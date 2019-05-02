Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Spa-Francorchamps (2019) / Practice report

Spa WEC: Sirotkin leads SMP 1-2 in first practice

shares
comments
Spa WEC: Sirotkin leads SMP 1-2 in first practice
By:
12m ago

Sergey Sirotkin led SMP Racing teammate and fellow ex-Formula 1 racer Stoffel Vandoorne in the opening practice session for this weekend's Spa FIA World Endurance Championship round.

Sirotkin, who made his WEC debut for SMP in the Sebring 1000 Miles, set a laptime of 1m56.264s in the #17 BR Engineering BR1-AER with just under 30 minutes of the 90-minute session remaining.

That followed Vandoorne's lap of 1m58.236s in the sister #11 car, which had the Belgian head of the times and half a second up on the two Toyota TS050 Hybrids.

SMP's surge pushed the Toyotas down to third and fourth places, with early pacesetter Sebastien Buemi's 1m58.742s putting the #8 car 2.478s off the pace.

Mike Conway was a further four tenths down in the #7 machine and only two tenths up on the quickest of the Rebellion R-13s, the #3 of Gustavo Menezes.

Bruno Senna followed in sixth place in the second of the Rebellions, 4.171s down on Sirotkin.

Seventh overall was the best of the LMP2s, the newly-Michelin-shod Signatech Alpine Oreca entry of Andre Negrao.

The Brazilian driver's 2m03.441s put the #36 car ahead of early pacesetter Jean-Eric Vergne in the Aurus-badged G-Drive Racing Oreca, as well as the remaining LMP1, the ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01.

Tom Dillmann set the best lap in the Gibson-powered #4 car, more than seven seconds slower the overall benchmark.

GTE Pro was headed by Aston Martin, courtesy of a 2m15.290s laptime from local driver Maxime Martin at the wheel of the #97 Vantage GTE.

Harry Tincknell's last-ditch effort in the quicker of the Ford GTs was identical, but the #67 was classified second, ahead of Antonio Felix da Costa in the #82 BMW M8 GTE.

Ford and Aston Martin's respective second cars were fourth and fifth, ahead of the #81 BMW, while Porsche's pair of 911 RSRs filled out seventh and eighth ahead of the two Ferrari 488 GTEs.

An early lap from Ben Barker put Gulf Racing at the head of the GTE Am times in the Gulf Racing Porsche, less than a tenth ahead of Giancarlo Fisichella in the Spirit of Race Ferrari.

The TF Sport Aston Martin was black-flagged for "constant track limits abuse" while Euan Hankey, returning to the team for the first time since last year's Le Mans 24 Hours, was at the wheel.

Practice results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 17 France Stéphane Sarrazin
Russian Federation Egor Orudzhev
Russian Federation Sergey Sirotkin 		BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 1'56.264  
2 11 Russian Federation Mikhail Aleshin
Russian Federation Vitaly Petrov
Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne 		BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 1'58.236 1.972
3 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
Spain Fernando Alonso 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'58.742 2.478
4 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'58.877 2.613
5 3 France Nathanael Berthon
France Thomas Laurent
United States Gustavo Menezes 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'59.106 2.842
6 1 Switzerland Neel Jani
Germany Andre Lotterer
Brazil Bruno Senna 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 2'00.435 4.171
7 36 France Nicolas Lapierre
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Thiriet 		Alpine A470 LMP2 2'03.441 7.177
8 26 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Jean-Eric Vergne 		Aurus 01 LMP2 2'03.677 7.413
9 4 France Tom Dillmann
United Kingdom Oliver Webb
Italy Paolo Ruberti 		ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1 2'03.891 7.627
10 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Dallara P217 LMP2 2'04.349 8.085
11 31 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Venezuela Pastor Maldonado
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.496 8.232
12 38 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
Monaco Stéphane Richelmi 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.616 8.352
13 37 Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
United Kingdom Jordan King
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.907 8.643
14 28 France François Perrodo
France Matthieu Vaxiviere
France Norman Nato 		Oreca 07 LMP2 2'04.909 8.645
15 50 France Erwin Creed
France Romano Ricci
United States Nicholas Boulle 		Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 2'06.603 10.339
16 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'15.290 19.026
17 67 Guernsey Andy Priaulx
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 		Ford GT LMGTE PRO 2'15.290 19.026
18 82 Brazil Augusto Farfus
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa 		BMW M8 GTE LMGTE PRO 2'15.406 19.142
19 66 Germany Stefan Mücke
France Olivier Pla 		Ford GT LMGTE PRO 2'15.648 19.384
20 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 2'16.254 19.990
21 81 Germany Martin Tomczyk
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		BMW M8 GTE LMGTE PRO 2'16.311 20.047
22 91 Austria Richard Lietz
Italy Gianmaria Bruni 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 2'16.330 20.066
23 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 2'16.489 20.225
24 51 Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
United Kingdom James Calado 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'16.499 20.235
25 71 Italy Davide Rigon
United Kingdom Sam Bird 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 2'16.701 20.437
26 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Germany Thomas Preining 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'17.068 20.804
27 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 2'17.138 20.874
28 77 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Matthew Campbell		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'17.579 21.315
29 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
United Kingdom Euan Hankey
Ireland Charles Eastwood 		Aston Martin Vantage LMGTE AM 2'17.786 21.522
30 56 Germany Jörg Bergmeister
United States Patrick Lindsey
Norway Egidio Perfetti 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'17.881 21.617
31 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
Portugal Pedro Lamy
Austria Mathias Lauda 		Aston Martin Vantage LMGTE AM 2'17.959 21.695
32 88 Italy Gianluca Roda
Italy Giorgio Roda
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'18.113 21.849
33 61 Argentina Luis Perez Companc
Italy Matteo Cressoni
Ireland Matthew Griffin 		Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 2'18.744 22.480
34 70 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Italy Eddie Cheever III 		Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 2'18.810 22.546
View full results
Next article
Priaulx wants Ford GT to race on without works backing

Previous article

Priaulx wants Ford GT to race on without works backing
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Spa-Francorchamps (2019)
Drivers Sergey Sirotkin
Teams SMP Racing , Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc "having a negative effect" on Ferrari - Villeneuve

1h ago
Spa WEC: Sirotkin leads SMP 1-2 in first practice Article
WEC

Spa WEC: Sirotkin leads SMP 1-2 in first practice

Red Bull plans "fairly subtle" upgrade package for Spain Article
Formula 1

Red Bull plans "fairly subtle" upgrade package for Spain

Latest videos
Fire and fury during a World Sportscar event 01:05
WEC

Fire and fury during a World Sportscar event

Apr 26, 2019
Silverstone 1000km WSC 1985: Lancia on pole 02:52
WEC

Silverstone 1000km WSC 1985: Lancia on pole

Apr 22, 2019

News in depth
Spa WEC: Sirotkin leads SMP 1-2 in first practice
WEC

Spa WEC: Sirotkin leads SMP 1-2 in first practice

Priaulx wants Ford GT to race on without works backing
WEC

Priaulx wants Ford GT to race on without works backing

Alonso "100 percent" certain of future WEC return
WEC

Alonso "100 percent" certain of future WEC return

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.