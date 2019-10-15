Top events
WRC / Breaking news

Radical Citroen aero overhaul revealed

shares
comments
Radical Citroen aero overhaul revealed
By:
Oct 15, 2019, 10:09 AM

Citroen has revealed the most radical aerodynamic updates seen since the start of the WRC's current era ahead of Rally Spain.

The French manufacturer has been testing its car in Spain ahead of next week’s Salou-based event, a crucial event in Ogier’s efforts to take his seventh straight championship and Citroen’s first world title since 2012.

Ogier trails Toyota rival Ott Tanak by 28 points, with two events and 60 points left on the table.

His biggest concern in Spain is the two days on asphalt, having labelled the car ‘undriveable’ on the way to seventh overall in Germany.  

During the Spain test the C3 WRC showed off a complete aerodynamic makeover, with a new splitter and additional wings above the front wheels, reminiscent of the vanes seen on Formula 1 sidepods.

Citroen’s technical director Olivier Maroselli wouldn’t be drawn on the aero updates and which of them would be seen in time for next week’s event. 

“All I can say on this subject is that we are working flat out,” he said.

In its first season, Citroen's C3 was at its strongest on asphalt with Kris Meeke coming close to winning the Tour of Corsica in 2017. 

Since then, however, the chassis evolution has brought more understeer into the car and that’s where the focus of the testing has been. 

Citroen tested for four days in total, three of which were on asphalt and two of those three were for Ogier. Esapekka Lappi completed the first day, with test driver Eric Camilli running a development day of testing on gravel. 

Speaking ahead of the day on the gravel, Maroselli told Motorsport.com: “So far so good. We mainly worked and improved on the [differential] side. 

“We found some interesting ideas on that side already on [the team’s] Satory [test] track and we could go further here on representative roads. 

“It’s also the first time that we use on tarmac the new front geometry introduced in Finland. We also worked on the dampers side.

“Everything combined, we solved the understeering issue, which was our main issue on the last tarmac rounds. We clearly improved the balance of the car and the driver’s feeling confirms it. But nothing replaces the race itself.

"What we don't know yet is if it will be enough or not in terms of performance. But we will keep working flat out till the rally to be as much competitive as possible.”

Citroen won Rally Spain last year with Sebastien Loeb behind the wheel, but a major factor in the victory was Loeb’s tyre choice on the Sunday morning.

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Citroen C3 WRC

Sebastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, Citroen C3 WRC

Photo by: Hugo Blancher

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Sébastien Ogier
Teams Citroën World Rally Team
Author David Evans

WRC Next session

Rally Catalunya

Rally Catalunya

24 Oct - 27 Oct

