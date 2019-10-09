Top events
WRC / Breaking news

Sordo gets seven-round Hyundai WRC deal for 2020

shares
comments
Sordo gets seven-round Hyundai WRC deal for 2020
By:
Oct 9, 2019, 8:16 AM

The Hyundai World Rally Championship team has extended Dani Sordo's deal into the 2020 season as expected.

Sordo had been linked with a move to Toyota but Motorsport.com reported last month that he was set to stay at Hyundai into a seventh season instead.

He took his first WRC win since 2012 in Italy earlier this year.

Sordo has only been a part-time competitor in recent seasons as Hyundai regularly rotated its line-up, and is currently set for seven WRC events in his 2020 deal.

"The team has truly become like a family to me, and we have shared some fantastic moments together," said Sordo.

"The highlight has to be the victory in Sardinia this year, but we have had many competitive rallies over the years, including the memorable one-two in Germany in our first season.

"I feel very happy and comfortable with the team, but just as importantly I feel as competitive as ever.

"The Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC is a strong car on all surfaces, and – alongside [co-driver] Carlos [del Barrio] – I have had strong pace in many events this year, even if the results haven’t always gone our way.

"We have a lot of ambition remaining, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to compete in seven WRC rallies with the team in 2020."

Team director Andrea Adamo said it was "a logical decision" to keep Sordo because he "has shown this season that he remains one of the most versatile and competitive drivers in the WRC"

Adamo added: "His win in Sardinia was an exceptional performance but he has shown his pace and potential in most of the rallies he has joined."

With Thierry Neuville continuing as Hyundai's lead driver, Sordo's role secured and Sebastien Loeb to remain on a part-time deal, the outstanding question marks at the team are over Andreas Mikkelsen and Craig Breen's futures.

Mikkelsen's two seasons with Hyundai have been disappointing so far, while former Citroen driver Breen was brought back into the WRC field by Hyundai for a limited programme in the second half of this year as it assessed its options.

About this article

Series WRC
Drivers Dani Sordo
Teams Hyundai Motorsport
Author Matt Beer

WRC Next session

Rally Catalunya

Rally Catalunya

24 Oct - 27 Oct

