Silverstone WEC: Toyota heads Rebellion in FP3
Toyota led Rebellion by less than half a second in the final practice session for the opening round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season at Silverstone.
Kazuki Nakajima topped the one-hour Saturday morning session with an early effort of 1m37.014s in the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid around the newly-surfaced British venue.
That was just under three tenths slower than stablemate Kamui Kobayashi managed on Friday, but enough to beat the quickest of the Rebellion R-13s, the #3 car of Nathanael Berthon, by 0.398 seconds.
Gustavo Menezes put the #1 Rebellion in third, 0.936s off the pace but fractionally ahead of the #7 Toyota driven by Mike Conway.
Ginetta filled out fifth and sixth places with its pair of G60-LT-P1s, the quickest of which was 1.421s off the pace in the hands of factory driver Charlie Robertson.
There was drama for Robertson however when he spun at Becketts midway through the session due to a rear-right puncture and had to limp back to the pits. The #5 car, which didn't set a timed lap in FP1 due to gear selection issues, did reappear on track later in the session.
LMP2 was topped once again by United Autosports and its new Michelin-shod Oreca, with silver-rated Phil Hanson setting the squad's fastest time of 1m41.271s.
Giedo van der Garde put Racing Team Nederland's Oreca, also running Michelins, in second with a time six tenths off the pace, while Will Stevens set the best time for a Goodyear-shod car in the Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca in third.
Ferrari led the way in GTE Pro courtesy of a 1m54.462s lap by James Calado in the #51 488 GTE, which was a little under a tenth up on the best of the all-new Porsche 911 RSR-19s driven by Gianmaria Bruni.
Michael Christensen was third-fastest in the second of the Porsches, while the two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs could manage no better than fifth and sixth.
GTE Am was led by the #83 AF Corse Ferrari of WEC newcomer Nicklas Nielsen, whose lap of 1m54.662s was enough to put that car third overall in GTE and 1.5s up on the next-best Am car, Project 1's #56 Porsche 911 RSR.
The sister #57 Porsche stopped out on circuit in the closing stages and had to be wheeled off the track.
Session results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Time
|Gap
|1
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|1'37.014
|2
|3
| Nathanael Berthon
Pipo Derani
Loic Duval
|Rebellion R13
|1'37.412
|0.398
|3
|1
| Bruno Senna
Gustavo Menezes
Norman Nato
|Rebellion R13
|1'37.950
|0.936
|4
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|1'37.981
|0.967
|5
|5
| Charles Robertson
Ben Hanley
Egor Orudzhev
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|1'38.435
|1.421
|6
|6
| Michael Simpson
Oliver Jarvis
Guy Smith
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|1'38.761
|1.747
|7
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|1'41.271
|4.257
|8
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Job Van Uitert
|Oreca 07
|1'41.902
|4.888
|9
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|1'42.079
|5.065
|10
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|1'42.348
|5.334
|11
|33
| Mark Patterson
Kenta Yamashita
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|1'42.712
|5.698
|12
|38
| Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|1'42.983
|5.969
|13
|36
| Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
|Alpine A470
|1'44.053
|7.039
|14
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|1'44.319
|7.305
|15
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|1'54.467
|17.453
|16
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|1'54.560
|17.546
|17
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|1'54.662
|17.648
|18
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|1'54.955
|17.941
|19
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|1'55.077
|18.063
|20
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|1'55.246
|18.232
|21
|97
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|1'55.716
|18.702
|22
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
David Kolkmann
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'56.135
|19.121
|23
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|1'56.187
|19.173
|24
|88
| Thomas Preining
Gianluca Giraudi
Ricardo Sanchez
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'56.521
|19.507
|25
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|1'56.599
|19.585
|26
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Andrew Watson
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'56.652
|19.638
|27
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Darren Turner
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|1'56.710
|19.696
|28
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|1'56.759
|19.745
|29
|77
| Christian Ried
Matt Campbell
Riccardo Pera
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'56.763
|19.749
|30
|70
| Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|1'56.769
|19.755
|31
|57
| Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|1'57.312
|20.298
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|WEC
|Event
|Silverstone
|Drivers
|Kazuki Nakajima
|Teams
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
|Author
|Jamie Klein
Race hub
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 30 Aug
|
06:40
11:40
|
|FP2
|Fri 30 Aug
|
11:30
16:30
|
|FP3
|Sat 31 Aug
|
04:00
09:00
|
|Q1
|Sat 31 Aug
|
06:50
11:50
|
|Q2
|Sat 31 Aug
|
07:20
12:20
|
|Race
|Sun 1 Sep
|
07:00
12:00
|
