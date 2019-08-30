WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP3 in
13 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
69 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
103 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WEC / Silverstone / Practice report

Silverstone WEC: Kobayashi leads Toyota 1-2 in FP2

shares
comments
Silverstone WEC: Kobayashi leads Toyota 1-2 in FP2
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 6:03 PM

Toyota blocked out the top two positions in second practice for this weekend's opening round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season at Silverstone.

Kamui Kobayashi ended up fastest in the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid on a 1m36.847s lap set at the start of the 90-minute afternoon session. 

Sebastien Buemi was eight tenths behind in the #8 Toyota with a 1m37.673s best.

Kobayashi's time was eight tenths quicker than the best practice time from the Silverstone WEC round in 2018 and only four tenths slower than the fastest qualifying lap, reflecting the new  Silverstone track surface.

Both Kobayashi and Buemi are understood to have set their times on simulated qualifying runs.

Gustavo Menezes took third with a 1m37.876s in the #1 Rebellion R-13 that topped the times in the morning session with Norman Nato at the wheel.

Loic Duval was fourth fastest in the #3 Rebellion entry on a 1m38.687s, while the #5 works Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1 posted its first representative laptime of the weekend after suffering gear selection issues in the opening session. 

Ben Hanley managed a 1m39.600s, which was just under three tenths up on the #6 Ginetta in which Oliver Jarvis posted the time. 

Read Also:

Paul di Resta claimed the top spot in LMP2 aboard the United Autosports Oreca 07 on a 1m43.059s. 

That was just two hundredths quicker than Kenta Yamashita's 1m43.080s in the High Class Racing Oreca, which was on Goodyear tyres rather than the United car's Michelins. 

The Danish High Class squad had to sit out the first 30 minutes of the session for violating WEC rules by testing at Silverstone within 30 days of the race. 

Giedo van der Garde took third spot in the TDS Racing-run Racing Team Nederland Oreca.

The two factory AF Corse Ferraris topped the times in GTE Pro until the closing minutes of the session, when they were split by the best Porsche. 

Alessandro Pier Guidi's 1m55.501s in the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE stood as the fastest of the session, with Richard Lietz's factory 911 RSR less than two tenths behind on 1m55.665s. 

Miguel Molina ended up third on a 1m55.907s in the second Ferrari, while the two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs took fifth and sixth positions in class behind the second factory Porsche. 

Ross Gunn headed the GTE Am times in his works Aston Martin.

Session results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'36.847  
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'37.673 0.826
3 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'37.876 1.029
4 3 France Nathanael Berthon
Brazil Pipo Derani
France Loic Duval 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'38.687 1.840
5 5 United Kingdom Charles Robertson
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Russian Federation Egor Orudzhev 		Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'39.60 2.753
6 6 United Kingdom Michael Simpson
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Guy Smith 		Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'39.894 3.047
7 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'43.059 6.212
8 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'43.080 6.233
9 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'43.234 6.387
10 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'43.349 6.502
11 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues 		Alpine A470 LMP2 1'43.792 6.945
12 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'44.450 7.603
13 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'44.834 7.987
14 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara P217 LMP2 1'44.878 8.031
15 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'55.501 18.654
16 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'55.665 18.818
17 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'55.907 19.060
18 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'55.936 19.089
19 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'55.976 19.129
20 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'56.206 19.359
21 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'56.463 19.616
22 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'56.559 19.712
23 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'56.591 19.744
24 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Germany David Kolkmann
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'57.060 20.213
25 70 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Japan Kei Cozzolino 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'57.076 20.229
26 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'57.557 20.710
27 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'57.677 20.830
28 57 United States Ben Keating
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'57.729 20.882
29 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'57.764 20.917
30 88 Austria Thomas Preining
Italy Gianluca Giraudi
Mexico Ricardo Sanchez 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'57.950 21.103
31 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Matt Campbell
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'58.029 21.182
View full results
Next article
Da Costa wanted to stay in WEC without BMW

Previous article

Da Costa wanted to stay in WEC without BMW
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Silverstone
Sub-event FP2
Drivers Kamui Kobayashi
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC
Author Gary Watkins

Race hub

Silverstone

Silverstone

30 Aug - 1 Sep
FP3 Starts in
13 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
12:40
11:40
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
17:30
16:30
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
10:00
09:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
12:50
11:50
Q2 Sat 31 Aug
13:20
12:20
Race Sun 1 Sep
13:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull explains reasoning behind Gasly demotion

1h
2
Formula 1

Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020

3
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Leclerc outpaces Vettel by 0.6s in FP2

Latest videos

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv 00:34
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050 01:58
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing 03:29
WEC

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing

WEC Prologue: Highlights 03:05
WEC

WEC Prologue: Highlights

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview 00:59
WEC

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview

Latest news

Silverstone WEC: Kobayashi leads Toyota 1-2 in FP2
WEC

Silverstone WEC: Kobayashi leads Toyota 1-2 in FP2

Da Costa wanted to stay in WEC without BMW
WEC

Da Costa wanted to stay in WEC without BMW

Silverstone WEC: Rebellion leads Toyota in FP1
WEC

Silverstone WEC: Rebellion leads Toyota in FP1

Hartley: Toyota "completely different" to anything I've driven
WEC

Hartley: Toyota "completely different" to anything I've driven

Le Mans back to awarding double points in 2020
WEC

Le Mans back to awarding double points in 2020

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.