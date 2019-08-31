WEC
WEC / Silverstone / Practice report

Silverstone WEC: Toyota heads Rebellion in FP3

shares
comments
Silverstone WEC: Toyota heads Rebellion in FP3
By:
Aug 31, 2019, 9:07 AM

Toyota led Rebellion by less than half a second in the final practice session for the opening round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season at Silverstone.

Kazuki Nakajima topped the one-hour Saturday morning session with an early effort of 1m37.014s in the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid around the newly-surfaced British venue.

That was just under three tenths slower than stablemate Kamui Kobayashi managed on Friday, but enough to beat the quickest of the Rebellion R-13s, the #3 car of Nathanael Berthon, by 0.398 seconds.

Gustavo Menezes put the #1 Rebellion in third, 0.936s off the pace but fractionally ahead of the #7 Toyota driven by Mike Conway.

Ginetta filled out fifth and sixth places with its pair of G60-LT-P1s, the quickest of which was 1.421s off the pace in the hands of factory driver Charlie Robertson.

There was drama for Robertson however when he spun at Becketts midway through the session due to a rear-right puncture and had to limp back to the pits. The #5 car, which didn't set a timed lap in FP1 due to gear selection issues, did reappear on track later in the session.

LMP2 was topped once again by United Autosports and its new Michelin-shod Oreca, with silver-rated Phil Hanson setting the squad's fastest time of 1m41.271s.

Giedo van der Garde put Racing Team Nederland's Oreca, also running Michelins, in second with a time six tenths off the pace, while Will Stevens set the best time for a Goodyear-shod car in the Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca in third.

Ferrari led the way in GTE Pro courtesy of a 1m54.462s lap by James Calado in the #51 488 GTE, which was a little under a tenth up on the best of the all-new Porsche 911 RSR-19s driven by Gianmaria Bruni.

Michael Christensen was third-fastest in the second of the Porsches, while the two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs could manage no better than fifth and sixth.

GTE Am was led by the #83 AF Corse Ferrari of WEC newcomer Nicklas Nielsen, whose lap of 1m54.662s was enough to put that car third overall in GTE and 1.5s up on the next-best Am car, Project 1's #56 Porsche 911 RSR.

The sister #57 Porsche stopped out on circuit in the closing stages and had to be wheeled off the track.

Session results:

Cla # Drivers Car Time Gap
1 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid 1'37.014  
2 3 France Nathanael Berthon
Brazil Pipo Derani
France Loic Duval 		Rebellion R13 1'37.412 0.398
3 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato 		Rebellion R13 1'37.950 0.936
4 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid 1'37.981 0.967
5 5 United Kingdom Charles Robertson
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Russian Federation Egor Orudzhev 		Ginetta G60-LT-P1 1'38.435 1.421
6 6 United Kingdom Michael Simpson
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Guy Smith 		Ginetta G60-LT-P1 1'38.761 1.747
7 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta 		Oreca 07 1'41.271 4.257
8 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 1'41.902 4.888
9 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 1'42.079 5.065
10 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny 		Oreca 07 1'42.348 5.334
11 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach 		Oreca 07 1'42.712 5.698
12 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 1'42.983 5.969
13 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues 		Alpine A470 1'44.053 7.039
14 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara P217 1'44.319 7.305
15 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'54.467 17.453
16 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'54.560 17.546
17 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'54.662 17.648
18 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 1'54.955 17.941
19 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'55.077 18.063
20 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR 1'55.246 18.232
21 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR 1'55.716 18.702
22 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Germany David Kolkmann
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR 1'56.135 19.121
23 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'56.187 19.173
24 88 Austria Thomas Preining
Italy Gianluca Giraudi
Mexico Ricardo Sanchez 		Porsche 911 RSR 1'56.521 19.507
25 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR 1'56.599 19.585
26 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR 1'56.652 19.638
27 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR 1'56.710 19.696
28 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'56.759 19.745
29 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Matt Campbell
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR 1'56.763 19.749
30 70 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Japan Kei Cozzolino 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO 1'56.769 19.755
31 57 United States Ben Keating
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Porsche 911 RSR 1'57.312 20.298
View full results
About this article

Series WEC
Event Silverstone
Drivers Kazuki Nakajima
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Jamie Klein

