WEC
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Race in
22 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
33 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Interlagos
Tickets
30 Jan
-
01 Feb
Next event in
151 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
23 Apr
-
25 Apr
Next event in
235 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
WEC / Silverstone / Qualifying report

Silverstone WEC: Toyota sees off Rebellion for pole

shares
comments
Silverstone WEC: Toyota sees off Rebellion for pole
Aug 31, 2019, 11:50 AM

Toyota saw off its privateer LMP1 opposition to sweep the front row of the grid for this weekend's Silverstone FIA World Endurance Championship curtain-raiser.

Kamui Kobayashi and Mike Conway posted an average time of 1m36.015s in the #7 Toyota TS050 Hybrid during Saturday's 20-minute qualifying session, beating the sister #8 car driven by Sebastien Buemi and Kazuki Nakajima by exactly three tenths of a second.

The best of the privateers was the #1 Rebellion R-13 a further two tenths back in the hands of Bruno Senna and Gustavo Menezes. 

Conway paid credit to the Toyota team after qualifying, revealing that the car had been rebuilt a new monocoque overnight. 

The car he and Kobayashi share with Jose Maria Lopez was found to have sustained chassis damage after the Japanese driver spun across the kerbs at Becketts as the result of minor contact with one of the Rebellions in second practice.

"Thanks to the team for their work overnight," said Conway. "All in all it was a decent lap from me and then a great lap from Kamui to secure the pole."

Conway headed the times after the first runs with a 1m36.038s, before Kobayashi set the fast time of the session with a 1m35.992s. That gave them a 1m36.015s average, which compared with the 1m36.315s from Nakajima and Buemi.

Menezes set the fastest time by a privateer with the 1m36.521s, which shaded Senna's best by just seven hundredths. 

They ended up on a 1m36.560s average, which was half a second quicker than the 1m37.024s from team-mates Nathanael Berthon and Pipo Derani in the sister Rebellion.

The two Ginetta G60-LT-P1s ended up fifth and sixth. Mike Simpson and Oliver Jarvis were only two tenths behind the second Rebellion with a 1m37.220s average in the #6 car.

Racing Team Nederland drivers Giedo van der Garde and Job van Uitert look pole in LMP2 aboard their TDS Racing-run Oreca on Michelin tyres. 

Their 1m40.948s average put them seven tenths up on United Autosports Oreca drivers Paul di Resta and Phil Hanson, while the Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca qualified by Will Stevens and Gabriel Aubry was the first Goodyear runner in third place.

Ferrari blocked out the top two positions in GTE Pro, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi taking the pole from team-mates Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina by a shade over a tenth. 

Calado was just behind Molina after the first runs before Pier Guidi set the fastest lap of the GTE session, which gave them a 1m54.171s average in their AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo. That compared with Rigon and Molina's 1m54.302s.

Alex Lynn and and Maxime Martin took third for Aston Martin with a 1m54.992s average in their Vantage GTE.

Gianmaria Bruni, who had a spin at Abbey halfway through the session as the result of a puncture, and Richard Lietz took fourth in the second-generation Porsche 911 RSR on 1m55.067s. 

Reigning champions Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen brought up the rear of the six-car GTE Pro field in their Porsche behind the second of the Astons.

Charlie Eastwood and Salih Yoluc took GTE Am qualifying honours in the TF Sport Aston. 

Prototype results:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 7 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'36.015  
2 8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'36.315 0.30
3 1 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'36.560 0.545
4 3 France Nathanael Berthon
Brazil Pipo Derani
France Loic Duval 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'37.024 1.009
5 6 United Kingdom Michael Simpson
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United Kingdom Guy Smith 		Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'37.220 1.205
6 5 United Kingdom Charles Robertson
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Russian Federation Egor Orudzhev 		Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'37.464 1.449
7 29 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'40.948 4.933
8 22 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'41.683 5.668
9 37 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'41.976 5.961
10 42 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'42.017 6.002
11 36 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues 		Alpine A470 LMP2 1'42.216 6.201
12 33 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'42.414 6.399
13 38 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'42.885 6.870
14 47 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara P217 LMP2 1'43.363 7.348
View full results

GTE qualifying:

Cla # Drivers Car Class Avg Time Gap
1 51 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'54.019  
2 71 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'54.287 0.268
3 97 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'54.855 0.836
4 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'54.903 0.884
5 95 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'54.877 0.858
6 92 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'55.124 1.105
7 90 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'55.277 1.258
8 56 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Germany David Kolkmann
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'55.712 1.693
9 98 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'55.379 1.360
10 83 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'55.054 1.035
11 54 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'56.007 1.988
12 77 Germany Christian Ried
Australia Matt Campbell
Italy Riccardo Pera 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'56.496 2.477
13 88 Austria Thomas Preining
Italy Gianluca Giraudi
Mexico Ricardo Sanchez 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'56.511 2.492
14 62 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'56.969 2.950
15 70 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Japan Kei Cozzolino 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'56.841 2.822
16 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'57.000 2.981
17 57 United States Ben Keating
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM    
View full results
Next article
Smith wanted taste of LMP1's "golden era" with Ginetta

Previous article

Smith wanted taste of LMP1's "golden era" with Ginetta

Next article

WEC reveals details of LMP1 handicap system

WEC reveals details of LMP1 handicap system
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC
Event Silverstone
Sub-event Q2
Drivers Mike Conway , Kamui Kobayashi
Teams Toyota Gazoo Racing WEC

Race hub

Silverstone

Silverstone

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Race Starts in
22 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
42 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
11:40
11:40
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
16:30
16:30
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
09:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
11:50
11:50
Q2 Sat 31 Aug
12:20
12:20
Race Sun 1 Sep
12:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Leclerc quickest in FP3 as Hamilton crashes

1h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes expects to fix Hamilton's car in time for qualifying

1h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari explains why it is waiting until Monza for new engine

1h

Latest videos

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv 00:34
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone returns to Motorsport.tv

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050 01:58
WEC

WEC 4 Hours of Silverstone - onboard lap in the Toyota TS050

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing 03:29
WEC

Peugeot 908: Paul Ricard testing

WEC Prologue: Highlights 03:05
WEC

WEC Prologue: Highlights

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview 00:59
WEC

WEC Prologue: Gérard Neveu interview

Latest news

WEC reveals details of LMP1 handicap system
WEC

WEC reveals details of LMP1 handicap system

Silverstone WEC: Toyota sees off Rebellion for pole
WEC

Silverstone WEC: Toyota sees off Rebellion for pole

Smith wanted taste of LMP1's "golden era" with Ginetta
WEC

Smith wanted taste of LMP1's "golden era" with Ginetta

Silverstone WEC: Toyota heads Rebellion in FP3
WEC

Silverstone WEC: Toyota heads Rebellion in FP3

Silverstone WEC: Kobayashi leads Toyota 1-2 in FP2
WEC

Silverstone WEC: Kobayashi leads Toyota 1-2 in FP2

Schedule

WEC
  • WEC
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Oct
Tickets
8 Nov
Tickets
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.