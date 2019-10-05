WEC
Silverstone
WEC / Fuji / Qualifying report

Fuji WEC: Toyota locks out front row in qualifying

Fuji WEC: Toyota locks out front row in qualifying
By:
Co-author: Jamie Klein
Oct 5, 2019, 5:16 AM

Toyota locked out the top two positions in qualifying for this weekend's Fuji FIA World Endurance Championship round.

Brendon Hartley and Kazuki Nakajima set an average time of 1m25.013s to score pole in the #8 Toyota TS050 Hybrid, almost eight tenths faster than their counterparts in the #7 car, Jose Maria Lopez and Kamui Kobayashi managed.

Nakajima set the fastest time of the session, a 1m24.822s, which Hartley followed with a 1m25.205s. 

Lopez set a 1m25.639s on the opening runs before Kobayashi posted a 1m25.125s to leave them four tenths behind the sister car on aggregate.

But the Japanese driver lost his initial time to a track limits infringement and after that could only a manage a 1m25.968s give them a 1m25.803s average. 

Rebellion ended up as best of the rest, with Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato ending up 0.876s adrift on average times in the #1 R-13.

Ginetta's #5 entry was fourth, while the #6 car failed to set an average time after a spin for Charlie Robertson which brought out the red flags with three minutes to go.

LMP2 honours went to Ho-Pin Tung and Gabriel Aubry in the JOTA Sport-run Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07.

The United Autosports pairing of Filipe Albuquerque and Phil Hanson jumped to second after Albuquerque went out for a second run after the red flag - pushing the the JOTA Sport Oreca shared by Anthony Davidson and Roberto Gonzalez down to third.

Nyck de Vries set the fastest time in the class aboard the TDS-run Racing Team Nederland Oreca which ended up seventh after Frits van Eerd's run. 

GTE: Porsche beats Ferrari to pole

Porsche stole position in GTE Pro right at the end of the first qualifying period. 

Gianmaria Bruni had been third-fastest in the #91 Porsche 911 RSR after the first runs on 1m37.350s, before teammate Richard Lietz jumped to the top of the times in the second runs.

The Austrian found six tenths on his second lap to bring the #91 Porsche's average down to 1m37.356s and claim the pole. 

The Porsche just edged out the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE of Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado, which ended up with a time of 1m37.397s.

Pier Guidi's 1m37.292s put him second to Nicki Thiim's Aston Martin initially and James Calado looked to have done enough to secure the pole with a 1m37.503s after losing his first lap to a track limits violation. 

Thiim's 1m37.178s, the fastest GTE Pro of the session, was followed by a 1m37.723s from Marco Sorensen, which gave them third place with a 1m37.466s average. 

Davide Rigon and Miguel Molina took fourth spot in the second Ferrari with a 1m37.792s average. 

Silverstone class winners Kevin Estre and Michael Christensen brought up the rear in GTE Pro behind the Aston of Maxime Martin and Alex Lynn. 

Estre was slowest after the first runs and then Christensen spun on his first quick lap, the rear of the car sustaining minor damage. 

GTE Am honours went to the Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR shared by Felipe Fraga and Ben Keating. 

Fraga was third after the first runs before driver Keating was quickest on the second runs to put the car on the class pole.

Their 1m38.733s average just edged out the TF Sport Aston Martin, which Jonny Adam and Salih Yoluc qualified with a 1m38.821s average.

Session results:

Cla Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'25.013  
2 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez 		Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'25.803 0.790
3 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato 		Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'26.163 1.150
4 Italy Luca Ghiotto
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
Russian Federation Egor Orudzhev 		Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'26.820 1.807
5 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'29.302 4.289
6 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'29.787 4.774
7 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'29.792 4.779
8 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'30.073 5.060
9 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'30.087 5.074
10 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues 		Alpine A470 LMP2 1'30.858 5.845
11 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries 		Oreca 07 LMP2 1'30.935 5.922
12 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto 		Dallara P217 LMP2 1'31.342 6.329
13 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'37.356 12.343
14 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'37.397 12.384
15 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'37.466 12.453
16 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'37.792 12.779
17 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'37.820 12.807
18 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre 		Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'37.935 12.922
19 United States Ben Keating
Brazil Felipe Fraga
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'38.733 13.720
20 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'38.821 13.808
21 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'38.850 13.837
22 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn 		Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'38.917 13.904
23 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Italy Matteo Cairoli 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'39.022 14.009
24 Japan Satoshi Hoshino
Belgium Adrien de Leener
Austria Thomas Preining 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'39.025 14.012
25 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.291 14.278
26 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'39.549 14.536
27 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker 		Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'39.610 14.597
28 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Japan Kei Cozzolino 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.628 14.615
29 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings 		Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'39.889 14.876
30 United Kingdom Charles Robertson
United Kingdom Michael Simpson
United Kingdom Guy Smith 		Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'25.889 0.876
View full results

 

WEC extends LMP2 regulations through 2022

WEC extends LMP2 regulations through 2022
