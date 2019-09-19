Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Auckland / Breaking news

Waters in CAMS firing line over Pukekohe comments

shares
comments
Waters in CAMS firing line over Pukekohe comments
By:
Sep 19, 2019, 12:36 AM

Cam Waters will meet with Confederation of Australian Motor Sport CEO Eugene Arocca in the coming days to discuss his fiery comments after Sunday's Pukekohe Supercars race.

It's come to light that Waters was issued with the same 'please explain' letter from CAMS as Jamie Whincup for a post-race outburst over the Safety Car episode in New Zealand.

The Tickford driver was quoted in the team's official press release as saying: "I had a really good race car, was just trucking around, we would have been on for a podium – but obviously race control managed to screw that one up royally.

"It’s an embarrassment that a championship can do that and classify it as full points.

"As far as I’m concerned I want an explanation from the powers that be, and I think that race should be zero points.”

Read Also:

Waters will meet with Arocca before the end of this week to discuss the matter, the outcome of which will determine the severity of any sanctions.

Should the CAMS CEO not be satisfied with the talks, Waters could face the CAMS tribunal.

The same goes for Whincup, his fate resting on an apology to race officials for his 'red wine' comments.

"He has received the same [letter as Whincup]," confirmed Arocca.

"Obviously his comments in context were not as personal as those from Jamie, but he was dropped the letter and contacted me by phone the following day and is coming in to see me.

"That discussion will be dealt with accordingly and depending on the outcome of that there will be an announcement one way or another. He would not be immune from being referred to a tribunal.

"I am able to manage an outcome that is reasonable and fair, but if it is not deemed to be a reasonable and fair outcome the only other option is to refer to a tribunal.

"The same would apply to Cam as it would for Jamie."

Potential sanctions, particularly if the tribunal is involved, include monetary fines and race suspensions. 

Next article
Supercars engines to drop 15 horsepower in 2020

Previous article

Supercars engines to drop 15 horsepower in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Auckland
Drivers Cameron Waters
Teams Tickford Racing
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Bathurst

Bathurst

10 Oct - 13 Oct
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay

2
Formula 1

McLaren won’t compromise 2020 to save fourth place

3
MotoGP

Key Yamaha MotoGP figure steps down

4
Formula 1

Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt

5
Other open wheel

Barrichello reacts to first S5000 laps

Latest videos

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania 01:33
Supercars

Supercars Holden rookies set to take on Tasmania

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap 01:11
Supercars

Onboard Daniel Ricciardo and Rick Kelly's Hot Lap

Latest news

Waters in CAMS firing line over Pukekohe comments
VASC

Waters in CAMS firing line over Pukekohe comments

Supercars engines to drop 15 horsepower in 2020
VASC

Supercars engines to drop 15 horsepower in 2020

Supercars defends parity update process
VASC

Supercars defends parity update process

Unraveling the Pukekohe Supercars Safety Car debacle
VASC

Unraveling the Pukekohe Supercars Safety Car debacle

Supercars aero upheaval confirmed for 2020
VASC

Supercars aero upheaval confirmed for 2020

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.