Previous
WEC / Fuji / Practice report

Fuji WEC: Toyota extends advantage amid more delays

Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
26m ago

Toyota extended its advantage over its privateer LMP1 opposition in the second practice session for the WEC 6 Hours of Fuji, which was again marred by two stoppages.

As in first practice, Friday afternoon's running was red-flagged for kerb damage at Turn 15, with around 50 minutes of track time lost in two separate stoppages. The session was extended, but only by 10 minutes.

It was the #8 car that was the quicker of the two Toyotas again, as Fernando Alonso immediately beat Sebastien Buemi's FP1 benchmark with a 1m23.973s.

That was enough to beat Jose Maria Lopez in the sister #7 machine by over a second, with both the Argentine and Alonso posting their respective cars' best times in the first six minutes of the session before the first red flag.

Rebellion Racing was the quickest of the non-hybrid squads, with the Silverstone race-winning #3 R-13-Gibson leading the charge in the hands of Thomas Laurent with a time 1.724s off the pace of Alonso.

Jenson Button was fourth-fastest in the #11 SMP Racing BR Engineering BR1-AER, just a tenth behind, followed by the #1 Rebellion of Andre Lotterer and the second of the SMP BR1s, the #17 of Matevos Isaakyan which slowly limped back to the pits in the dying stages of the session.

ByKolles returnee Tom Dillmann and DragonSpeed's Ben Hanley completed the LMP1 order.

LMP2 was topped by Signatech Alpine, with Andre Negrao setting the best time in class of 1m30.893s in the #36 Oreca.

That was enough to beat the better of the Jota Sport-run Jackie Chan DC Orecas, the #38 of Ho-Pin Tung, by four tenths, while teammate Weiron Tan was third fastest in the #37 car.

Aston Martin topped the GTE Pro times courtesy of a late flyer from Nicki Thiim in the #95 Vantage GTE.

Thiim set a 1m37.659s with less than 10 minutes remaining to depose Ford driver Harry Tincknell by a little under two tenths.

Ferrari made it three different makes in the top three in class, Davide Rigon leading its charge in the #71 488 GTE Evo, ahead of the two Porsche 911 RSRs.

BMW continued to struggle, its two MTEK-run M8 GTEs ending up eighth and 10th in class.

Porsche again topped the times in GTE Am, with Matteo Cairoli posting the class benchmark of 1m38.989s in the #88 Dempsey-Proton 911 RSR.

Second practice results:

Pos. # Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 8 Spain Fernando Alonso 
Japan Kazuki Nakajima 
Switzerland Sébastien Buemi 		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'23.973  
2 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi 
United Kingdom Mike Conway 
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'25.068 1.095
3 3 Switzerland Mathias Beche 
France Thomas Laurent 
United States Gustavo Menezes 		 Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'25.697 1.724
4 11 United Kingdom Jenson Button 
Russian Federation Vitaly Petrov 
Russian Federation Mikhail Aleshin 		 BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 1'25.801 1.828
5 1 Germany Andre Lotterer 
Brazil Bruno Senna 
Switzerland Neel Jani 		 Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'25.931 1.958
6 17 France Stéphane Sarrazin 
Russian Federation Matevos Isaakyan 
Russian Federation Egor Orudzhev 		 BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 1'27.664 3.691
7 4 United Kingdom Oliver Webb 
France Tom Dillmann 
United Kingdom James Rossiter 		 ENSO CLM P1/01 LMP1 1'28.209 4.236
8 10 United Kingdom Ben Hanley 
Australia James Allen 		 BR Engineering BR1 LMP1 1'28.914 4.941
9 36 France Nicolas Lapierre 
France Pierre Thiriet 
Brazil Andre Negrao 		 Alpine A470 LMP2 1'30.410 6.437
10 38 China Ho-Pin Tung 
Monaco Stéphane Richelmi 
France Gabriel Aubry 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 1'30.842 6.869
11 37 Malaysia Nabil Jeffri 
Malaysia Weiron Tan 
Malaysia Jazeman Jaafar 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 1'30.990 7.017
12 28 France Jean-Eric Vergne 
France François Perrodo 
France Matthieu Vaxiviere 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 1'31.040 7.067
13 29 Netherlands Giedo van der Garde 
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 
Netherlands Frits van Eerd 		 Dallara P217 LMP2 1'31.259 7.286
14 31 United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 
Venezuela Pastor Maldonado 
Mexico Roberto Gonzalez 		 Oreca 07 LMP2 1'31.995 8.022
15 50 France Romano Ricci 
France Erwin Creed 
Japan Keiko lhara 		 Ligier JSP 217 LMP2 1'32.736 8.763
16 95 Denmark Nicki Thiim 
Denmark Marco Sorensen 		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'37.659 13.686
17 67 United Kingdom Harry Tincknell 
Guernsey Andy Priaulx 		 Ford GT LMGTE PRO 1'37.821 13.848
18 71 United Kingdom Sam Bird 
Italy Davide Rigon 		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'38.041 14.068
19 91 Italy Gianmaria Bruni 
Austria Richard Lietz 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 1'38.053 14.080
20 92 Denmark Michael Christensen 
France Kevin Estre 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE PRO 1'38.081 14.108
21 66 Germany Stefan Mücke 
France Olivier Pla 		 Ford GT LMGTE PRO 1'38.179 14.206
22 51 United Kingdom James Calado 
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		 Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'38.248 14.275
23 81 Netherlands Nick Catsburg 
Germany Martin Tomczyk 		 BMW M8 GTE LMGTE PRO 1'38.388 14.415
24 97 Belgium Maxime Martin 
United Kingdom Alex Lynn 		 Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'38.477 14.504
25 82 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa 
United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist 		 BMW M8 GTE LMGTE PRO 1'38.504 14.531
26 88 Italy Matteo Cairoli 
Italy Giorgio Roda 
Satoshi Hoshino 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'38.989 15.016
27 77 Germany Christian Ried 
Australia Matt Campbell 
France Julien Andlauer 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'39.152 15.179
28 61 Ireland Matthew Griffin 
Singapore Mok Weng Sun 
Japan Keita Sawa 		 Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 1'39.295 15.322
29 54 Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 
Italy Francesco Castellacci 
Switzerland Thomas Flohr 		 Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 1'39.410 15.437
30 70 Monaco Olivier Beretta 
Italy Eddie Cheever III 
Japan Motoaki Ishikawa 		 Ferrari 488 GTE LMGTE AM 1'39.559 15.586
31 56 Germany Jörg Bergmeister 
United States Patrick Lindsey 
Norway Egidio Perfetti 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'39.712 15.739
32 86 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright 
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 
Austria Thomas Preining 		 Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'39.930 15.957
33 90 United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 
Turkey Salih Yoluc 
Ireland Charles Eastwood 		 Aston Martin Vantage LMGTE AM 1'40.181 16.208
34 98 Portugal Pedro Lamy 
Canada Paul Dalla Lana 
Austria Mathias Lauda 		 Aston Martin Vantage LMGTE AM 1'40.429 16.456
About this article

Series WEC
Event Fuji
Teams Toyota Racing
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Practice report

Article
Fuji WEC: Toyota extends advantage amid more delays

Article
Fuji WEC: Toyota extends advantage amid more delays
Fuji WEC: Toyota extends advantage amid more delays

