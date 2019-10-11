Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Rally Great Britain / Breaking news

Hyundai to "look at big picture" in deciding Breen's future

shares
comments
Hyundai to "look at big picture" in deciding Breen's future
By:
Oct 11, 2019, 1:46 PM

Hyundai team boss Andrea Adamo says he is taking a "big picture" view of whether to keep Craig Breen for the 2020 World Rally Championship season.

Former Citroen driver Breen was given an initial Hyundai chance in Finland, where he impressed the team with seventh place and earned another outing on Rally GB.

However, a roll there consigned him to a distant eighth-place finish.

While Adamo expressed frustration that Breen had not made the hoped-for contribution to Hyundai's title bid - saying "I came here expecting that he could be in the position to be able to support, but he didn't" - he said the error would not necessarily hamper Breen's 2020 chances.

"Even if I’m Italian, I do not evaluate people on a single stage," said Adamo. "The balance should be more wider and more wise. I don’t say: 'Ah he made a mistake, I don’t want to see him again'.

"I’m not that emotional, even if I do exaggerate sometimes just for the sake of the show.

"I’m not nervous [for Breen]. I know he did well in Finland and [in GB] he did not. I will look at the big picture.”

Hyundai announced earlier this week that it would retain Dani Sordo for next year, when he is expected to again contest half the season in a car share with Sebastien Loeb.

Lead driver Thierry Neuville is also staying with Hyundai, which means the question marks are over Andreas Mikkelsen and Breen's roles.

While Mikkelsen has demonstrated more consistency through the season’s second half, he has not been able to match Neuville’s speed.

Next article
Meeke ahead of Latvala in race for 2020 Toyota seat

Previous article

Meeke ahead of Latvala in race for 2020 Toyota seat
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Event Rally Great Britain
Drivers Andreas Mikkelsen , Craig Breen
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author David Evans

WRC Next session

Rally Catalunya

Rally Catalunya

24 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bottas had "massive" 0.5s tow on fastest lap

3h
2
MotoGP

Zarco set for shock MotoGP return with LCR Honda

3h
3
Formula 1

Japanese GP: Bottas tops FP2 session that could decide grid

4
Formula 1

Renault drivers explain torrid Friday at Suzuka

1h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari's Suzuka deficit a "surprise", Leclerc admits

Latest videos

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS21-22 01:47
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS21-22

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS17-20 01:48
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS17-20

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS14-16 01:47
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS14-16

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS10-13 01:47
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS10-13

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS6-9 01:47
WRC

WRC: Wales Rally GB SS6-9

Latest news

Hyundai to "look at big picture" in deciding Breen's future
WRC

Hyundai to "look at big picture" in deciding Breen's future

Meeke ahead of Latvala in race for 2020 Toyota seat
WRC

Meeke ahead of Latvala in race for 2020 Toyota seat

Sordo gets seven-round Hyundai WRC deal for 2020
WRC

Sordo gets seven-round Hyundai WRC deal for 2020

FIA ramps up plans to simplify WRC class structure
WRC

FIA ramps up plans to simplify WRC class structure

Rally GB WRC: Tanak extends points lead with win
WRC

Rally GB WRC: Tanak extends points lead with win

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.