Silverstone WEC: Kobayashi leads Toyota 1-2 in FP2
Toyota blocked out the top two positions in second practice for this weekend's opening round of the 2019/20 FIA World Endurance Championship season at Silverstone.
Kamui Kobayashi ended up fastest in the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid on a 1m36.847s lap set at the start of the 90-minute afternoon session.
Sebastien Buemi was eight tenths behind in the #8 Toyota with a 1m37.673s best.
Kobayashi's time was eight tenths quicker than the best practice time from the Silverstone WEC round in 2018 and only four tenths slower than the fastest qualifying lap, reflecting the new Silverstone track surface.
Both Kobayashi and Buemi are understood to have set their times on simulated qualifying runs.
Gustavo Menezes took third with a 1m37.876s in the #1 Rebellion R-13 that topped the times in the morning session with Norman Nato at the wheel.
Loic Duval was fourth fastest in the #3 Rebellion entry on a 1m38.687s, while the #5 works Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1 posted its first representative laptime of the weekend after suffering gear selection issues in the opening session.
Ben Hanley managed a 1m39.600s, which was just under three tenths up on the #6 Ginetta in which Oliver Jarvis posted the time.
Paul di Resta claimed the top spot in LMP2 aboard the United Autosports Oreca 07 on a 1m43.059s.
That was just two hundredths quicker than Kenta Yamashita's 1m43.080s in the High Class Racing Oreca, which was on Goodyear tyres rather than the United car's Michelins.
The Danish High Class squad had to sit out the first 30 minutes of the session for violating WEC rules by testing at Silverstone within 30 days of the race.
Giedo van der Garde took third spot in the TDS Racing-run Racing Team Nederland Oreca.
The two factory AF Corse Ferraris topped the times in GTE Pro until the closing minutes of the session, when they were split by the best Porsche.
Alessandro Pier Guidi's 1m55.501s in the #51 Ferrari 488 GTE stood as the fastest of the session, with Richard Lietz's factory 911 RSR less than two tenths behind on 1m55.665s.
Miguel Molina ended up third on a 1m55.907s in the second Ferrari, while the two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs took fifth and sixth positions in class behind the second factory Porsche.
Ross Gunn headed the GTE Am times in his works Aston Martin.
Session results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'36.847
|2
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|1'37.673
|0.826
|3
|1
| Bruno Senna
Gustavo Menezes
Norman Nato
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|1'37.876
|1.029
|4
|3
| Nathanael Berthon
Pipo Derani
Loic Duval
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|1'38.687
|1.840
|5
|5
| Charles Robertson
Ben Hanley
Egor Orudzhev
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'39.60
|2.753
|6
|6
| Michael Simpson
Oliver Jarvis
Guy Smith
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1
|LMP1
|1'39.894
|3.047
|7
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'43.059
|6.212
|8
|33
| Mark Patterson
Kenta Yamashita
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'43.080
|6.233
|9
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Job Van Uitert
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'43.234
|6.387
|10
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'43.349
|6.502
|11
|36
| Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|1'43.792
|6.945
|12
|38
| Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'44.450
|7.603
|13
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Gabriel Aubry
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|1'44.834
|7.987
|14
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|1'44.878
|8.031
|15
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'55.501
|18.654
|16
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'55.665
|18.818
|17
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|1'55.907
|19.060
|18
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|1'55.936
|19.089
|19
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|1'55.976
|19.129
|20
|97
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|1'56.206
|19.359
|21
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Darren Turner
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'56.463
|19.616
|22
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|1'56.559
|19.712
|23
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'56.591
|19.744
|24
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
David Kolkmann
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.060
|20.213
|25
|70
| Motoaki Ishikawa
Olivier Beretta
Kei Cozzolino
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.076
|20.229
|26
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.557
|20.710
|27
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Andrew Watson
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.677
|20.830
|28
|57
| Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.729
|20.882
|29
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.764
|20.917
|30
|88
| Thomas Preining
Gianluca Giraudi
Ricardo Sanchez
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'57.950
|21.103
|31
|77
| Christian Ried
Matt Campbell
Riccardo Pera
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|1'58.029
|21.182
Race hub
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 30 Aug
|
12:40
11:40
|
|FP2
|Fri 30 Aug
|
17:30
16:30
|
|FP3
|Sat 31 Aug
|
10:00
09:00
|
|Q1
|Sat 31 Aug
|
12:50
11:50
|
|Q2
|Sat 31 Aug
|
13:20
12:20
|
|Race
|Sun 1 Sep
|
13:00
12:00
|
