Spa WEC: Sirotkin leads SMP 1-2 in first practice
Sergey Sirotkin led SMP Racing teammate and fellow ex-Formula 1 racer Stoffel Vandoorne in the opening practice session for this weekend's Spa FIA World Endurance Championship round.
Sirotkin, who made his WEC debut for SMP in the Sebring 1000 Miles, set a laptime of 1m56.264s in the #17 BR Engineering BR1-AER with just under 30 minutes of the 90-minute session remaining.
That followed Vandoorne's lap of 1m58.236s in the sister #11 car, which had the Belgian head of the times and half a second up on the two Toyota TS050 Hybrids.
SMP's surge pushed the Toyotas down to third and fourth places, with early pacesetter Sebastien Buemi's 1m58.742s putting the #8 car 2.478s off the pace.
Mike Conway was a further four tenths down in the #7 machine and only two tenths up on the quickest of the Rebellion R-13s, the #3 of Gustavo Menezes.
Bruno Senna followed in sixth place in the second of the Rebellions, 4.171s down on Sirotkin.
Seventh overall was the best of the LMP2s, the newly-Michelin-shod Signatech Alpine Oreca entry of Andre Negrao.
The Brazilian driver's 2m03.441s put the #36 car ahead of early pacesetter Jean-Eric Vergne in the Aurus-badged G-Drive Racing Oreca, as well as the remaining LMP1, the ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01.
Tom Dillmann set the best lap in the Gibson-powered #4 car, more than seven seconds slower the overall benchmark.
GTE Pro was headed by Aston Martin, courtesy of a 2m15.290s laptime from local driver Maxime Martin at the wheel of the #97 Vantage GTE.
Harry Tincknell's last-ditch effort in the quicker of the Ford GTs was identical, but the #67 was classified second, ahead of Antonio Felix da Costa in the #82 BMW M8 GTE.
Ford and Aston Martin's respective second cars were fourth and fifth, ahead of the #81 BMW, while Porsche's pair of 911 RSRs filled out seventh and eighth ahead of the two Ferrari 488 GTEs.
An early lap from Ben Barker put Gulf Racing at the head of the GTE Am times in the Gulf Racing Porsche, less than a tenth ahead of Giancarlo Fisichella in the Spirit of Race Ferrari.
The TF Sport Aston Martin was black-flagged for "constant track limits abuse" while Euan Hankey, returning to the team for the first time since last year's Le Mans 24 Hours, was at the wheel.
Practice results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|17
| Stéphane Sarrazin
Egor Orudzhev
Sergey Sirotkin
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|1'56.264
|2
|11
| Mikhail Aleshin
Vitaly Petrov
Stoffel Vandoorne
|BR Engineering BR1
|LMP1
|1'58.236
|1.972
|3
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Fernando Alonso
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'58.742
|2.478
|4
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'58.877
|2.613
|5
|3
| Nathanael Berthon
Thomas Laurent
Gustavo Menezes
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|1'59.106
|2.842
|6
|1
| Neel Jani
Andre Lotterer
Bruno Senna
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|2'00.435
|4.171
|7
|36
| Nicolas Lapierre
Andre Negrao
Pierre Thiriet
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|2'03.441
|7.177
|8
|26
| Roman Rusinov
Job Van Uitert
Jean-Eric Vergne
|Aurus 01
|LMP2
|2'03.677
|7.413
|9
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Oliver Webb
Paolo Ruberti
|ENSO CLM P1/01
|LMP1
|2'03.891
|7.627
|10
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Nyck de Vries
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|2'04.349
|8.085
|11
|31
| Roberto Gonzalez
Pastor Maldonado
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'04.496
|8.232
|12
|38
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Stéphane Richelmi
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'04.616
|8.352
|13
|37
| David Heinemeier Hansson
Jordan King
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'04.907
|8.643
|14
|28
| François Perrodo
Matthieu Vaxiviere
Norman Nato
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'04.909
|8.645
|15
|50
| Erwin Creed
Romano Ricci
Nicholas Boulle
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|2'06.603
|10.339
|16
|97
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'15.290
|19.026
|17
|67
| Andy Priaulx
Harry Tincknell
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|2'15.290
|19.026
|18
|82
| Augusto Farfus
Antonio Felix da Costa
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|2'15.406
|19.142
|19
|66
| Stefan Mücke
Olivier Pla
|Ford GT
|LMGTE PRO
|2'15.648
|19.384
|20
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'16.254
|19.990
|21
|81
| Martin Tomczyk
Nick Catsburg
|BMW M8 GTE
|LMGTE PRO
|2'16.311
|20.047
|22
|91
| Richard Lietz
Gianmaria Bruni
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'16.330
|20.066
|23
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'16.489
|20.225
|24
|51
| Alessandro Pier Guidi
James Calado
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'16.499
|20.235
|25
|71
| Davide Rigon
Sam Bird
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'16.701
|20.437
|26
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Benjamin Barker
Thomas Preining
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.068
|20.804
|27
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.138
|20.874
|28
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matthew Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.579
|21.315
|29
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Euan Hankey
Charles Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.786
|21.522
|30
|56
| Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
Egidio Perfetti
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.881
|21.617
|31
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Pedro Lamy
Mathias Lauda
|Aston Martin Vantage
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.959
|21.695
|32
|88
| Gianluca Roda
Giorgio Roda
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'18.113
|21.849
|33
|61
| Luis Perez Companc
Matteo Cressoni
Matthew Griffin
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|2'18.744
|22.480
|34
|70
| Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Eddie Cheever III
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|LMGTE AM
|2'18.810
|22.546
|View full results
