victory with Power Stage win

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.